  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Travelers Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-11-03 am EDT
181.85 USD   -0.25%
09:23aTravelers Introduces Mental Health App for Injured Employees
BU
11/02Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
11/01Insider Sell: Travelers Companies
MT
News 
Summary

Travelers Introduces Mental Health App for Injured Employees

11/03/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Interactive workers compensation tool helps promote holistic recovery

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), the country’s largest workers compensation insurer, today announced the launch of Wysa for Return to Work – an app designed to promote the mental health of injured employees and facilitate a more holistic recovery. The app was created in partnership with Wysa, a provider of mental health support solutions driven by artificial intelligence.

“Factors unrelated to an individual’s injury, such as fear, unrealistic expectations, lack of sleep or minimal social support, can hinder the recovery process,” said Dr. Marcos Iglesias, Chief Medical Director at Travelers. “Helping injured employees bounce back requires an approach that addresses an individual’s physical and mental health challenges, and we’re pleased to offer another tool that supports the total well-being of our customers’ employees.”

According to Travelers workers compensation claim data, more than 40% of employees who have missed workdays due to injury have experienced a psychosocial barrier to recovery. The Wysa for Return to Work app helps users build mental resilience skills that can assist in overcoming those barriers. The app responds to what users communicate through a secure, anonymous, texting-style platform, and offers strategies that include cognitive behavioral techniques, guided meditation and breathing exercises.

The new app is accessible to injured employees who indicate one or more psychosocial barriers to their recovery during conversations with a Travelers nurse or claim professional. Early pilot results show that injured employees using Wysa for Return to Work have reduced the number of missed workdays by approximately one-third, compared to those not using the app.

Travelers utilizes a range of workers compensation services to help expedite recovery, including:

  • The Virtual Visit tool, which enables nurses and claim professionals to conduct real-time video chats with employers, medical providers and injured employees to discuss matters pertaining to the recovery process;
  • MyTravelers® for Injured Employees, a secure, web-based tool that helps individuals navigate the workers compensation claim process;
  • The Early Severity Predictor® model, which helps identify which injured employees are most at risk for chronic pain; and
  • The ConciergeCLAIM® Nurse program, which also helps injured employees with the workers compensation process through a one-on-one connection with a nurse.

For more information on workers compensation products and services from Travelers, visit Travelers.com.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
