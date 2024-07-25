The Travelers Companies, Inc. is one of the largest American insurance groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - business insurance (46.1%): commercial multi-peril (24% of revenues), workers' compensation (20%), automobile (17.4%), general liability (16.8%), commercial property (15.3%) and other insurances (6.5%); - personnal insurance (35.7%): car, home insurance, etc.; - damages insurance to the financial institutions insurance (9.2%): insurance professional responsibility, surety contracts, insurance risks, etc. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (94.4%), Canada (3.5%) and other (2.1%).