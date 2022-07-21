Travelers Reports Very Strong Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results 07/21/2022 | 06:58am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated combined ratio of 98.3% and underlying combined ratio of 92.8%.

Catastrophe losses of $746 million pre-tax compared to $475 million pre-tax in the prior year quarter.

Record net written premiums of $9.020 billion, up 11% compared to the prior year quarter.

Double-digit net written premium growth in all three segments compared to the prior year quarter; Business Insurance up 10%, Bond & Specialty Insurance up 13% and Personal Insurance up 12%.

Total capital returned to shareholders of $725 million, including $500 million of share repurchases.

Book value per share of $96.39, down 18% from June 30, 2021 driven by higher interest rates; adjusted book value per share of $112.37, up 8% from June 30, 2021.

Board of Directors declares regular cash dividend of $0.93 per share. The Travelers Companies, Inc. today reported net income of $551 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $934 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Core income in the current quarter was $625 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, compared to $879 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Core income decreased primarily due to higher catastrophe losses, lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development. Core income in the prior year quarter benefited from a low level of catastrophe losses and very strong net investment income driven by record returns in the alternative investment portfolio. Net realized investment losses in the current quarter were $95 million pre-tax ($74 million after-tax), compared to net realized investment gains of $61 million pre-tax ($47 million after-tax) in the prior year quarter. Net realized investment gains (losses) for both quarters were primarily driven by mark-to-market impacts on the Company’s equity investments. Per diluted share amounts benefited from the impact of share repurchases. Consolidated Highlights ($ in millions, except for per share amounts, and after-tax, except for premiums and revenues) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net written premiums $ 9,020 $ 8,135 11 % $ 17,387 $ 15,640 11 % Total revenues $ 9,136 $ 8,687 5 $ 17,945 $ 17,000 6 Net income $ 551 $ 934 (41 ) $ 1,569 $ 1,667 (6 ) per diluted share $ 2.27 $ 3.66 (38 ) $ 6.43 $ 6.53 (2 ) Core income $ 625 $ 879 (29 ) $ 1,662 $ 1,578 5 per diluted share $ 2.57 $ 3.45 (26 ) $ 6.81 $ 6.18 10 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 241.1 253.1 (5 ) 242.4 253.6 (4 ) Combined ratio 98.3 % 95.3 % 3.0 pts 94.8 % 95.9 % (1.1 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 92.8 % 91.4 % 1.4 pts 92.0 % 90.5 % 1.5 pts Return on equity 9.1 % 13.0 % (3.9 ) pts 12.2 % 11.6 % 0.6 pts Core return on equity 9.3 % 13.7 % (4.4 ) pts 12.4 % 12.4 % — pts As of Change From June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Book value per share $ 96.39 $ 119.77 $ 116.86 (20 )% (18 )% Adjusted book value per share 112.37 109.76 103.88 2 % 8 % See Glossary of Financial Measures for definitions and the statistical supplement for additional financial data. “We are pleased to report very strong second quarter 2022 results, with both underwriting and investment income contributing meaningfully to our performance,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Core income for the quarter was $625 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, generating core return on equity of 9.3%. These results benefited from record net earned premiums of $8.3 billion, which were 9% higher than in the prior year period, and a solid underlying combined ratio of 92.8%. Underwriting income in our commercial business segments was particularly strong. Our high-quality investment portfolio generated after-tax net investment income of $595 million. These results, along with our strong balance sheet, enabled us to return $725 million of excess capital to our shareholders this quarter, including $500 million of share repurchases. “Our best-in-class marketplace execution produced 11% growth in net written premiums this quarter to a record $9 billion, with each of our three segments growing double digits. In Business Insurance, net written premiums grew by 10%. Renewal premium change was historically high at 10.3% and included renewal rate change of 4.9%, both higher compared to the first quarter of 2022. Retention remained very strong at 86%. In Bond & Specialty Insurance, net written premiums increased by 13%, driven by excellent production results in both our surety and management liability businesses. In Personal Insurance, renewal premium change was meaningfully higher both year over year and sequentially in both Auto and Homeowners, driving net written premium growth of 12%. “Building on our excellent results in the first half of the year, we are confident about our outlook. Benefiting from the investments we have made and continue to make as part of our Perform and Transform call to action, guided by our decades of experience successfully executing in a variety of macro-economic conditions and supported by an outlook for improving fixed income returns, we remain well positioned to deliver industry-leading returns and shareholder value over time.” Consolidated Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Underwriting gain: $ 113 $ 324 $ (211 ) $ 772 $ 541 $ 231 Underwriting gain includes: Net favorable prior year reserve development 291 182 109 444 499 (55 ) Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (746 ) (475 ) (271 ) (906 ) (1,310 ) 404 Net investment income 707 818 (111 ) 1,344 1,519 (175 ) Other income (expense), including interest expense (68 ) (72 ) 4 (159 ) (143 ) (16 ) Core income before income taxes 752 1,070 (318 ) 1,957 1,917 40 Income tax expense 127 191 (64 ) 295 339 (44 ) Core income 625 879 (254 ) 1,662 1,578 84 Net realized investment gains (losses) after income taxes (74 ) 47 (121 ) (93 ) 81 (174 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — 8 (8 ) — 8 (8 ) Net income $ 551 $ 934 $ (383 ) $ 1,569 $ 1,667 $ (98 ) Combined ratio 98.3 % 95.3 % 3.0 pts 94.8 % 95.9 % (1.1 ) pts Impact on combined ratio Net favorable prior year reserve development (3.5 ) pts (2.4 ) pts (1.1 ) pts (2.7 ) pts (3.3 ) pts 0.6 pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 9.0 pts 6.3 pts 2.7 pts 5.5 pts 8.7 pts (3.2 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 92.8 % 91.4 % 1.4 pts 92.0 % 90.5 % 1.5 pts Net written premiums Business Insurance $ 4,373 $ 3,980 10 % $ 8,875 $ 8,105 10 % Bond & Specialty Insurance 962 854 13 1,844 1,577 17 Personal Insurance 3,685 3,301 12 6,668 5,958 12 Total $ 9,020 $ 8,135 11 % $ 17,387 $ 15,640 11 % (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Net income of $551 million decreased $383 million, due to lower core income and net realized investment losses compared to net realized investment gains in the prior year quarter. Core income of $625 million decreased $254 million, primarily due to higher catastrophe losses, lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Net realized investment losses were $95 million pre-tax ($74 million after-tax), compared to net realized investment gains of $61 million pre-tax ($47 million after-tax) in the prior year quarter. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 98.3% increased 3.0 points due to higher catastrophe losses (2.7 points) and a higher underlying combined ratio (1.4 points), partially offset by higher net favorable prior year reserve development (1.1 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 92.8% increased 1.4 points. See below for further details by segment.

