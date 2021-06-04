Log in
    42T   IL0011328858

THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.

(42T)
General Announcement::Press Release - Trendlines Monthly Update - May 2021

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Trendlines May 2021 Update

Misgav, Israel - 4 June 2021 - The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines" or "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide this update about its recent activities and developments.

Corporate News

The Trendlines Agrifood Fund Pte. Ltd., has made a fourth investment, investing in PlanetWatchers Ltd.,a company using advanced machine learning to support crop insurers in reporting planting dates, acreage, crop classification and claims validation at scale.

We published the minutes below regarding our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Special General Meeting ("SGM") that took place on 22 April 2021.

AGM minutes

SGM minutes

News from Our Portfolio Companies

Sol Chip Ltd. is now funding on the Exit Valley Ltd.platform.

Read more about the portfolio companies.

Upcoming Events

Trendlines Agrifood Fund CEO Nitza Kardish PhD, will be a judge at the Women of Agrifood Nation Competition, 6 June 2021.

Trendlines Agrifood VP Business Development Sarai Kemp will be speaking at the IFA SMART & GREEN Conference, 8 June 2021.

MORE TRENDLINES NEWS & UPDATES

If you would like to receive information and news about our organization, companies, and events, subscribe to the Trendletter,our monthly newsletter. Read the latest Trendletter.

To receive links to SGXNet posted announcements, including investor presentations and financial and corporate information, sign up for investor alerts here.

This press release has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Trendlines Group Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
