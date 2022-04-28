United Insurance of Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.03.2022

.
PAKISTAN
Company of Pakistan Limited
Rated 'AA' by PACRA
A Member Company of United International Group
RO /UIC/4499/22 April 28, 2022
The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.
Dear Sir,
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1st QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31,2022
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (the "Company") in their meeting held on Thursday April 28, 2022 at Company's Head Office, Lahore and Registered Office, Karachi via video link at 12.30 a.m. recommended the following:-
CASH DIVIDENDIBONUSSHARESIRIGHTSHARESThe Board recommended an interim cash dividend for the period ended March 31, 2022 of Rs. 1.001- per share i.e. 10%.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The condensed interim financial results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:-
ParticularsMarch 31, 2022 Rupees in MillionMarch 31, 2021 Rupees in MillionMarch 31, 2020 Rupees in Million
Conventional Gross PremiumBusinessRetained Premium Net Incurred Claims Management Expenses Reserves for Un-expired Risks
1,024.637 714.448 157.821
1,112.828 1,094.470637.966 674.590 554.416 162.298 248.157 201.528
988.472
243.399 187.808 183.367 187.745
Reserves Underwriting Profits
Investment Income
Profit Before Tax Paid up Capital Earnings per Share(Restated)
373.758 22.963 410.840 2,950.000 1.04
1,924.936 47.260 290.856 10.337 330.803 2,950.000 0.84
1,553.772 21.467 285.179 13.756 309.140 2,601.017 0.79
58.204 70.331 262.689 193.189 15.010 28.492 283.195 245.176
2,601.017 0.84 ~-
2,001.552 1.01
REGISTERED OFFICE
Suite # 204, 2nd Floor, Madina City Mall,
ISO 9001: 2015
Window Takaful
Operations Participants' Takaful Fund
Gross Contribution Retained Contribution Net Incurred Claims Surplus from PTF Fund WAQFIPTF Fund Operators' Fund Wakala fee Management Expenses Total Comprehensive Income
907.771 634.681
290.461 242.758
122.532 73.356
170.827 159.310
0.500 0.500
111.080 122.328 3.824 0.500
82.687 137.639 94.990 73.458 7.851 4.698 0.500 0.500
130.241 76.436
93.634 24.447
7,348 22.118
67.124 38.932 (4.405)
53.132 67.305
25.068 23.614
3.823 26.378
Statutorv Fund
50.000 50.000
50.000
50.000 50.000
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT WITH APPROPRIATION AND EARNING PER SHARE
A copy of Condensed Interim Statement of Profit & Loss Account also shows Appropriation and earnings per share for the 1st Quarter ended March 31, 2022 is also enclosed.
BOOK CLOSURE
The share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, May 12,2022 to Monday, May 16,2022 (both days inclusive). The transfers received in order at the office of the Company's share registrar, Mis. F.D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited, Office # 1705, 1ih Floor, Saima Trade Tower, 1. 1. Chundrighar Road, Karachi by the close of business (05:00 p.m.) on Wednesday, May 11,2022 will be treated to have been in time for the purpose of above payment of interim cash dividend to the transferees.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time and shall also be made available on our websitewww.theunitedinsurance.com.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
::or The Three Months Period Ended March 31,2022
Note
|
Un-Audited
|
Un-Audited
|
March 31,
|
March31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
Net insurance claims
|
Premium deficiency
|
Net commission and other acquisition costs
|
Insurance claims and acqurs.non expenses
|
Management expenses
|
Underwriting results
|
Investment income
|
Rental income
|
Other income
|
Other expenses
|
Results of operating activities
|
Finance cost
|
Share of profit from associate
|
Profit from Window Takaful Operations - Operator's fund
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
23
|
24
|
(151,982,873)
|
5,895,297
|
-
|
25
|
(60,408,371
|
[22,372,282)
|
(206,495,947)
|
(180,192,843)
|
26
|
(323,325,393)
|
[243,399,034)
|
373,757,598
|
290,855,805
|
27
|
22,963,076
|
10,336,996
|
28
|
520,000
|
752,400
|
29
|
13,229,269
|
7,168,873
|
30
|
(8,220,019)
|
(6,215,117)
|
402,249,924
|
302,898,957
|
31
|
(1,755,548)
|
[2,101,756)
|
8.1.3
|
3,312,907
|
10,345,668
|
26,693,127
|
410,840,044
|
330,803,235
|
32
|
(102,656,518)
|
[82,137,796)
|
:>rofit after tax
|
308,183,526
|
248,665,439
|
:amings [after tax) per share - basic and diluted
|
33
|
1.04
|
0.84
-------- Rupees --------903,578,938 714,447,682
Net insurancepremium
[157,820,561)
)
ncome tax expenserhe annexed notes from 1 to 40 form an integralpart of these condensed interim financial statements
""