Net favorable prior year reserve development occurred in all three segments. See below for further details by segment. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from severe wind and hail storms in several regions of the United States. Net investment income of $707 million pre-tax ($595 million after-tax) decreased 14%. Income from the non-fixed income investment portfolio decreased from the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower private equity partnership returns as compared to record returns in the prior year quarter. Non-fixed income returns are generally reported on a one-quarter lagged basis and directionally follow the broader equity markets. Income from the fixed income investment portfolio increased over the prior year quarter, primarily due to growth in fixed maturity investments, partially offset by a lower average yield. Net written premiums of $9.020 billion increased 11%. See below for further details by segment. Year-to-Date 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. year-to-date 2021, unless noted otherwise) Net income of $1.569 billion decreased $98 million, primarily due to net realized investment losses compared to net realized investment gains in the prior year period, partially offset by higher core income. Core income of $1.662 billion increased $84 million, primarily due to lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower net investment income, lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes and a $47 million benefit relating to the resolution of prior year income tax matters. Net realized investment losses were $118 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax), compared to net realized investment gains of $105 million pre-tax ($81 million after-tax) in the prior year period. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 94.8% improved 1.1 points due to lower catastrophe losses (3.2 points), partially offset by a higher underlying combined ratio (1.5 points) and lower net favorable prior year reserve development (0.6 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 92.0% increased 1.5 points. See below for further details by segment.

