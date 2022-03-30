Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Travelers Companies
  News
  Summary
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
183.57 USD   -0.13%
Travelers Risk Index Reveals Work-Related Pressures May Contribute to Distracted Driving
BU
Providence Hires New Chief Legal Officer
PR
Travelers Institute Announces Spring Webinar Lineup
BU
Travelers Risk Index Reveals Work-Related Pressures May Contribute to Distracted Driving

03/30/2022 | 09:20am EDT
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the results of the 2022 Travelers Risk Index on distracted driving, revealing that dangerous behaviors continue on U.S. roadways. Despite one-third of respondents stating that their own driving has improved over the past couple years, most admitted to making phone calls and reading text messages while behind the wheel.

“This year’s findings expose a gap between people’s perception that they can drive safely while using their smartphone and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, which shows a 20% increase in car crashes and fatalities since the pre-pandemic levels of 2019,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We all play a role in helping to address this public health crisis; it’s imperative that we simply silence our phones while driving and stay focused behind the wheel.”

The Travelers Risk Index results suggest that work-related pressure might lead to distracted driving. The majority of business managers (86%) expect employees to respond to work-related communications at least sometimes while outside the office during work hours. One-third expect employees to answer or participate in work calls while driving.

Such expectations may contribute to the 42% of respondents who say they take work-related calls, texts or emails while driving. When asked why, 43% of those respondents state that it might be a work-related emergency, 39% feel they always need to be available, and 19% say their boss will be upset if they don’t answer.

Distracted drivers are more likely to correct their behavior when passengers speak up, according to the Travelers Risk Index. Eighty-seven percent of respondents who use a phone while driving said they would be less likely to do so if a passenger mentioned it. However, the likelihood of passengers speaking up was dependent on who the driver was. For instance:

  • 44% of respondents would speak up to a friend or family member if they were driving distracted.
  • Only 11% would speak up to a coworker.
  • Just 7% would say something to their rideshare driver.

The use of driver assistance technologies in vehicles is further complicating the issue of driver distraction, a topic that will be discussed at Travelers Institute’s virtual event today at 1 p.m. EDT. To learn more about the event, visit the Travelers Institute website.

For more information about the Travelers Risk Index and ways to reduce distracted driving, please visit Travelers.com.

About the Travelers Risk Index

In January 2022, Hart Research conducted a national online survey of 1,000 consumers, ages 18 to 69, regarding their perceptions and behaviors related to distracted driving. Separately, Hart surveyed 1,000 executives from businesses of all sizes. Both surveys were commissioned by Travelers.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
