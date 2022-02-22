Log in
Union Mosaic Industry Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Reviewed)

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:13:32
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Reviewed)
Symbol
UMI
Source
UMI
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
           THE UNION MOSAIC INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Reviewed
           Ending                  31 December
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)               (74,866)     (98,224)
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                   (0.089)      (0.117)
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr.Surin  Wongkittipat )
                                    Company Secretary
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Union Mosaic Industry pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
