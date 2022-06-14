Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its second quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com and by dialing 888-440-6281 within the United States or 646-960-0218 outside the United States. A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the same website.

Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for one year at investor.travelers.com and by telephone for 30 days by dialing 800-770-2030 within the United States or 647-362-9199 outside the United States. All callers should use conference ID 5449478.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

