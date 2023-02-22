Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29:48 2023-02-22 am EST
185.18 USD   -0.04%
09:12aTravelers Institute Announces Spring 2023 Virtual Programming
BU
02/16TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/15Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travelers Institute Announces Spring 2023 Virtual Programming

02/22/2023 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its Wednesdays with Woodward® spring 2023 virtual programming schedule. The webinar series, hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, examines pressing topics at the intersection of insurance, business and public policy.

“Our spring lineup delves into trends and issues that are top of mind for today’s business leaders, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to the future of workers compensation,” said Woodward. “We are excited to welcome a number of distinguished guests who will provide us with insights and resources to help us navigate this ever-changing world.”

All events are free and open to the public – anyone interested in joining can register on the Travelers Institute website. Upcoming webinars include:

  • March 1: “Making Sense of Emerging AI Capabilities like ChatGPT” – Travelers’ technology and data science leaders Mano Mannoochahr, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, and Girish Modgil, Vice President, Automation and Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, will help attendees understand the impacts of artificial intelligence and the new ChatGPT tool.
  • March 15: “Cyber Risk Report: A View from the U.S. Government’s Lead Cyber Agency” – Tim Francis, Enterprise Cyber Lead at Travelers, will be joined by two experts from the U.S. federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Together with Francis, CISA’s David Rosado, Regional Director of Region 9, and Mario Garcia, Supervisory Cybersecurity Adviser, will discuss the current cyber threat landscape and the steps that organizations can take to build cyber resilience.
  • March 22: “Lessons for Your Business Toolbox: A Conversation with Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Donald Allan Jr.” – Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Donald Allan Jr. will join Woodward to talk about what it’s like to lead a major manufacturing company in 2023. Topics will include supply chain challenges, inflation, innovation and corporate social responsibility.
  • March 29: “Total Worker Health®: Are You Looking at the Full Picture?” – Dr. L. Casey Chosewood, leader of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s Office for Total Worker Health®, will discuss the future of workers compensation and workforce well-being. Allen McCalister, Director of Workers Compensation at Travelers, will also join the conversation to share Travelers’ approach to post-injury care.
  • April 5: “Navigating the Rapidly Changing World of Professional and Financial Lines Insurance” – Jeff Klenk, Executive Vice President and President of Bond & Specialty Insurance at Travelers; Christine Williams, Global Specialty Products Leader and Global CEO for Financial Lines & Professional Services at Aon; and Michelle Sartain, Regional Specialty Leader, U.S. and Canada for Marsh, will drill down into industry trends and share strategies to address pain points in lines of coverage, including directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability and cyber.
  • April 26: “Surety Protects: The Economic Value of Surety Bonds” – Lee Covington, President and CEO of the Surety & Fidelity Association of America, will discuss key findings from Ernst & Young’s new study about the value of construction surety bonds with Bob Carroll, U.S. National Tax Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group Co-Director at Ernst & Young; and Bob Raney, Head of Construction Surety at Travelers.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward® schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
09:12aTravelers Institute Announces Spring 2023 Virtual Programming
BU
02/16TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/15Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
02/14Travelers Introduces Innovation Network for Construction Industry
BU
02/14Travelers Introduces Innovation Network for Construction Industry
CI
02/13Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
02/13Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
02/09Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
01/30Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
01/30UBS Adjusts Travelers Companies' Price Target to $193 From $192, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 099 M - -
Net income 2023 3 337 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 42 995 M 42 995 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 32 175
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 185,25 $
Average target price 198,39 $
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.93%42 995
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.57%44 028
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.56%43 039
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.41%35 394
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.41%25 906
SAMPO OYJ-5.86%25 071