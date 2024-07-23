Company named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for seventh consecutive year

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has once again achieved a top score on the Disability Equality Index®, marking its seventh consecutive year as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. The index, administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, stands as the leading independent resource for benchmarking corporate disability inclusion policies and programs.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a supportive environment where everyone feels valued and respected,” said Dr. Lauren Young, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Travelers. “Creating an inclusive workplace is a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have more than 30,000 employees who are dedicated to one another’s success.”

As part of the company’s commitment to providing an inclusive culture, Travelers maintains several initiatives designed to assist the disabled community. Examples include:

Promoting a Disability & Allies Diversity Network that encourages a culture of awareness, understanding and support for employees of all abilities.

Providing a centralized team that is dedicated to addressing accommodation requests and ensuring that employees with differing needs have the resources to be successful in their roles.

Partnering with educational institutions and state agencies that assist with job placement, shadowing events and internships for neurodiverse students.

Participating in the Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable , which brings together companies that are committed to furthering neurodiversity-focused hiring efforts.

, which brings together companies that are committed to furthering neurodiversity-focused hiring efforts. Serving as a founding partner of the University of Connecticut’s Center for Neurodiversity & Employment Innovation .

More information about Travelers’ disability-inclusive culture can be found in the company’s sustainability report.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $41 billion in 2023. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723149540/en/