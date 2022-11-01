Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-11-01 am EDT
184.86 USD   +0.22%
09:10aTravelers Institute Announces Winter 2022 Virtual Programming
BU
10/24Travelers Institute to Host National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist to Discuss Real Estate Market Outlook
BU
10/20Raymond James Raises Price Target on Travelers Companies to $200 From $185, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travelers Institute Announces Winter 2022 Virtual Programming

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Webinars featuring former Pentagon official and top industry experts to be held throughout November and December

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced its Wednesdays with Woodward® winter 2022 schedule. The webinar series is hosted by Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers.

“We are excited to close out the year with a group of engaging speakers who will weigh in on a number of important topics – from the latest opportunities in the trucking industry to geopolitical risks to tips for fostering an inclusive workplace,” said Woodward. “Through these candid conversations, we’ll share relevant information to help agents, brokers and business leaders address today’s most pressing matters.”

All events are free and open to the public – anyone interested in attending can register on the Travelers Institute website. Upcoming webinars include:

  • Nov. 2: “Trucking Industry Outlook: What We’re Looking Forward to in 2023” – Donato Monaco, President of Northland Insurance; Chris Hayes, Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation and Transportation for Risk Control at Travelers; and Bill Sullivan, Executive Vice President for Advocacy at American Trucking Associations will explore the current safety advancements, insurance trends and economic factors affecting the trucking industry.
  • Nov. 9: “Reclaiming the Lost Art of Connecting” – Author Susan McPherson will discuss her new book, “The Lost Art of Connecting: The Gather, Ask, Do Method for Building Meaningful Business Relationships,” and tips for building meaningful professional and personal relationships in a tech-driven era.
  • Nov. 16: “Global Hot Spots and Geopolitical Risks with Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Ian Brzezinski” – Brzezinski will join Woodward to discuss today’s geopolitical risks, global hot spots, pressing foreign policy issues and takeaways for the business community.
  • Nov. 30: “Got Your CPCU®? Explore New Opportunities to Grow Your Risk Management Career” – Peter Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Institutes will join Woodward to discuss the insurance industry’s emerging trends for risk professionals. The Institutes, widely known for its credentialed CPCU programming, provides professional designations, collegiate studies, executive programs and more in risk management and insurance.
  • Dec. 7: “The Business Imperative of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with Laura Liswood” – Liswood, an award-winning speaker and bestselling author, will discuss her new book, “The Elephant and the Mouse: Moving Beyond the Illusion of Inclusion to Create a Truly Diverse and Equitable Workplace.” Learn how leaders can incorporate modern practices that embrace the differences between people.
  • Dec. 14: “The Construction Job Site of Today: Risks and Opportunities” – Lisa Morgan, Senior Vice President and President of Construction, Energy and Marine at Travelers will participate in a panel with Chase C. Leist, Director of Insurance and Risk Management at HITT Contracting, Inc., and Danny Seigle, Vice President of Fintech at Procore. They will discuss risk management, technology and insurance solutions to help construction leaders stay ahead in times of change. 

For more information about the Travelers Institute or the Wednesdays with Woodward® schedule of events, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
09:10aTravelers Institute Announces Winter 2022 Virtual Programming
BU
10/24Travelers Institute to Host National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist to Discus..
BU
10/20Raymond James Raises Price Target on Travelers Companies to $200 From $185, Maintains S..
MT
10/20Citigroup Adjusts Travelers' Price Target to $181 From $179, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/20Evercore ISI Adjusts Travelers' Price Target to $183 From $185, Maintains In-Line Ratin..
MT
10/20RBC Boosts Price Target on Travelers to $180 From $165, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
10/20Barclays Adjusts Travelers' Price Target to $178 From $164, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
10/20Travelers : Lobbying Report 3Q22
PU
10/19Travelers' Third-Quarter Results Top Views Even as Hurricane-Related Claims Dent Profit
MT
10/19Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 629 M - -
Net income 2022 3 004 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 43 228 M 43 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 30 492
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 184,46 $
Average target price 182,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.92%43 228
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.25%43 344
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.16%36 369
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.31%34 125
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION25.95%26 605
SAMPO OYJ5.72%23 788