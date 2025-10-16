The American insurance group Travelers reported a 50% increase in Q3 earnings on Thursday, a performance that exceeded expectations, notably due to a sharp reduction in losses related to natural disasters.



These losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $402m for the past quarter, less than half of those incurred in the same period in 2024 ($939m).



Net profit rose accordingly to $1.88bn, or $8.24 per share, for the July-September period, compared with $1.26bn ($5.42 per share) a year earlier.



Core earnings came in at $8.14, higher than analysts' average forecast of $6.32.



Total revenue rose 5% to $12.47bn, again exceeding consensus estimates.



The combined ratio—a closely watched indicator in the insurance industry that compares premiums collected to claims and expenses—improved to 87.3% from 93.2% a year earlier, moving away from the 100-point threshold that indicates profitability.



Despite these better-than-expected results, the stock was expected to fall 7% on Thursday morning when Wall Street opened.