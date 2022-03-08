Trendlines : Annual Report FY2021

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs") United States of America ("US")

Trendlines Investments Israel Ltd. ("Trendlines Investments," previously Trendlines Agtech-Mofet Ltd.)

Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre Pte. Ltd. ("Trendlines Agrifood Innovation Centre" or "AFIC")

The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines" or the "Company," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "The Trendlines Group")

PIPE ("Private Investment in Public Entity") Profit and Loss ("P&L")

OTCQX Market ("OTCQX®," a trademark of the OTC Markets Group Inc.)

Merger and Acquisition ("M&A") Net Asset Value ("NAV")

Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021 ("FY2021") First in Human ("FIH")

Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Fair Value ("FV")

Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist of the Singapore Exchange")

SHORTENED FORMS & ACRONYMS IN THIS ANNUAL REPORT

TRENDLINES' PORTFOLIO COMPANIES SHORTENED FORMS

AgriG8 Pte. Ltd. ("AgriG8") AgroScout Ltd. ("AgroScout") AgwaFarm Ltd. ("Agwa") AlgaHealth Ltd. ("AlgaHealth") ApiFix Ltd. ("ApiFix") AquiNovo Ltd. ("AquiNovo") Arcuro Medical Ltd. ("Arcuro") Avir Medical Pte. Ltd. ("Avir")

Ayzer Sense Pte. Ltd. ("Ayzer Sense") BioFishency Ltd. ("BioFishency") Ceretrieve Ltd. ("Ceretrieve")

Continale Medical Pte. Ltd. ("Continale") CoreBone Ltd. ("CoreBone")

Dasyo Ltd. ("Dasyo")

Dermacut Medical Pte. Ltd. ("Dermacut") EcoPhage Ltd. ("EcoPhage")

ElastiMed Ltd. ("ElastiMed")

EndoSiQ Pte. Ltd. ("EndoSiQ") Equinom Ltd. ("Equinom") Escala Medical Ltd. ("Escala") Fidmi Medical Ltd. ("Fidmi") FruitSpec Ltd. ("FruitSpec") GreenSpense Ltd. ("GreenSpense") Hargol FoodTech Ltd. ("Hargol") IBI-Ag Ltd. ("IBI Ag")

Insectta Pte. Ltd. ("Insectta") interVaal Pte. Ltd. ("interVaal") Leviticus Cardio Ltd. ("Leviticus Cardio") liberDi Ltd. ("liberDi")

Limaca Medical Ltd. ("Limaca") Medulla Pro Pte. Ltd. ("Medulla Pro") MetoMotion Ltd. ("MetoMotion") MiRobot Ltd. ("MiRobot") Mycovation Pte. Ltd. ("Mycovation") NasoTrak Medical Pte. Ltd. ("NasoTrak") NeuroQuest Ltd. ("NeuroQuest")

NICE Surgical Pte. Ltd. ("NICE")

OccuTrack Medical Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("OccuTrack") Omeq Medical Ltd. ("Omeq")

Phytolon Ltd. ("Phytolon") PlanetWatchers Inc. ("PlanetWatchers") PregnanTech Ltd. ("PregnanTech") ProArc Medical Ltd. ("ProArc")

ProJini Agchem Ltd. ("ProJini") Saturas Ltd. ("Saturas")

SetBone Medical Ltd. ("SetBone") SenterCare Ltd. ("SenterCare") Solveat Ltd. ("Solveat")

Sol Chip Ltd. ("Sol Chip")

STeP Pte. Ltd. ("STeP") Stimatix G.I. Ltd. ("Stimatix") S.T.S. Medical Ltd. ("ST Stent") Szone Medical Pte. Ltd. ("Szone") TendonPlus Medical Pte. Ltd. ("TendonPlus") Vensica Therapeutics Ltd. ("Vensica")

Vessi Medical Ltd. ("Vessi")

ViAqua Therapeutics Ltd. ("ViAqua") ZygoFix Ltd. ("ZygoFix")