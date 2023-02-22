Travelers Institute Announces Spring 2023 Virtual Programming

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its Wednesdays with Woodward® spring 2023 virtual programming schedule. The webinar series, hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, examines pressing topics at the intersection of insurance, business and public policy.

“Our spring lineup delves into trends and issues that are top of mind for today’s business leaders, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to the future of workers compensation,” said Woodward. “We are excited to welcome a number of distinguished guests who will provide us with insights and resources to help us navigate this ever-changing world.”

All events are free and open to the public – anyone interested in joining can register on the Travelers Institute website. Upcoming webinars include:

March 1: “Making Sense of Emerging AI Capabilities like ChatGPT” – Travelers’ technology and data science leaders Mano Mannoochahr, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, and Girish Modgil, Vice President, Automation and Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, will help attendees understand the impacts of artificial intelligence and the new ChatGPT tool.

March 15: “Cyber Risk Report: A View from the U.S. Government’s Lead Cyber Agency” – Tim Francis, Enterprise Cyber Lead at Travelers, will be joined by two experts from the U.S. federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Together with Francis, CISA’s David Rosado, Regional Director of Region 9, and Mario Garcia, Supervisory Cybersecurity Adviser, will discuss the current cyber threat landscape and the steps that organizations can take to build cyber resilience.

March 22: “Lessons for Your Business Toolbox: A Conversation with Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Donald Allan Jr.” – Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Donald Allan Jr. will join Woodward to talk about what it’s like to lead a major manufacturing company in 2023. Topics will include supply chain challenges, inflation, innovation and corporate social responsibility.

March 29: “Total Worker Health®: Are You Looking at the Full Picture?” – Dr. L. Casey Chosewood, leader of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s Office for Total Worker Health®, will discuss the future of workers compensation and workforce well-being. Allen McCalister, Director of Workers Compensation at Travelers, will also join the conversation to share Travelers’ approach to post-injury care.

April 5: “Navigating the Rapidly Changing World of Professional and Financial Lines Insurance” – Jeff Klenk, Executive Vice President and President of Bond & Specialty Insurance at Travelers; Christine Williams, Global Specialty Products Leader and Global CEO for Financial Lines & Professional Services at Aon; and Michelle Sartain, Regional Specialty Leader, U.S. and Canada for Marsh, will drill down into industry trends and share strategies to address pain points in lines of coverage, including directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability and cyber.

April 26: “Surety Protects: The Economic Value of Surety Bonds” – Lee Covington, President and CEO of the Surety & Fidelity Association of America, will discuss key findings from Ernst & Young’s new study about the value of construction surety bonds with Bob Carroll, U.S. National Tax Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group Co-Director at Ernst & Young; and Bob Raney, Head of Construction Surety at Travelers.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward® schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005236/en/