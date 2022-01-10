Travelers Institute Kicks Off 2022 Virtual Programming

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the lineup of the Wednesdays with Woodward® webinars for the first quarter of 2022. The series features expert guest speakers who will join Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, to discuss critical issues that individuals and businesses face.

“We had record attendance last year, and we are excited to carry that momentum into the 2022 programming season,” said Woodward. “We’re driving conversations that inform our agents, brokers and customers of new risks and opportunities that are relevant to their professional and personal lives.”

Following is the schedule of upcoming webinars:

Jan. 12: “How to Negotiate Without Fear” – Dr. Victoria Medvec, renowned expert in high-stakes deal-making, author and advisor to Fortune 100 companies, will share tips to maximize success in all types of negotiations.

Jan. 26: “Thrive: How Insurance Agents & Brokers Will Succeed in 2022” – Ken Crerar, President and CEO of the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, and Pete Heard, Executive Vice President for Enterprise Distribution at Travelers, will discuss how today’s most successful insurance leaders are thriving in a world of rapid change. Topics include mergers and acquisitions, the changing distribution landscape, technology initiatives, and talent recruitment and retention.

Feb. 2: “A Conversation with Johnson & Johnson CFO Joe Wolk” – Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President and CFO Joe Wolk will share a behind-the-scenes look into how the company navigates evolving marketplace dynamics, supply chain safety and drug pricing while successfully investing in R&D and key commercial platforms to drive growth and elevate the global standard of care.

Feb. 16: “60 Minutes in the Middle Market: Opportunities in a Changing Marketplace” – Scott Higgins, President of Middle Market, National Property and Business Insurance Field for Travelers, will discuss the biggest trends impacting midsize businesses and emerging risks that could create opportunities for agents and brokers.

Feb. 23: “A Conversation with Kenneth R. Feinberg: Who Gets What – Setting Compensation After Tragedy” – Preeminent mediation expert Kenneth R. Feinberg will discuss the difficult process of deciding compensation after the tragic loss of human life, reflecting on his professional experiences managing high-profile victim compensation funds from tragedies including 9/11, the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the Boston Marathon.



“Occasionally in American life, a tragedy like the 9/11 terrorist attacks requires a unique public policy response from the American people and our elected representatives. During the webinar, we will discuss some varied responses in the wake of such tragedies,” said Feinberg.

March 2: “Power Up: Growth Opportunities in Renewable Energy” – Increasing global capacity and falling power generation prices have the potential to drive significant growth in the renewable energy sector in the years ahead. Eileen Kauffman, Global Practice Leader, Renewable Energy, Construction Energy Marine for Travelers, will discuss the state of the market.

March 16: “Global Hot Spots and Geopolitical Risks with Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel” – Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel will discuss the many geopolitical challenges the United States faces today and their potential impact on the business community.



“The United States and the world are off balance. We are living at a defining time, and I look forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Hagel.

Since its inception in June 2020, the Wednesdays with Woodward series has completed 45 virtual programs exploring topics in business, insurance, leadership and more. All events take place at 1 p.m. ET and are free and open to the public. Online registration and past-event replays are available on the Travelers Institute website.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

