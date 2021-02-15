Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travelers : and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Devastating Fire

02/15/2021 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) and the Travelers Championship today announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in the wake of a significant fire on Friday night that destroyed a number of buildings on the grounds of the camp in Ashford, Connecticut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005391/en/

“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing. The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible.”

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman to provide a summer getaway for children living with serious illnesses, serves more than 20,000 children and family members each year through a variety of year-round programs – all free of charge. Since 2007, Travelers has supported The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, including its innovative Hospital Outreach Program, which brings the spirit, joy and healing power of camp to children in hospitals throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

For the past 14 years, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been a primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship, the PGA TOUR event held every year in Cromwell, Connecticut, whose net proceeds are donated 100% to charity. In addition to supporting the camp financially, Travelers employees help prepare the camp’s grounds and program areas for the arrival of campers and their families.

“We’re relieved, first and foremost, that no one was injured in this terrible fire, and we’re grateful to all of the first responders for their brave efforts under extremely hazardous conditions,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “We know how much campers and their families were looking forward to returning to camp – and to a sense of normalcy – after in-person programming was suspended last summer due to COVID-19. The Travelers Championship is committed to being there for the camp at every step of the way as it recovers from this tragic event.”

“We are moved beyond words by the extraordinary generosity of our friends at Travelers and the Travelers Championship, who have lifted the hearts of our camp community during a very difficult time,” said Jimmy Canton, Chief Executive Officer of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. “When we lost our Founder, Paul Newman, many years ago, Travelers stepped forward in a big way and has stood beside us every day since. Their leadership, employees and our friends at the Travelers Championship have all made Paul’s dream of ‘a different kind of healing’ their own and continue to be unwavering champions for our children and families. They are beloved members of our camp family, and their loyalty is truly inspiring.”

Those wishing to contribute toward the match can visit https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/rebuildcampfund or can send a donation by mail to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford, CT 06115-0448, Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides “a different kind of healing” to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Learn more at holeinthewallgang.org.

About the Travelers Championship
The Travelers Championship, held in Cromwell, Connecticut, is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series. The tournament proudly supports the TOUR’s Tradition of Giving Back by donating 100% of net proceeds to charities. Travelers, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for auto, home and business, is the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR. The company became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2007. Travelers has been doing business in the Hartford community for more than 160 years and has been a corporate sponsor of this event each year since its inception in 1952. Complete details are available at TravelersChampionship.com.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
07:58aTRAVELERS : and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donation..
BU
02/11TRAVELERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/09TRAVELERS : Named a 2021 Military Friendly® Company
BU
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Granted Stock Award, Extends Buy Trend
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Awarded Stock, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Travelers Insider Gets Stock Award, Extends Buy Trend
MT
02/02TRAVELERS : Credit Suisse Adjusts Travelers Companies' Price Target to $142 from..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 316 M - -
Net income 2021 2 848 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 36 813 M 36 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 30 294
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 150,06 $
Last Close Price 145,96 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.98%36 813
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.26%36 665
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC9.35%35 667
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.00%31 754
SAMPO OYJ6.74%24 836
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.2.74%17 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