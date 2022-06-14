Log in
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:31 2022-06-14 am EDT
168.60 USD   +0.53%
Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results

06/14/2022 | 09:08am EDT
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its second quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com and by dialing 888-440-6281 within the United States or 646-960-0218 outside the United States. A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the same website.

Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for one year at investor.travelers.com and by telephone for 30 days by dialing 800-770-2030 within the United States or 647-362-9199 outside the United States. All callers should use conference ID 5449478.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 331 M - -
Net income 2022 3 240 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 39 946 M 39 946 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 492
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 167,71 $
Average target price 183,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.21%39 946
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-6.03%40 901
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.18.52%37 303
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.90%33 850
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.21%24 560
SAMPO OYJ-7.56%22 648