Net favorable prior year reserve development occurred in all segments. See below for further details by segment. Catastrophe losses included the second quarter events described above, as well as wind storms in multiple states in the first quarter of 2022. Net investment income of $1.344 billion pre-tax ($1.134 billion after-tax) decreased 12% driven by the same factors described above for second quarter 2022. Net written premiums of $17.387 billion increased 11%. See below for further details by segment. Shareholders’ Equity Shareholders’ equity of $22.874 billion decreased 21% from year-end 2021, primarily due to net unrealized investment losses compared to net unrealized investment gains at year-end 2021, common share repurchases and dividends to shareholders, partially offset by net income of $1.569 billion. Net unrealized investment losses included in shareholders’ equity were $4.817 billion pre-tax ($3.792 billion after-tax) compared to net unrealized investment gains of $3.060 billion pre-tax ($2.415 billion after-tax) at year-end 2021, resulting from higher interest rates. Book value per share of $96.39 decreased 18% from June 30, 2021 and 20% from year-end 2021. Adjusted book value per share of $112.37, which excludes net unrealized investment gains (losses), increased 8% over June 30, 2021 and 2% over year-end 2021. The Company repurchased 2.9 million shares during the second quarter at an average price of $172.57 per share for a total of $500 million. At June 30, 2022, the Company had $3.005 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors. At the end of the quarter, statutory capital and surplus was $23.776 billion, and the ratio of debt-to-capital was 24.2%. The ratio of debt-to-capital excluding after-tax net unrealized investment gains (losses) included in shareholders’ equity was 21.5%, within the Company’s target range of 15% to 25%. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022. Business Insurance Segment Financial Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Underwriting gain: $ 281 $ 173 $ 108 $ 639 $ 29 $ 610 Underwriting gain includes: Net favorable prior year reserve development 202 73 129 315 207 108 Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (234 ) (149 ) (85 ) (313 ) (655 ) 342 Net investment income 521 615 (94 ) 989 1,138 (149 ) Other income (expense) 12 (8 ) 20 (5 ) (15 ) 10 Segment income before income taxes 814 780 34 1,623 1,152 471 Income tax expense 148 137 11 288 192 96 Segment income $ 666 $ 643 $ 23 $ 1,335 $ 960 $ 375 Combined ratio 93.2 % 95.3 % (2.1 ) pts 92.1 % 99.3 % (7.2 ) pts Impact on combined ratio Net favorable prior year reserve development (4.8 ) pts (1.9 ) pts (2.9 ) pts (3.8 ) pts (2.7 ) pts (1.1 ) pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 5.6 pts 3.9 pts 1.7 pts 3.8 pts 8.5 pts (4.7 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 92.4 % 93.3 % (0.9 ) pts 92.1 % 93.5 % (1.4 ) pts Net written premiums by market Domestic Select Accounts $ 807 $ 726 11 % $ 1,626 $ 1,455 12 % Middle Market 2,329 2,087 12 4,945 4,471 11 National Accounts 240 213 13 543 503 8 National Property and Other 690 647 7 1,187 1,092 9 Total Domestic 4,066 3,673 11 8,301 7,521 10 International 307 307 — 574 584 (2 ) Total $ 4,373 $ 3,980 10 % $ 8,875 $ 8,105 10 % Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment income for Business Insurance was $666 million after-tax, an increase of $23 million. Segment income increased primarily due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development and a higher underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by lower net investment income and higher catastrophe losses. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 93.2% improved 2.1 points due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development (2.9 points) and a lower underlying combined ratio (0.9 points), partially offset by higher catastrophe losses (1.7 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 92.4% improved 0.9 points. The expense ratio improved by 0.8 points. The loss ratio improved by 0.1 point, which reflected the benefit of earned pricing as well as elevated property loss activity in the current quarter.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by better than expected loss experience in the domestic operations’ workers’ compensation product line for multiple accident years and in the commercial multi-peril product line for recent accident years, partially offset by an increase in reserves in the domestic operations’ general liability product line including for run-off operations. Net written premiums of $4.373 billion increased 10%, reflecting strong renewal premium change and retention. Year-to-Date 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. year-to-date 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment income for Business Insurance was $1.335 billion after-tax, an increase of $375 million. Segment income increased primarily due to lower catastrophe losses, a higher underlying underwriting gain and higher net favorable prior year reserve development, partially offset by lower net investment income. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 92.1% improved 7.2 points due to lower catastrophe losses (4.7 points), a lower underlying combined ratio (1.4 points) and higher net favorable prior year reserve development (1.1 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 92.1% improved 1.4 points, reflecting improvements of 0.5 points in the loss ratio and 0.9 points in the expense ratio.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by better than expected loss experience in the domestic operations’ workers’ compensation product line for multiple accident years and in the commercial multi-peril product line for recent accident years, partially offset by an increase in reserves in the domestic operations’ general liability product line including for run-off operations. Net prior year reserve development also included an increase in environmental reserves. Net written premiums of $8.875 billion increased 10%, reflecting strong renewal premium change and retention, as well as higher levels of new business. Bond & Specialty Insurance Segment Financial Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Underwriting gain: $ 218 $ 165 $ 53 $ 395 $ 272 $ 123 Underwriting gain includes: Net favorable prior year reserve development 73 44 29 108 59 49 Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (4 ) (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) (27 ) 22 Net investment income 64 64 — 123 123 — Other income 3 6 (3 ) 6 9 (3 ) Segment income before income taxes 285 235 50 524 404 120 Income tax expense 57 48 9 79 80 (1 ) Segment income $ 228 $ 187 $ 41 $ 445 $ 324 $ 121 Combined ratio 74.0 % 78.1 % (4.1 ) pts 76.0 % 81.6 % (5.6 ) pts Impact on combined ratio Net favorable prior year reserve development (8.6 ) pts (5.7 ) pts (2.9 ) pts (6.5 ) pts (3.9 ) pts (2.6 ) pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 0.4 pts 0.4 pts — pts 0.3 pts 1.7 pts (1.4 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 82.2 % 83.4 % (1.2 ) pts 82.2 % 83.8 % (1.6 ) pts Net written premiums Domestic Management Liability $ 533 $ 497 7 % $ 1,038 $ 941 10 % Surety 287 232 24 544 432 26 Total Domestic 820 729 12 1,582 1,373 15 International 142 125 14 262 204 28 Total $ 962 $ 854 13 % $ 1,844 $ 1,577 17 % Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment income for Bond & Specialty Insurance was $228 million after-tax, an increase of $41 million. Segment income increased primarily due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development and a higher underlying underwriting gain. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 74.0% improved 4.1 points due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development (2.9 points) and a lower underlying combined ratio (1.2 points).

The underlying combined ratio improved 1.2 points to a very strong 82.2%.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by better than expected loss experience in the domestic operations’ fidelity and surety product lines for recent accident years. Net written premiums of $962 million increased 13%, reflecting strong production in surety and strong renewal premium change, retention and new business in management liability. Year-to-Date 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. year-to-date 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment income for Bond & Specialty Insurance was $445 million after-tax, an increase of $121 million. Segment income increased primarily due to a higher underlying underwriting gain, higher net favorable prior year reserve development and lower catastrophe losses. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. The current year also benefited by $24 million relating to the resolution of prior year income tax matters. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 76.0% improved 5.6 points due to higher net favorable prior year reserve development (2.6 points), a lower underlying combined ratio (1.6 points) and lower catastrophe losses (1.4 points).

The underlying combined ratio improved 1.6 points to a very strong 82.2%.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was primarily driven by better than expected loss experience in the domestic operations’ fidelity and surety product lines for recent accident years. Net written premiums of $1.844 billion increased 17%, reflecting the same factors described above for the second quarter of 2022. Personal Insurance Segment Financial Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions and pre-tax, unless noted otherwise) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Underwriting gain (loss): $ (386 ) $ (14 ) $ (372 ) $ (262 ) $ 240 $ (502 ) Underwriting gain (loss) includes: Net favorable prior year reserve development 16 65 (49 ) 21 233 (212 ) Catastrophes, net of reinsurance (508 ) (323 ) (185 ) (588 ) (628 ) 40 Net investment income 122 139 (17 ) 232 258 (26 ) Other income 14 21 (7 ) 32 42 (10 ) Segment income (loss) before income taxes (250 ) 146 (396 ) 2 540 (538 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (57 ) 25 (82 ) (30 ) 105 (135 ) Segment income (loss) $ (193 ) $ 121 $ (314 ) $ 32 $ 435 $ (403 ) Combined ratio 111.2 % 99.7 % 11.5 pts 103.4 % 95.1 % 8.3 pts Impact on combined ratio Net favorable prior year reserve development (0.5 ) pts (2.2 ) pts 1.7 pts (0.3 ) pts (4.0 ) pts 3.7 pts Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 15.6 pts 10.9 pts 4.7 pts 9.2 pts 10.8 pts (1.6 ) pts Underlying combined ratio 96.1 % 91.0 % 5.1 pts 94.5 % 88.3 % 6.2 pts Net written premiums Domestic Automobile $ 1,629 $ 1,467 11 % $ 3,125 $ 2,842 10 % Homeowners and Other 1,868 1,634 14 3,212 2,778 16 Total Domestic 3,497 3,101 13 6,337 5,620 13 International 188 200 (6 ) 331 338 (2 ) Total $ 3,685 $ 3,301 12 % $ 6,668 $ 5,958 12 % Second Quarter 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment loss for Personal Insurance was $193 million after-tax, compared with segment income of $121 million after-tax in the prior year quarter. The difference was primarily due to higher catastrophe losses, a lower underlying underwriting gain and lower net favorable prior year reserve development. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 111.2% increased 11.5 points due to a higher underlying combined ratio (5.1 points), higher catastrophe losses (4.7 points) and lower net favorable prior year reserve development (1.7 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 96.1% increased 5.1 points, driven primarily by elevated severity in the current quarter in both the automobile and homeowners and other product lines and a comparison to a low level of loss activity in the prior year quarter in the automobile product line, partially offset by a lower expense ratio.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was not significant in the quarter. Net written premiums of $3.685 billion increased 12%. Domestic Automobile net written premiums increased 11%, reflecting renewal premium change of 6.3% and strong retention. Domestic Homeowners and Other net written premiums increased 14%, reflecting renewal premium change of 13.5% and strong retention. Year-to-Date 2022 Results

(All comparisons vs. year-to-date 2021, unless noted otherwise) Segment income for Personal Insurance was $32 million after-tax, a decrease of $403 million. Segment income decreased primarily due to a lower underlying underwriting gain and lower net favorable prior year reserve development, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes. The current year also benefited by $20 million relating to the resolution of prior year income tax matters. Combined ratio: The combined ratio of 103.4% increased 8.3 points due to a higher underlying combined ratio (6.2 points) and lower net favorable prior year reserve development (3.7 points), partially offset by lower catastrophe losses (1.6 points).

The underlying combined ratio of 94.5% increased 6.2 points, driven primarily by elevated severity in the current year in both the automobile and homeowners and other product lines and a comparison to a low level of loss activity in the prior year period in the automobile product line, partially offset by a lower expense ratio.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was not significant in the current year. Net written premiums of $6.668 billion increased 12%. Domestic Automobile net written premiums increased 10%, reflecting renewal premium change of 4.9% and strong retention. Domestic Homeowners and Other net written premiums increased 16%, reflecting renewal premium change of 12.9% and strong retention. Financial Supplement and Conference Call The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial supplement that is available on our website at www.travelers.com. Travelers management will discuss the contents of this release and other relevant topics via webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Central) on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Investors can access the call via webcast at http://investor.travelers.com or by dialing 1.888.440.6281 within the United States and 1.646.960.0218 outside the United States. Prior to the webcast, a slide presentation pertaining to the quarterly earnings will be available on the Company’s website. Following the live event, replays will be available via webcast for one year at http://investor.travelers.com and by telephone for 30 days by dialing 1.800.770.2030 within the United States or 1.647.362.9199 outside the United States. All callers should use conference ID 5449478. About Travelers The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.travelers.com. Travelers may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Facebook and Twitter, as distribution channels of material Company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at http://investor.travelers.com, our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/travelers and our Twitter account (@Travelers) at https://twitter.com/travelers. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Travelers when you enroll your email address by visiting the Email Notifications section at http://investor.travelers.com. Travelers is organized into the following reportable business segments: Business Insurance - Business Insurance offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance products and services to its customers, primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s. Bond & Specialty Insurance - Bond & Specialty Insurance offers surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services to its customers, primarily in the United States, and certain surety and specialty insurance products in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as Brazil through a joint venture, in each case utilizing various degrees of financially-based underwriting approaches. Personal Insurance - Personal Insurance offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals’ personal risks, primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada. The primary products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. * * * * * Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains, and management may make, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements include, among other things, the Company’s statements about: the Company’s outlook, the impact of trends on its business and its future results of operations and financial condition;

the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions;

the impact of legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to COVID-19 or otherwise;

share repurchase plans;

future pension plan contributions;

the sufficiency of the Company’s asbestos and other reserves;

the impact of emerging claims issues as well as other insurance and non-insurance litigation;

the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage;

catastrophe losses and modeling;

the impact of investment, economic and underwriting market conditions, including interest rates and inflation;

the impact of changing climate conditions;

strategic and operational initiatives to improve profitability and competitiveness;

the Company’s competitive advantages and innovation agenda;

new product offerings;

the impact of developments in the tort environment; and

the impact of developments in the geopolitical environment. The Company cautions investors that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the following: Insurance-Related Risks high levels of catastrophe losses;

actual claims may exceed the Company’s claims and claim adjustment expense reserves, or the estimated level of claims and claim adjustment expense reserves may increase, including as a result of, among other things, changes in the legal/tort, regulatory and economic environments, including increased inflation;

the Company’s potential exposure to asbestos and environmental claims and related litigation;

the Company is exposed to, and may face adverse developments involving, mass tort claims; and

the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues on the Company’s business are uncertain, and court decisions or legislative changes that take place after the Company issues its policies can result in an unexpected increase in the number of claims. Financial, Economic and Credit Risks a period of financial market disruption or an economic downturn;

the Company’s investment portfolio is subject to credit and interest rate risk, and may suffer reduced or low returns or material realized or unrealized losses;

the Company is exposed to credit risk related to reinsurance and structured settlements, and reinsurance coverage may not be available to the Company;

the Company is exposed to credit risk in certain of its insurance operations and with respect to certain guarantee or indemnification arrangements that it has with third parties;

