    UASG   EGS47021C018

THE UNITED ARAB STEVEDORING CO.

(UASG)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

United Arab Stevedoring : Shipping (UASG.CA) Reports 6 Months Results

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
United Arab Shipping (UASG.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
14/02/2022
Company Name : United Arab Shipping
ISIN Code : EGS47021C018
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Loss : 9,943,820
F/S Period: from 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative Loss : 15,031,259
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : United Arab Shipping

Disclaimer

United Arab Stevedoring Co. SAE published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
