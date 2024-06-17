PGA TOUR Signature Event features one of the best player fields in golf

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the start of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament is a PGA TOUR Signature Event and the only TOUR event in the Northeast. It also marks the 18th consecutive year that Travelers has served as title sponsor, matching the tournament record.

The field comprises the world’s top players, including Scottie Scheffler, winner of this year’s Masters and the top-ranked player in the world, Rory McIlroy (No. 2), PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (No. 3), Ludvig Aberg (No. 4), Wyndham Clark (No. 5) and defending champion Keegan Bradley. As a Signature Event, there will be no cut – the full player field will compete in all four rounds.

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers, said, “In 2007, we committed to supporting our community by building a world-class tournament. Every year since then, it has continued to grow and evolve, and now we are pleased to be one of only eight Signature Events on TOUR. We are humbled and gratified by how far we have come and by the community’s overwhelming response every step of the way. And, of course, the Travelers Championship is about so much more than golf – it is about making a difference in people’s lives through a tradition of giving back and boosting the local economy.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to local charities. Since Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated tens of millions of dollars for hundreds of nonprofits throughout New England, including millions of dollars for nearly 200 charities in 2023.

This year’s primary beneficiary will again be The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit based in Ashford, Connecticut, that focuses on creating fun and friendships for children with serious illnesses. Many other worthy nonprofits – spanning arts and culture, education, health care, housing, human services, mental health, food insecurity, science and technology, and youth development – also use the tournament as a platform to raise funds and promote their causes.

Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said, “The Travelers Championship would not be what it is today without the partnership of the PGA TOUR and the support of the players, our dedicated volunteers, other corporate sponsors, the state of Connecticut and, most importantly, the fans. This tournament is a labor of love, and we look forward to another great event.”

Competition rounds begin Thursday, June 20. Special events are scheduled throughout the week, with spectators allowed on-site starting Wednesday, June 19, and include:

On Tuesday at Wethersfield Country Club, a golf outing in honor of Charlie Sifford, the first Black golfer to earn a PGA TOUR card, will raise money for a scholarship fund in his name. Sifford won his first PGA TOUR event when this tournament was held at Wethersfield in 1967.

The Umbrella at 15 ½ Challenge will also take place on Tuesday, where players compete in a closest-to-the-pin contest at the 40-foot-wide floating green in the shape of the Travelers red umbrella logo. The winner will earn $10,000 for the charity of his choice.

The Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am is Wednesday, featuring actor Patrick Renna, ESPN broadcasters Chris Berman, Dan Orlovsky and Michael Eaves, TV host Carson Daly, former Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, former NFL stars Doug Flutie and Andre Tippett, and others.

The Women’s Day Breakfast will be held at TPC River Highlands on Thursday, headlined by renowned journalist Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” and featuring CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis and a panel of social media entrepreneurs, including Tess Sinatro, the creator behind the handle @lamb_chop97, and Carly Shapiro, co-founder of the group @Sistersnacking.

Golf Channel will provide live tournament coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. CBS will provide coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will offer live access to marquee and featured groups, as well as certain holes, Thursday through Sunday. The event can also be streamed on Peacock and Paramount+.

For more information about the Travelers Championship, visit TravelersChampionship.com. Fans can also follow the tournament’s social media channels on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok for news and information.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $41 billion in 2023. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617502683/en/