a downgrade in the Company’s claims-paying and financial strength ratings; and

the Company’s insurance subsidiaries may be unable to pay dividends to the Company’s holding company in sufficient amounts. Business and Operational Risks the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and related risks, including with respect to revenues, claims and claim adjustment expenses, general and administrative expenses, investments, inflation, adverse legislative and/or regulatory action, operational disruptions and heightened cyber security risks;

the intense competition that the Company faces, including with respect to attracting and retaining employees, and the impact of innovation, technological change and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which it operates;

disruptions to the Company’s relationships with its independent agents and brokers or the Company’s inability to manage effectively a changing distribution landscape;

the Company’s efforts to develop new products or services, expand in targeted markets, improve business processes and workflows or make acquisitions may not be successful and may create enhanced risks;

the Company’s pricing and capital models may provide materially different indications than actual results;

loss of or significant restrictions on the use of particular types of underwriting criteria, such as credit scoring, or other data or methodologies, in the pricing and underwriting of the Company’s products; and

the Company is subject to additional risks associated with its business outside the United States. Technology and Intellectual Property Risks as a result of cyber attacks (the risk of which could be exacerbated by geopolitical tensions) or otherwise, the Company may experience difficulties with technology, data and network security or outsourcing relationships;

the Company’s dependence on effective information technology systems and on continuing to develop and implement improvements in technology; and

the Company may be unable to protect and enforce its own intellectual property or may be subject to claims for infringing the intellectual property of others. Regulatory and Compliance Risks changes in regulation, including higher tax rates; and

the Company’s compliance controls may not be effective. In addition, the Company’s share repurchase plans depend on a variety of factors, including the Company’s financial position, earnings, share price, catastrophe losses, maintaining capital levels appropriate for the Company’s business operations, changes in levels of written premiums, funding of the Company’s qualified pension plan, capital requirements of the Company’s operating subsidiaries, legal requirements, regulatory constraints, other investment opportunities (including mergers and acquisitions and related financings), market conditions, changes in tax laws and other factors. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Forward Looking Statements” in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 21, 2022, and in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 17, 2022, in each case as updated by our periodic filings with the SEC. GLOSSARY OF FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES The following measures are used by the Company’s management to evaluate financial performance against historical results, to establish performance targets on a consolidated basis and for other reasons as discussed below. In some cases, these measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules because they are not displayed as separate line items in the consolidated financial statements or are not required to be disclosed in the notes to financial statements or, in some cases, include or exclude certain items not ordinarily included or excluded in the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures also follow. In the opinion of the Company’s management, a discussion of these measures provides investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and other financial statement users with a better understanding of the significant factors that comprise the Company’s periodic results of operations and how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. Some of these measures exclude net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax, and/or net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity, which can be significantly impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and, therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by the Company’s management. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO CORE INCOME AND CERTAIN OTHER NON-GAAP MEASURES Core income (loss) is consolidated net income (loss) excluding the after-tax impact of net realized investment gains (losses), discontinued operations, the effect of a change in tax laws and tax rates at enactment, and cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles when applicable. Segment income (loss) is determined in the same manner as core income (loss) on a segment basis. Management uses segment income (loss) to analyze each segment’s performance and as a tool in making business decisions. Financial statement users also consider core income (loss) when analyzing the results and trends of insurance companies. Core income (loss) per share is core income (loss) on a per common share basis. Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Income less Preferred Dividends Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, after-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 551 $ 934 $ 1,569 $ 1,667 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses 74 (47 ) 93 (81 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (8 ) — (8 ) Core income $ 625 $ 879 $ 1,662 $ 1,578 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 657 $ 1,131 $ 1,839 $ 2,022 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses 95 (61 ) 118 (105 ) Core income $ 752 $ 1,070 $ 1,957 $ 1,917 Twelve Months Ended December 31, Average

Annual ($ in millions, after-tax) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2005 - 2016 Net income $ 3,662 $ 2,697 $ 2,622 $ 2,523 $ 2,056 $ 3,159 Less: Loss from discontinued operations — — — — — (37 ) Income from continuing operations 3,662 2,697 2,622 2,523 2,056 3,196 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses (132 ) (11 ) (85 ) (93 ) (142 ) (29 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) (2) (8 ) — — — 129 — Core income 3,522 2,686 2,537 2,430 2,043 3,167 Less: Preferred dividends — — — — — 2 Core income, less preferred dividends $ 3,522 $ 2,686 $ 2,537 $ 2,430 $ 2,043 $ 3,165 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted (2) 2017 reflects impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Core Income per Share on a Basic and Diluted Basis Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic income per share Net income $ 2.29 $ 3.70 $ 6.50 $ 6.58 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses, after-tax 0.31 (0.19 ) 0.38 (0.32 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Core income $ 2.60 $ 3.48 $ 6.88 $ 6.23 Diluted income per share Net income $ 2.27 $ 3.66 $ 6.43 $ 6.53 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses, after-tax 0.30 (0.18 ) 0.38 (0.32 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Core income $ 2.57 $ 3.45 $ 6.81 $ 6.18 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted Reconciliation of Segment Income (Loss) to Total Core Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, after-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Business Insurance $ 666 $ 643 $ 1,335 $ 960 Bond & Specialty Insurance 228 187 445 324 Personal Insurance (193 ) 121 32 435 Total segment income 701 951 1,812 1,719 Interest Expense and Other (76 ) (72 ) (150 ) (141 ) Total core income $ 625 $ 879 $ 1,662 $ 1,578 RECONCILIATION OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO ADJUSTED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND CALCULATION OF RETURN ON EQUITY AND CORE RETURN ON EQUITY Adjusted shareholders’ equity is shareholders’ equity excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity, net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax, for the period presented, the effect of a change in tax laws and tax rates at enactment (excluding the portion related to net unrealized investment gains (losses)), preferred stock and discontinued operations. Reconciliation of Shareholders’ Equity to Adjusted Shareholders’ Equity As of June 30, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Shareholders’ equity $ 22,874 $ 29,156 Adjustments: Net unrealized investment (gains) losses, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity 3,792 (3,239 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, net of tax 93 (81 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (8 ) Adjusted shareholders’ equity $ 26,759 $ 25,828 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted As of December 31, Average

