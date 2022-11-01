Travelers Institute Announces Winter 2022 Virtual Programming

Webinars featuring former Pentagon official and top industry experts to be held throughout November and December

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its Wednesdays with Woodward® winter 2022 schedule. The webinar series is hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

“We are excited to close out the year with a group of engaging speakers who will weigh in on a number of important topics – from the latest opportunities in the trucking industry to geopolitical risks to tips for fostering an inclusive workplace,” said Woodward. “Through these candid conversations, we’ll share relevant information to help agents, brokers and business leaders address today’s most pressing matters.”

All events are free and open to the public – anyone interested in attending can register on the Travelers Institute website. Upcoming webinars include:

Nov. 2: “Trucking Industry Outlook: What We’re Looking Forward to in 2023” – Donato Monaco, President of Northland Insurance; Chris Hayes, Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation and Transportation for Risk Control at Travelers; and Bill Sullivan, Executive Vice President for Advocacy at American Trucking Associations will explore the current safety advancements, insurance trends and economic factors affecting the trucking industry.

Nov. 9: “Reclaiming the Lost Art of Connecting” – Author Susan McPherson will discuss her new book, “The Lost Art of Connecting: The Gather, Ask, Do Method for Building Meaningful Business Relationships,” and tips for building meaningful professional and personal relationships in a tech-driven era.

Nov. 16: “Global Hot Spots and Geopolitical Risks with Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Ian Brzezinski” – Brzezinski will join Woodward to discuss today’s geopolitical risks, global hot spots, pressing foreign policy issues and takeaways for the business community.

Nov. 30: “Got Your CPCU®? Explore New Opportunities to Grow Your Risk Management Career” – Peter Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Institutes will join Woodward to discuss the insurance industry’s emerging trends for risk professionals. The Institutes, widely known for its credentialed CPCU programming, provides professional designations, collegiate studies, executive programs and more in risk management and insurance.

Dec. 7: “The Business Imperative of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Laura Liswood” – Liswood, an award-winning speaker and bestselling author, will discuss her new book, “The Elephant and the Mouse: Moving Beyond the Illusion of Inclusion to Create a Truly Diverse and Equitable Workplace.” Learn how leaders can incorporate modern practices that embrace the differences between people.

Dec. 14: “The Construction Job Site of Today: Risks and Opportunities” – Lisa Morgan, Senior Vice President and President of Construction, Energy and Marine at Travelers will participate in a panel with Chase C. Leist, Director of Insurance and Risk Management at HITT Contracting, Inc., and Danny Seigle, Vice President of Fintech at Procore. They will discuss risk management, technology and insurance solutions to help construction leaders stay ahead in times of change.

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward® schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

