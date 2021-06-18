Unite : UK's Unite Group sells two London properties for 342 mln pounds

June 18 (Reuters) - UK student housing provider Unite Group
has sold two London properties to its joint venture with
Singapore wealth fund GIC for 342 million pounds ($475 million),
it said on Friday, in an effort to pay down debt.
Unite said the properties, located in Wembley and
Whitechapel, have 1,358 bed spaces, the majority of which are
direct-let to students.
The company said net proceeds from the sale will be used to
repay group debt and reinvested in its development pipeline over
time.
"The transaction means we have now delivered over 260
million pounds of disposals in the year to date on a Unite share
basis," Unite Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith said in a
statement.
The London Student Accommodation joint venture (LSAV) will
fund the acquisition through 208 million pounds of equity from
Unite and GIC, and a 140-million pound 8-year loan facility
provided by investment fund Barings.
The two properties had a gross asset value of 338 million
pounds as of December 31, 2020.
Unite will continue to manage and operate the properties
under its management deal with LSAV, the company said.
($1 = 0.7195 pounds)
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)