Annual ($ in millions) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2005 - 2016 Shareholders’ equity $ 28,887 $ 29,201 $ 25,943 $ 22,894 $ 23,731 $ 24,883 Adjustments: Net unrealized investment (gains) losses, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity (2,415 ) (4,074 ) (2,246 ) 113 (1,112 ) (1,354 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, net of tax (132 ) (11 ) (85 ) (93 ) (142 ) (29 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) (2) (8 ) — — — 287 — Preferred stock — — — — — (53 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — — — — 37 Adjusted shareholders’ equity $ 26,332 $ 25,116 $ 23,612 $ 22,914 $ 22,764 $ 23,484 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted (2) 2017 reflects impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) Return on equity is the ratio of annualized net income (loss) less preferred dividends to average shareholders’ equity for the periods presented. Core return on equity is the ratio of annualized core income (loss) less preferred dividends to adjusted average shareholders’ equity for the periods presented. In the opinion of the Company’s management, these are important indicators of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and its capital management. Average shareholders’ equity is (a) the sum of total shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of each of the quarters for the period presented divided by (b) the number of quarters in the period presented times two. Adjusted average shareholders’ equity is (a) the sum of total adjusted shareholders’ equity at the beginning and end of each of the quarters for the period presented divided by (b) the number of quarters in the period presented times two. Calculation of Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, after-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Annualized net income $ 2,203 $ 3,736 $ 3,138 $ 3,335 Average shareholders’ equity 24,203 28,712 25,706 28,723 Return on equity 9.1 % 13.0 % 12.2 % 11.6 % Annualized core income $ 2,499 $ 3,514 $ 3,323 $ 3,155 Adjusted average shareholders’ equity 26,831 25,656 26,768 25,464 Core return on equity 9.3 % 13.7 % 12.4 % 12.4 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, Average

