2024 Travelers Semiannual Corporate Contributions Report

January 1 -June 30, 2024

State Candidates / Multi-candidate Party Committees / Multi-candidate PACs

STATE

PAYEE

AMOUNT

ELECTION

PAID BY

CA

Anna Caballero for State Treasurer 2026

$1,500.00

2026

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

APCIA CA PAC

$9,100.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Blanca Rubio for Assembly 2024

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Catherine Stefani for Assembly 2024

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Cottie Petrie-Norris for Assembly 2024

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Dave Cortese for Senate 2024

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

David Alvarez for Assembly 2024

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

John Harabedian for Assembly

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Lisa Calderon for Assembly

$1,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Mia Bonta for Assembly 2024

$2,500.00

2024

The Travelers Indemnity Company

CA

Rob Bonta for CA Attorney General 2026

$5,000.00

2026

The Travelers Indemnity Company

MO

Missouri Insurance Coalition PAC

$1,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

NY¹

Cooney for New York

$500.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee

$5,000.00

-

The Phoenix Insurance Company

NY

Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee

$1,000.00

-

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

NY

Friends for Kathy Hochul

$5,000.00

2026

Travelers Commercial Insurance Company

NY

Friends for Kathy Hochul

$5,000.00

2026

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company

NY

Friends of Erik M. Dilan

$500.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Friends of Harry Bronson

$500.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Friends of Ken Blankenbush

$300.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Friends of Will Barclay

$1,000.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Lavine for Good Government

$500.00

2024

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

1 - Under New York law, corporations are limited to contributing no more than $5,000 per corporation for political contributions - therefore, the contributions are from various Travelers companies in compliance with New York law.

To view all of Travelers Political Action Committee Reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission as required by law, please go to www.fec.gov.

NY¹

NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee

$5,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company of America

NY

NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee

$1,000.00

-

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

NY

NYS Senate Republican Campaign Committee

$1,000.00

-

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

NY

Ortt for State Senate

$1,000.00

2024

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

NY

Pamela Hunter for NYS Assembly

$2,000.00

2024

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

NY

Republican Assembly Campaign Committee

$1,000.00

-

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

NY

Stec for Senate

$500.00

2024

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

NY

Weprin for Assembly

$1,000.00

2024

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

527 Political Organizations

STATE

PAYEE

AMOUNT

ELECTION

PAID BY

DC

Democratic Attorneys General Association

$25,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

DC

Democratic Governors Association

$200,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

DC

Republican Attorneys General Association

$125,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

DC

Republican Governors Association

$250,000.00

-

The Travelers Indemnity Company

