Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Unite Group plc    UTG   GB0006928617

THE UNITE GROUP PLC

(UTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unite : UK student housing provider Unite sees campus life appeal bringing back full occupancy

03/16/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Two Newcastle University students seen drawing at Quayside in Newcastle, Britain

(Reuters) - UK student housing provider Unite forecast on Tuesday a return to full occupancy and rental growth for the upcoming academic year, saying students were keen to get back to campus life.

In a sign of its confidence about the outlook, Unite said it would reinstate a dividend payment for 2020 despite falling further into the red last year.

Unite, which provides homes to 74,000 students across 177 properties in 27 university towns and cities including Leeds and Manchester, offered discounts totalling 100 million pounds ($138.17 million) over the past year to students whose courses were disrupted due to the pandemic.

"Being on campus is absolutely where students want to be... they want to get on with their lives," CEO Richard Smith said in a post-earnings call.

Unite reported a pre-tax loss of 120 million pounds ($166 million) for 2020, widening from a 101 million pound loss a year earlier when it took impairment charges related to its acquisition of rival Liberty Living.

Investors, however, focused on the group's brightening outlook, with Unite shares climbing 2% by 0957 GMT to 10.14 pounds. The shares had fallen 27% since Feb. 20 last year when news of the global spread of the coronavirus began to hit markets.

"We see the valuation decline as temporary, reflecting a lost year of rental growth, which will 'bounce back' once normal trading resumes," JP Morgan analysts, who have a 'neutral' rating for the stock, said.

Laying out plans to raise its dividend payout ratio to 80% from the current 50% when conditions stabilise, Unite said it expected students to return after the Easter break on the back of strong university applications and reservations.

Unite announced it would pay a dividend of 12.75 pence per share for 2020, after paying no dividend for 2019.

The company, which tapped investors for 300 million pounds to deal with the crisis, said 2021/22 reservations currently stood at 66%, less than usual, due to coronavirus disruptions, but it expects they will reach occupancy of 95-98% and 2-3% rental growth for the period.

Unite said its recent survey showed that 86% of students were keen to get onto campus to "enjoy university life".

It noted some uncertainty over travel restrictions, which could complicate international students' arrivals for the autumn term, but said the daily rate of direct-let bookings jumped 150% since the UK government announced its roadmap to get the country out of lockdown last month.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Susan Fenton)

By Muvija M and Chris Peters


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE UNITE GROUP PLC
06:19aUNITE  : UK student housing provider Unite sees campus life appeal bringing back..
RE
03:51aUnite Group's FY20 Loss Swells On Rent Rebates, Lower Occupancy Amid COVID-19
MT
03:08aUNITE  : Earnings Flash (UTG.L) UNITE GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue GBP215.6M
MT
03:07aUNITE  : Earnings Flash (UTG.L) UNITE GROUP Posts FY20 Loss GBX-31.8
MT
02/03UNITE  : Barclays Downgrades Unite Group To Underweight From Overweight
MT
02/03UNITE  : Extends 50% Rent Discounts for Students Again as UK Continues COVID-19 ..
MT
01/19HSBC  : to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others
RE
01/19HSBC  : to axe 82 UK branches, cut services in others
RE
01/15UNITE  : JPMorgan Downgrades Unite to Neutral From Overweight, Affirms PT
MT
01/11UNITE  : Offers 50% Rent Discounts to Students Amid New COVID-19 Lockdown Plans ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 165 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2020 -73,3 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2020 1 631 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 307x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 3 974 M 5 519 M 5 496 M
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
EV / Sales 2021 30,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 919
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart THE UNITE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Unite Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE UNITE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 038,30 GBX
Last Close Price 998,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Sauvan Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joseph Julian Lister CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director-People
Philip Michael White Chairman
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Chairman-Designate
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE UNITE GROUP PLC-4.50%5 519
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL26.62%27 972
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.20.56%26 934
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.23.73%19 093
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.59%17 788
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.79%16 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