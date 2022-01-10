Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.

(TRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travelers Institute Kicks Off 2022 Virtual Programming

01/10/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the lineup of the Wednesdays with Woodward® webinars for the first quarter of 2022. The series features expert guest speakers who will join Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers, to discuss critical issues that individuals and businesses face.

“We had record attendance last year, and we are excited to carry that momentum into the 2022 programming season,” said Woodward. “We’re driving conversations that inform our agents, brokers and customers of new risks and opportunities that are relevant to their professional and personal lives.”

Following is the schedule of upcoming webinars:

  • Jan. 12: “How to Negotiate Without Fear” – Dr. Victoria Medvec, renowned expert in high-stakes deal-making, author and advisor to Fortune 100 companies, will share tips to maximize success in all types of negotiations.
  • Jan. 26: “Thrive: How Insurance Agents & Brokers Will Succeed in 2022” – Ken Crerar, President and CEO of the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, and Pete Heard, Executive Vice President for Enterprise Distribution at Travelers, will discuss how today’s most successful insurance leaders are thriving in a world of rapid change. Topics include mergers and acquisitions, the changing distribution landscape, technology initiatives, and talent recruitment and retention.
  • Feb. 2: “A Conversation with Johnson & Johnson CFO Joe Wolk” – Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President and CFO Joe Wolk will share a behind-the-scenes look into how the company navigates evolving marketplace dynamics, supply chain safety and drug pricing while successfully investing in R&D and key commercial platforms to drive growth and elevate the global standard of care.
  • Feb. 16: “60 Minutes in the Middle Market: Opportunities in a Changing Marketplace” Scott Higgins, President of Middle Market, National Property and Business Insurance Field for Travelers, will discuss the biggest trends impacting midsize businesses and emerging risks that could create opportunities for agents and brokers.
  • Feb. 23: “A Conversation with Kenneth R. Feinberg: Who Gets What – Setting Compensation After Tragedy” Preeminent mediation expert Kenneth R. Feinberg will discuss the difficult process of deciding compensation after the tragic loss of human life, reflecting on his professional experiences managing high-profile victim compensation funds from tragedies including 9/11, the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the Boston Marathon.

    “Occasionally in American life, a tragedy like the 9/11 terrorist attacks requires a unique public policy response from the American people and our elected representatives. During the webinar, we will discuss some varied responses in the wake of such tragedies,” said Feinberg.
  • March 2: “Power Up: Growth Opportunities in Renewable Energy” Increasing global capacity and falling power generation prices have the potential to drive significant growth in the renewable energy sector in the years ahead. Eileen Kauffman, Global Practice Leader, Renewable Energy, Construction Energy Marine for Travelers, will discuss the state of the market.
  • March 16: “Global Hot Spots and Geopolitical Risks with Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel” Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel will discuss the many geopolitical challenges the United States faces today and their potential impact on the business community.

    “The United States and the world are off balance. We are living at a defining time, and I look forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Hagel.

Since its inception in June 2020, the Wednesdays with Woodward series has completed 45 virtual programs exploring topics in business, insurance, leadership and more. All events take place at 1 p.m. ET and are free and open to the public. Online registration and past-event replays are available on the Travelers Institute website.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
08:33aTravelers Institute Kicks Off 2022 Virtual Programming
BU
01/06JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Travelers to $159 From $158, Maintains Underweight Rat..
MT
01/03TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03The Travelers Companies, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
20212021 BY THE NUMBERS : Big Year For Oil, Precious Metals Slump Despite Rising Inflation, an..
MT
2021Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Plan Hearing Pushed to February from January
DJ
2021Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
BU
2021THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Goldman Sachs Starts Travelers at Neutral With $165 Price Target
MT
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Europe’s Covid wave weighs on indexes
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 787 M - -
Net income 2021 3 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 40 896 M 40 896 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 30 294
Free-Float -
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 166,24 $
Average target price 165,35 $
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.6.27%40 896
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.82%50 432
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.46%40 897
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.05%36 107
SAMPO OYJ1.88%27 823
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.32%22 937