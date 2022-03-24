Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.

(TRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travelers Announces 2022 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

03/24/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the 2022 recipients of its Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award. The honorees were recognized for their excellent customer service, dedication to their communities, commitment to Travelers and long-term profitable growth.

“We are fortunate to partner with thousands of outstanding agents, but this particular group of individuals has distinguished themselves by always putting the needs of our customers first,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We appreciate their dedication and commend them for their achievements. We look forward to continuing and growing these successful relationships.”

The following are the 2022 Agent of the Year Award honorees:

  • Gordy Bunch, TWFG Insurance Services
  • Robb Frees, Frees Insurance
  • Holly Herron, Assure Alliance, Inc.
  • Bruce Humphrey, HomeServices Insurance
  • John Mahoney, Weichert Insurance Agency
  • Jim Mignone, ML Cutler & Co.
  • Jeffrey Mongeon, Polly Insurance Agency
  • Lisa A. Pouchak, Ten Eyck Group
  • Karl D. Susman, Susman Insurance Agency
  • Steven Tanner, Tanner Insurance Service Ltd
  • Youngdon Yun, Premier Group Insurance

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
03/16TRANSCRIPT : The Travelers Companies, Inc. Presents at Webinar: Global Hot Spots and Geopo..
CI
03/14Travelers Institute to Host Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel for a Discussi..
BU
03/11Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/09THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28Travelers Institute Program to Highlight Growth Opportunities in Renewable Energy
BU
02/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A turning point in history
02/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Comcast, Exxon Mobil, WorkDay...
02/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts The Travelers Companies Price Target to $185 From $177, Maintain..
MT
02/23Travelers Acquires Trov's Insurance Technology Assets
MT
02/23Trōv Technology Assets Acquired by Travelers
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 079 M - -
Net income 2022 3 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 43 861 M 43 861 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 30 492
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 181,62 $
Average target price 176,71 $
Spread / Average Target -2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.16.10%43 861
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.78%50 393
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.16.86%42 055
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.49%38 147
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.48%26 378
SAMPO OYJ0.89%26 359