Annual ($ in millions, after-tax) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2005 - 2016 Net income, less preferred dividends $ 3,662 $ 2,697 $ 2,622 $ 2,523 $ 2,056 $ 3,157 Average shareholders’ equity 28,735 26,892 24,922 22,843 23,671 24,913 Return on equity 12.7 % 10.0 % 10.5 % 11.0 % 8.7 % 12.7 % Core income, less preferred dividends $ 3,522 $ 2,686 $ 2,537 $ 2,430 $ 2,043 $ 3,165 Adjusted average shareholders’ equity 25,718 23,790 23,335 22,814 22,743 23,505 Core return on equity 13.7 % 11.3 % 10.9 % 10.7 % 9.0 % 13.5 % RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX UNDERWRITING GAIN EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS TO NET INCOME Underwriting gain (loss) is net earned premiums and fee income less claims and claim adjustment expenses and insurance-related expenses. In the opinion of the Company’s management, it is important to measure the profitability of each segment excluding the results of investing activities, which are managed separately from the insurance business. This measure is used to assess each segment’s business performance and as a tool in making business decisions. Pre-tax underwriting gain, excluding the impact of catastrophes and net favorable (unfavorable) prior year loss reserve development, is the underwriting gain adjusted to exclude claims and claim adjustment expenses, reinstatement premiums and assessments related to catastrophes and loss reserve development related to time periods prior to the current year. In the opinion of the Company’s management, this measure is meaningful to users of the financial statements to understand the Company’s periodic earnings and the variability of earnings caused by the unpredictable nature (i.e., the timing and amount) of catastrophes and loss reserve development. This measure is also referred to as underlying underwriting gain, underlying underwriting margin or underlying underwriting income. A catastrophe is a severe loss designated a catastrophe by internationally recognized organizations that track and report on insured losses resulting from catastrophic events, such as Property Claim Services (PCS) for events in the United States and Canada. Catastrophes can be caused by various natural events, including, among others, hurricanes, tornadoes and other windstorms, earthquakes, hail, wildfires, severe winter weather, floods, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and other naturally-occurring events, such as solar flares. Catastrophes can also be man-made, such as terrorist attacks and other intentionally destructive acts including those involving nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological events, cyber events, explosions and destruction of infrastructure. Each catastrophe has unique characteristics and catastrophes are not predictable as to timing or amount. Their effects are included in net and core income and claims and claim adjustment expense reserves upon occurrence. A catastrophe may result in the payment of reinsurance reinstatement premiums and assessments from various pools. The Company’s threshold for disclosing catastrophes is primarily determined at the reportable segment level. If a threshold for one segment or a combination thereof is exceeded and the other segments have losses from the same event, losses from the event are identified as catastrophe losses in the segment results and for the consolidated results of the Company. Additionally, an aggregate threshold is applied for international business across all reportable segments. The threshold for 2022 ranges from $20 million to $30 million of losses before reinsurance and taxes. Net favorable (unfavorable) prior year loss reserve development is the increase or decrease in incurred claims and claim adjustment expenses as a result of the re-estimation of claims and claim adjustment expense reserves at successive valuation dates for a given group of claims, which may be related to one or more prior years. In the opinion of the Company’s management, a discussion of loss reserve development is meaningful to users of the financial statements as it allows them to assess the impact between prior and current year development on incurred claims and claim adjustment expenses, net and core income (loss), and changes in claims and claim adjustment expense reserve levels from period to period. Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Underlying Underwriting Income (also known as Underlying Underwriting Gain) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, after-tax, except as noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 551 $ 934 $ 1,569 $ 1,667 Net realized investment (gains) losses 74 (47 ) 93 (81 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (8 ) — (8 ) Core income 625 879 1,662 1,578 Net investment income (595 ) (682 ) (1,134 ) (1,272 ) Other (income) expense, including interest expense 56 56 133 113 Underwriting income 86 253 661 419 Income tax expense on underwriting results 27 71 111 122 Pre-tax underwriting income 113 324 772 541 Pre-tax impact of net favorable prior year loss reserve development (291 ) (182 ) (444 ) (499 ) Pre-tax impact of catastrophes 746 475 906 1,310 Pre-tax underlying underwriting income $ 568 $ 617 $ 1,234 $ 1,352 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted Reconciliation of Net Income to After-Tax Underlying Underwriting Income (also known as Underlying Underwriting Gain) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, after-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 551 $ 934 $ 1,569 $ 1,667 Net realized investment (gains) losses 74 (47 ) 93 (81 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) — (8 ) — (8 ) Core income 625 879 1,662 1,578 Net investment income (595 ) (682 ) (1,134 ) (1,272 ) Other (income) expense, including interest expense 56 56 133 113 Underwriting income 86 253 661 419 Impact of net favorable prior year reserve development (229 ) (144 ) (351 ) (393 ) Impact of catastrophes 587 376 714 1,035 Underlying underwriting income $ 444 $ 485 $ 1,024 $ 1,061 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, after-tax) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Net income $ 3,662 $ 2,697 $ 2,622 $ 2,523 $ 2,056 $ 3,014 $ 3,439 $ 3,692 $ 3,673 $ 2,473 $ 1,426 Net realized investment gains (132 ) (11 ) (85 ) (93 ) (142 ) (47 ) (2 ) (51 ) (106 ) (32 ) (36 ) Impact of changes in tax laws and/or tax rates (1) (2) (8 ) — — — 129 — — — — — — Core income 3,522 2,686 2,537 2,430 2,043 2,967 3,437 3,641 3,567 2,441 1,390 Net investment income (2,541 ) (1,908 ) (2,097 ) (2,102 ) (1,872 ) (1,846 ) (1,905 ) (2,216 ) (2,186 ) (2,316 ) (2,330 ) Other (income) expense, including interest expense 235 232 214 248 179 78 193 159 61 171 195 Underwriting income (loss) 1,216 1,010 654 576 350 1,199 1,725 1,584 1,442 296 (745 ) Impact of net (favorable) unfavorable prior year reserve development (424 ) (276 ) 47 (409 ) (378 ) (510 ) (617 ) (616 ) (552 ) (622 ) (473 ) Impact of catastrophes 1,459 1,274 699 1,355 1,267 576 338 462 387 1,214 1,669 Underlying underwriting income $ 2,251 $ 2,008 $ 1,400 $ 1,522 $ 1,239 $ 1,265 $ 1,446 $ 1,430 $ 1,277 $ 888 $ 451 (1) Impact is recognized in the accounting period in which the change is enacted (2) 2017 reflects impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) COMBINED RATIO AND ADJUSTMENTS FOR UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO Combined ratio: For Statutory Accounting Practices (SAP), the combined ratio is the sum of the SAP loss and LAE ratio and the SAP underwriting expense ratio as defined in the statutory financial statements required by insurance regulators. The combined ratio, as used in this earnings release, is the equivalent of, and is calculated in the same manner as, the SAP combined ratio except that the SAP underwriting expense ratio is based on net written premiums and the underwriting expense ratio as used in this earnings release is based on net earned premiums. For SAP, the loss and LAE ratio is the ratio of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses less certain administrative services fee income to net earned premiums as defined in the statutory financial statements required by insurance regulators. The loss and LAE ratio as used in this earnings release is calculated in the same manner as the SAP ratio. For SAP, the underwriting expense ratio is the ratio of underwriting expenses incurred (including commissions paid), less certain administrative services fee income and billing and policy fees and other, to net written premiums as defined in the statutory financial statements required by insurance regulators. The underwriting expense ratio as used in this earnings release, is the ratio of underwriting expenses (including the amortization of deferred acquisition costs), less certain administrative services fee income, billing and policy fees and other, to net earned premiums. The combined ratio, loss and LAE ratio, and underwriting expense ratio are used as indicators of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business and overall underwriting profitability. