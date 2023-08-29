The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its fall cybersecurity education tour, part of its Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® series. Educational programs will be hosted in six cities across the United States, offering best practices for effectively preparing for and managing cyber incidents.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road this fall to help communities navigate an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “Education is core to cyber resilience, and we are thrilled to convene thought leaders from coast to coast with insurance agents and brokers and other business leaders to share resources and, importantly, learn from one another.”

Each program will feature a keynote address, a panel discussion and an opportunity to engage with experts from Travelers, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Mullen Coughlin and others.

The first program is scheduled for Sept. 12in Atlanta at the Georgia Tech Research Institute Conference Center. It will begin with a keynote address from Jay Gamble, Regional Director, Region 4, CISA. The session will also include perspectives from Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner, Mullen Coughlin; Terri Denison, District Director, Georgia District Office, SBA; Ryan Hebert, Business Information Security Officer, New York Stock Exchange; and John Menefee, CyberRisk Product Manager, Travelers.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 19, San Ramon, California.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Friday, Oct. 20, Kansas City, Missouri.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, Bellevue, Washington.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, Dallas, Texas.

“Every business leader and employee has a responsibility to protect and advance the resilience of their company’s cyber infrastructure,” said David Rosado, Regional Director, Region 9, CISA, who will provide the keynote address and participate in the panel discussion at the Sept. 19 event. “We are proud to partner with the Travelers Institute and help individuals across the country become cyber secure.”

In addition to the live events, the Travelers Institute will be hosting a Wednesdays with Woodward®webinar on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET on the topic of cyber preparedness. Travelers Institute events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here. For more information, visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

