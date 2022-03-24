Travelers Announces 2022 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the 2022 recipients of its Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award. The honorees were recognized for their excellent customer service, dedication to their communities, commitment to Travelers and long-term profitable growth.

“We are fortunate to partner with thousands of outstanding agents, but this particular group of individuals has distinguished themselves by always putting the needs of our customers first,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We appreciate their dedication and commend them for their achievements. We look forward to continuing and growing these successful relationships.”

The following are the 2022 Agent of the Year Award honorees:

Gordy Bunch, TWFG Insurance Services

Robb Frees, Frees Insurance

Holly Herron, Assure Alliance, Inc.

Bruce Humphrey, HomeServices Insurance

John Mahoney, Weichert Insurance Agency

Jim Mignone, ML Cutler & Co.

Jeffrey Mongeon, Polly Insurance Agency

Lisa A. Pouchak, Ten Eyck Group

Karl D. Susman, Susman Insurance Agency

Steven Tanner, Tanner Insurance Service Ltd

Youngdon Yun, Premier Group Insurance

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

