In Personal Insurance, where margins have not been at target levels in recent periods, net written premium growth of $3.4 billion over the past two years has been almost entirely a result of price increases. The Personal Insurance team has done an excellent job of maintaining

Across both of our commercial segments, since 2021, we have about doubled our excess and surplus (E&S) writings to around $2.5 billion. That includes organic growth from the E&S business we write in National Property, our Northfield business and our Lloyd's business, among others, as well as the impact of more recent strategic efforts, which include our relationships with Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Corvus), an industry-leading cyber insurance managing general underwriter. The margins in our E&S business have been quite attractive.

In Bond & Specialty Insurance, we have increased net written premiums by about a half a billion dollars, or 14%, over the past two years. More than half of that growth has come from our very profitable Surety business, where our market-leading position has enabled us to benefit from increased demand for bonds with higher contract values and projects resulting from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal programs.

In Business Insurance, we have added more than $4 billion to our top line over the past two years. The investments we have made in capabilities to enhance the franchise value that we offer to our customers and distribution partners have contributed to strong retention and growth in new business.

Starting with the top line, we have grown net written premiums at a compound annual growth rate of 7% over the past seven years. That is 2 1/2 times our rate of growth from 2012 to 2016. The growth rate in each of the past two years was double digits, the result of a deliberate and tailored strategy: We achieved unit growth where we liked the opportunity and stronger pricing where we needed it.

our strong and loyal customer base while achieving meaningful pricing gains.

At the same time, they have also done a great job with product management. Our advanced peril-by-peril Quantum Home 2.0® offering now represents more than 60% of the total property portfolio, and the adoption of our telematics product, IntelliDrive®, among new customers has been strong. With pricing gains and enhanced product sophistication, the book should contribute to our earnings power going forward as we move toward target returns.

Also important, across all three segments, our growth is concentrated in products, classes of business and geographies, and through distribution partners, that we know well. That gives us a lot of confidence in the quality of the business we are adding to the books.

Consistently Strong Underlying Profitability

At the same time as we have meaningfully increased our rate of growth, we have also maintained very strong and consistent underlying profitability. This demonstrates that we are not growing by underpricing the business or compromising our underwriting discipline. We have grown by investing in the products, services and experiences that our customers want to buy and our distribution partners want to sell. We have also grown through excellent execution and hard work on the part of our outstanding field organization.

Improving Expense Ratio

One of the clear strategic objectives of our innovation strategy has been to optimize productivity and efficiency. As you can see in the chart on the previous page, over the last seven years, we have reduced our expense ratio by

3.6 points to just over 28% for 2023, which is more than a 10% improvement relative to the average of our expense ratio from 2012 through 2016 of around 32%. Enhanced operating leverage gives us the flexibility to let the benefit fall to the bottom line and/or invest further in our strategic priorities.

Case in point, since 2017, we have nearly doubled our investment in strategic technology initiatives. Over that same period, we have carefully managed growth in routine but necessary technology expenditures. In other words, over a seven-year period, we have simultaneously and meaningfully increased our technology spend, improved the strategic mix of that spend and lowered our expense ratio.