Travelers : Institute Kicks Off 2021 Programming

Webinar Series Will Tackle Critical Issues During Uncertain Times

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the lineup of its 2021 educational webinars, which will focus on critical issues facing customers and businesses. Topics will include the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, hiring and workforce strategies, the future of insuring autonomous vehicles and geopolitical hot spots.

This will continue the Travelers Institute’s “Wednesdays with Woodward” virtual series, which launched in the spring of 2020 in response to the unique circumstances posed by COVID-19. All events are free and open to the public, and participants can register online at the Travelers Institute website.

“By pivoting to a virtual format in response to last year’s unprecedented challenges, we were able to regularly reach out to broad audiences with insights and advice from various experts to address relevant issues,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “We will continue these conversations in 2021, bringing together thought leaders from different fields to help communities, customers, agents and brokers better manage risk and thrive in today’s world.”

Hosted by Woodward, the 2021 series will begin with “The Race to Distribute a COVID-19 Vaccine” on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. ET. It will feature Dr. Mark McClellan, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Robert J. Margolis Professor of Business, Medicine, and Policy and founding Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University. He will discuss the outlook for COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution going forward.

“We begin the new year with great hope,” said Dr. McClellan. “The COVID-19 vaccines will be game changing, but it will take effective planning, collaboration and execution of the largest public health emergency response program in our nation’s history.”

The 2021 webinar lineup includes:

To learn more about the Travelers Institute, the “Wednesdays with Woodward” webinar series and other educational initiatives, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