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss. Underlying combined ratio represents the combined ratio excluding the impact of net prior year reserve development and catastrophes. The underlying combined ratio is an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline and underwriting profitability for the current accident year. Other companies’ method of computing similarly titled measures may not be comparable to the Company’s method of computing these ratios. Calculation of the Combined Ratio Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio Claims and claim adjustment expenses $ 5,803 $ 5,045 $ 10,842 $ 10,015 Less: Policyholder dividends 6 10 17 21 Allocated fee income 39 39 74 77 Loss ratio numerator $ 5,758 $ 4,996 $ 10,751 $ 9,917 Underwriting expense ratio Amortization of deferred acquisition costs $ 1,365 $ 1,254 $ 2,675 $ 2,461 General and administrative expenses (G&A) 1,223 1,174 2,414 2,337 Less: Non-insurance G&A 87 77 169 147 Allocated fee income 61 65 129 128 Billing and policy fees and other 27 27 54 54 Expense ratio numerator $ 2,413 $ 2,259 $ 4,737 $ 4,469 Earned premium $ 8,317 $ 7,616 $ 16,331 $ 15,002 Combined ratio (1) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 69.3 % 65.6 % 65.8 % 66.1 % Underwriting expense ratio 29.0 % 29.7 % 29.0 % 29.8 % Combined ratio 98.3 % 95.3 % 94.8 % 95.9 % Impact on combined ratio: Net favorable prior year reserve development (3.5 ) % (2.4 ) % (2.7 ) % (3.3 ) % Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 9.0 % 6.3 % 5.5 % 8.7 % Underlying combined ratio 92.8 % 91.4 % 92.0 % 90.5 % (1) For purposes of computing ratios, billing and policy fees and other (which are a component of other revenues) are allocated as a reduction of underwriting expenses. In addition, fee income is allocated as a reduction of losses and loss adjustment expenses and underwriting expenses. These allocations are to conform the calculation of the combined ratio with statutory accounting. Additionally, general and administrative expenses include non-insurance expenses that are excluded from underwriting expenses, and accordingly are excluded in calculating the combined ratio. RECONCILIATION OF BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES Book value per share is total common shareholders’ equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted book value per share is total common shareholders’ equity excluding net unrealized investment gains and losses, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity, divided by the number of common shares outstanding. In the opinion of the Company’s management, adjusted book value per share is useful in an analysis of a property casualty company’s book value per share as it removes the effect of changing prices on invested assets (i.e., net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax), which do not have an equivalent impact on unpaid claims and claim adjustment expense reserves. Tangible book value per share is adjusted book value per share excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding. In the opinion of the Company’s management, tangible book value per share is useful in an analysis of a property casualty company’s book value on a nominal basis as it removes certain effects of purchase accounting (i.e., goodwill and other intangible assets), in addition to the effect of changing prices on invested assets. Reconciliation of Shareholders’ Equity to Tangible Shareholders’ Equity, Excluding Net Unrealized Investment Gains (Losses), Net of Tax As of ($ in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Shareholders’ equity $ 22,874 $ 28,887 $ 29,156 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity (3,792 ) 2,415 3,239 Shareholders’ equity, excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity 26,666 26,472 25,917 Less: Goodwill 3,967 4,008 4,020 Other intangible assets 294 306 314 Impact of deferred tax on other intangible assets (59 ) (66 ) (63 ) Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 22,464 $ 22,224 $ 21,646 Common shares outstanding 237.3 241.2 249.5 Book value per share $ 96.39 $ 119.77 $ 116.86 Adjusted book value per share 112.37 109.76 103.88 Tangible book value per share 94.66 92.15 86.76 RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL CAPITALIZATION TO TOTAL CAPITALIZATION EXCLUDING NET UNREALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES), NET OF TAX Total capitalization is the sum of total shareholders’ equity and debt. Debt-to-capital ratio excluding net unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity, is the ratio of debt to total capitalization excluding the after-tax impact of net unrealized investment gains and losses included in shareholders’ equity. In the opinion of the Company’s management, the debt-to-capital ratio is useful in an analysis of the Company’s financial leverage. As of ($ in millions) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Debt $ 7,291 $ 7,290 Shareholders’ equity 22,874 28,887 Total capitalization 30,165 36,177 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity (3,792 ) 2,415 Total capitalization excluding net unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity $ 33,957 $ 33,762 Debt-to-capital ratio 24.2 % 20.2 % Debt-to-capital ratio excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders’ equity 21.5 % 21.6 % RECONCILIATION OF INVESTED ASSETS TO INVESTED ASSETS EXCLUDING NET UNREALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES) As of June 30, ($ in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021 Invested assets $ 80,459 $ 86,545 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), pre-tax (4,817 ) 4,112 Invested assets excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses) $ 85,276 $ 82,433 As of December 31, ($ in millions, pre-tax) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Invested assets $ 87,375 $ 84,423 $ 77,884 $ 72,278 $ 72,502 $ 70,488 $ 70,470 $ 73,261 $ 73,160 $ 73,838 $ 72,701 Less: Net unrealized investment gains (losses), pre-tax 3,060 5,175 2,853 (137 ) 1,414 1,112 1,974 3,008 2,030 4,761 4,399 Invested assets excluding net unrealized investment gains (losses) $ 84,315 $ 79,248 $ 75,031 $ 72,415 $ 71,088 $ 69,376 $ 68,496 $ 70,253 $ 71,130 $ 69,077 $ 68,302 OTHER DEFINITIONS Gross written premiums reflect the direct and assumed contractually determined amounts charged to policyholders for the effective period of the contract based on the terms and conditions of the insurance contract. Net written premiums reflect gross written premiums less premiums ceded to reinsurers. For Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance, retention is the amount of premium available for renewal that was retained, excluding rate and exposure changes. For Personal Insurance, retention is the ratio of the expected number of renewal policies that will be retained throughout the annual policy period to the number of available renewal base policies. For all of the segments, renewal rate change represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, excluding exposure changes. Exposure is the measure of risk used in the pricing of an insurance product. The change in exposure is the amount of change in premium on policies that renew attributable to the change in portfolio risk. Renewal premium change represents the estimated change in average premium on policies that renew, including rate and exposure changes. New business is the amount of written premium related to new policyholders and additional products sold to existing policyholders. These are operating statistics, which are in part dependent on the use of estimates and are therefore subject to change. For Business Insurance, retention, renewal premium change and new business exclude National Accounts. For Bond & Specialty Insurance, retention, renewal premium change and new business exclude surety and other products that are generally sold on a non-recurring, project specific basis. For each of the segments, production statistics referred to herein are domestic only unless otherwise indicated. Statutory capital and surplus represents the excess of an insurance company’s admitted assets over its liabilities, including loss reserves, as determined in accordance with statutory accounting practices. Holding company liquidity is the total funds available at the holding company level to fund general corporate purposes, primarily the payment of shareholder dividends and debt service. These funds consist of total cash, short-term invested assets and other readily marketable securities held by the holding company. For a glossary of other financial terms used in this press release, we refer you to the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 17, 2022, and subsequent periodic filings with the SEC. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006075/en/

