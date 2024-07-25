2024 Travelers Semiannual Corporate Contributions Report
January 1 -June 30, 2024
State Candidates / Multi-candidate Party Committees / Multi-candidate PACs
STATE
PAYEE
AMOUNT
ELECTION
PAID BY
CA
Anna Caballero for State Treasurer 2026
$1,500.00
2026
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
APCIA CA PAC
$9,100.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Blanca Rubio for Assembly 2024
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Catherine Stefani for Assembly 2024
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Cottie Petrie-Norris for Assembly 2024
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Dave Cortese for Senate 2024
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
David Alvarez for Assembly 2024
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
John Harabedian for Assembly
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Lisa Calderon for Assembly
$1,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Mia Bonta for Assembly 2024
$2,500.00
2024
The Travelers Indemnity Company
CA
Rob Bonta for CA Attorney General 2026
$5,000.00
2026
The Travelers Indemnity Company
MO
Missouri Insurance Coalition PAC
$1,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
NY¹
Cooney for New York
$500.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee
$5,000.00
-
The Phoenix Insurance Company
NY
Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee
$1,000.00
-
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
NY
Friends for Kathy Hochul
$5,000.00
2026
Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
NY
Friends for Kathy Hochul
$5,000.00
2026
Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
NY
Friends of Erik M. Dilan
$500.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Friends of Harry Bronson
$500.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Friends of Ken Blankenbush
$300.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Friends of Will Barclay
$1,000.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Lavine for Good Government
$500.00
2024
The Standard Fire Insurance Company
1 - Under New York law, corporations are limited to contributing no more than $5,000 per corporation for political contributions - therefore, the contributions are from various Travelers companies in compliance with New York law.
To view all of Travelers Political Action Committee Reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission as required by law, please go to www.fec.gov.
NY¹
NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee
$5,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
NY
NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee
$1,000.00
-
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
NY
NYS Senate Republican Campaign Committee
$1,000.00
-
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
NY
Ortt for State Senate
$1,000.00
2024
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
NY
Pamela Hunter for NYS Assembly
$2,000.00
2024
The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
NY
Republican Assembly Campaign Committee
$1,000.00
-
Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
NY
Stec for Senate
$500.00
2024
The Standard Fire Insurance Company
NY
Weprin for Assembly
$1,000.00
2024
The Standard Fire Insurance Company
527 Political Organizations
STATE
PAYEE
AMOUNT
ELECTION
PAID BY
DC
Democratic Attorneys General Association
$25,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
DC
Democratic Governors Association
$200,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
DC
Republican Attorneys General Association
$125,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
DC
Republican Governors Association
$250,000.00
-
The Travelers Indemnity Company
