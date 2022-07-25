Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
156.42 USD   -0.26%
09:07aTravelers Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index®
BU
06:56aRaymond James Upgrades Travelers to Strong Buy From Market Perform, Price Target at $185
MT
07/22Piper Sandler Adjusts Travelers Cos.' Price Target to $175 from $190, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travelers Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index®

07/25/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that for the fifth consecutive year, it has earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and maintained its distinction as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the DEI is considered to be the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again for our efforts to create a workplace that promotes the strengths of all people,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “By focusing on each individual’s abilities, we’re able to further build upon our inclusive culture and provide an environment where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.”

Below are examples of the company’s many initiatives designed to support people of all abilities:

  • A Disability & Allies Diversity Network, which focuses on breaking down barriers to success and creating a more understanding and disability-aware workplace.
  • Providing a centralized team that is dedicated to addressing accommodation requests and ensuring that employees with differing needs have the resources to be successful in their roles.
  • Maintaining partnerships with universities and state agencies that assist with job placement, shadowing events and internships for neurodiverse students.
  • Upholding membership in the Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable, which brings together companies that are committed to furthering neurodiversity-focused hiring efforts.

Over the years, Travelers has been recognized by many organizations for its neurodiverse-inclusive culture. Accolades the company has received include the Employer of the Year award by Lifeworks, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that promotes employment and advancement for people with disabilities; Connecticut’s Employer of the Year award by Disability:IN; and the Award of Excellence by Autism Services and Resources of Connecticut.

For more information about the DEI, visit DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
09:07aTravelers Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index®
BU
06:56aRaymond James Upgrades Travelers to Strong Buy From Market Perform, Price Target at $18..
MT
07/22Piper Sandler Adjusts Travelers Cos.' Price Target to $175 from $190, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
07/22Barclays Adjusts The Travelers Companies Price Target to $165 From $177, Maintains Equa..
MT
07/22RBC Cuts Price Target on Travelers to $165 From $183, Cites 'Adverse' Bond Markets, 'Sl..
MT
07/22Barclays Adjusts Travelers' Price Target to $165 From $177, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Narrowly Higher Near Thursday Close
MT
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stock Grinding Higher This Afternoon
MT
07/21TRAVELERS : Second Quarter 2022 Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.57 and Core Return on ..
PU
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 456 M - -
Net income 2022 3 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 37 121 M 37 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 30 492
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 156,42 $
Average target price 175,76 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.01%37 121
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.73%40 663
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.40%38 420
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.23%31 953
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.44%24 339
SAMPO OYJ-7.29%22 091