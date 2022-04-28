Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited
  News
  Summary
    UNIC   PK0004801012

THE UNITED INSURANCE COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

(UNIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
7.980 PKR   +6.12%
7.980 PKR   +6.12%
04/12The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/11UNITED INSURANCE OF PAKISTAN : Material Information
PU
04/11UNITED INSURANCE OF PAKISTAN : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
United Insurance of Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2022
04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
.

PAKISTAN

J

Company of Pakistan Limited

Rated 'AA' by PACRA

A Member Company of United International Group

RO /UIC/4499/22 April 28, 2022

THROUGHPUCAR

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.

Dear Sir,

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1st QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31,2022

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (the "Company") in their meeting held on Thursday April 28, 2022 at Company's Head Office, Lahore and Registered Office, Karachi via video link at 12.30 a.m. recommended the following:-

CASH DIVIDENDIBONUSSHARESIRIGHTSHARESThe Board recommended an interim cash dividend for the period ended March 31, 2022 of Rs. 1.001- per share i.e. 10%.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The condensed interim financial results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:-

ParticularsMarch 31, 2022 Rupees in MillionMarch 31, 2021 Rupees in MillionMarch 31, 2020 Rupees in Million

Conventional Gross PremiumBusinessRetained Premium Net Incurred Claims Management Expenses Reserves for Un-expired Risks

1,024.637 714.448 157.821

1,112.828 1,094.470637.966 674.590 554.416 162.298 248.157 201.528

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

Rupees in

Rupees in

Million

Million

988.472

243.399 187.808 183.367 187.745

Reserves Underwriting Profits

Investment Income

Profit Before Tax Paid up Capital Earnings per Share(Restated)

373.758 22.963 410.840 2,950.000 1.04

1,924.936 47.260 290.856 10.337 330.803 2,950.000 0.84

1,553.772 21.467 285.179 13.756 309.140 2,601.017 0.79

58.204 70.331 262.689 193.189 15.010 28.492 283.195 245.176

2,601.017 0.84 ~-

2,001.552 1.01

REGISTERED OFFICE

Suite # 204, 2nd Floor, Madina City Mall,

Tel. : (+9221) 35621460 - 61

Web:www.theunitedinsurance.com

Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar, Karachi - 74400.

: (+92 21) 35221803

Email:info@theunitedinsurance.com

ISO 9001: 2015

PAKISTAN

- i

Company of Pakistan Limited

Rated 'AA' by PACRA

A Member Company of United International Group

Window Takaful

Operations Participants' Takaful Fund

Gross Contribution Retained Contribution Net Incurred Claims Surplus from PTF Fund WAQFIPTF Fund Operators' Fund Wakala fee Management Expenses Total Comprehensive Income

907.771 634.681

  • 197.568 177.176 168.370

290.461 242.758

122.532 73.356

170.827 159.310

0.500 0.500

111.080 122.328 3.824 0.500

82.687 137.639 94.990 73.458 7.851 4.698 0.500 0.500

130.241 76.436

93.634 24.447

7,348 22.118

67.124 38.932 (4.405)

53.132 67.305

25.068 23.614

3.823 26.378

Statutorv Fund

50.000 50.000

50.000

50.000 50.000

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT WITH APPROPRIATION AND EARNING PER SHARE

A copy of Condensed Interim Statement of Profit & Loss Account also shows Appropriation and earnings per share for the 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2022 is also enclosed.

BOOK CLOSURE

The share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, May 12,2022 to Monday, May 16,2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received in order at the office of the Company's share registrar, Mis. F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited, Office # 1705, 1ih Floor, Saima Trade Tower, 1. 1. Chundrighar Road, Karachi by the close of business (05:00 p.m.) on Wednesday, May 11,2022 will be treated to have been in time for the purpose of above payment of interim cash dividend to the transferees.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on our websitewww.theunitedinsurance.com.

2JPa;;e

REGISTERED OFFICE

Suite # 204, 2nd Floor. Madina City Mall,

Tel. : (+9221) 35621460 - 61

Web :www.theunitedinsurance.com

Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar, Karachi - 74400.

: (+92 21) 35221803

Email: info@theunitedinsurance.com

ISO 9001: 2015

-

I

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT

::or The Three Months Period Ended March 31,2022

Note

Un-Audited

Un-Audited

March 31,

March31,

2022

2021

Net insurance claims

Premium deficiency

Net commission and other acquisition costs

Insurance claims and acqurs.non expenses

Management expenses

Underwriting results

Investment income

Rental income

Other income

Other expenses

Results of operating activities

Finance cost

Share of profit from associate

Profit from Window Takaful Operations - Operator's fund

Profit before tax

23

24

(151,982,873)

5,895,297

-

25

(60,408,371

[22,372,282)

(206,495,947)

(180,192,843)

26

(323,325,393)

[243,399,034)

373,757,598

290,855,805

27

22,963,076

10,336,996

28

520,000

752,400

29

13,229,269

7,168,873

30

(8,220,019)

(6,215,117)

402,249,924

302,898,957

31

(1,755,548)

[2,101,756)

8.1.3

3,312,907

10,345,668

26,693,127

410,840,044

330,803,235

32

(102,656,518)

[82,137,796)

:>rofit after tax

308,183,526

248,665,439

:amings [after tax) per share - basic and diluted

33

1.04

0.84

-------- Rupees --------903,578,938 714,447,682

Net insurancepremium

[157,820,561)

)

ncome tax expenserhe annexed notes from 1 to 40 form an integralpart of these condensed interim financial statements

'tl

""

Disclaimer

United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
