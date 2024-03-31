1st QUARTER
REPORT
2024
Rated by: PACRA & VIS
CORPORATE
INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CHAIRMAN
Jamil Ahmed Khan
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Muhammad Akram Shahid
DIRECTORS
Khawas Khan Niazi
Muhammad Rahat Sadiq
Huma Waheed
Agha Ali Imam
Syed Rahat Ali Shah
ADVISORS
Major General (R) Asif Duraiz Akhtar
Sardar Khan
(Former Managing Director
Universal Insurance Company
Limited)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Athar A. Khan
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Maqbool Ahmad
CHIEF INTERNAL AUDITOR
Abdul Mannan Munir
AUDITOR
M/S. RSM Avais
Hyder Liaquat Nauman
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISORS
Mohammed Farooq Sheikh (Advocate)
Mian Asghar Ali (Advocate)
TAX ADVISOR
M/S. Sarwars Chartered Accountants
CREDIT RATING AGENCIES PACRA & VIS
INSURER FINANCIAL
STRENGTH
AA+ (Double A Plus) The rating denotes a very strong capacity to meet policy holders and contract obligations. Risk factors are minimal and the impact of any adverse business and economic factors are expected to be extremely small.
COMPANY'S SHARE
REGISTRAR
M/S. F.D.Registrar Services
(Pvt) Ltd. 1705,17th Floor,
Saima Trade Center,
I.I.Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
WEB PRESENCE
www.theunitedinsurance.com
REGISTERED OFFICE
204, 2nd Floor, Madina City
Mall, Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar Karachi.
TEL: 021-35621460-2,021-35221803-4 FAX: 021-35621459
Email:
info@theunitedinsurance.com
HEAD OFFICE
UIG House, 1 Upper Mall, Lahore
TEL: 042-35776475
UAN: 92-42-111-000-014
FAX: 92-42-35776486, 35776487
Email:
uicp@theunitedinsurance.com
COMMITTEES
COMPOSITION
Ethics, Human Resource &
Underwriting Committee:
Risk Management &
Remuneration Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Compliance Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Name of Member
Category
Mr. Khawas Khan Niazi
Chairman
Mr. Jamil Ahmed Khan
Chairman
Mr. Muhammed Akram
Chairman
Mr. S.M Qaisar Imam
Member
Shahid
Mr. Muhammed Akram
Member
Mr. Amir Hameed
Member
Shahid
Ms. Huma Waheed
Member
Mr. Tayyab Bashir
Secretary
Mr. Muhammad Rahat
Member
Syed Rahat Ali Shah
Member
Sadiq
Mr. Ali Hassan Bhatti
Member
Mr. Wakeel Ahmed Mirza
Secretary
Mr. Ahsan Ali
Secretary
Investment Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Mr. Jamil Ahmed Khan
Chairman
Mr. Muhammed Akram
Member
Shahid
Mr. Agha Ali Imam
Member
Mr. Tajammal Iqbal
Member
Mr. Maqbool Ahmed
Secretary
Claims Settlement
Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Ms. Huma Waheed
Chairperson
Mr. Tajammal Iqbal
Member
Mr. Raja Naeem Tariq
Member
Mr. Rizwan Safdar
Secretary
Audit Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Mr. Agha Ali Imam
Chairman
Mr. Khawas Khan Niazi
Member
Syed Rahat Ali Shah
Member
Mr. Abdul Mannan
Secretary
Muneer
Reinsurance & Co-insurance Committee:
Name of Member
Category
Mr. Muhammad Rahat
Chairman
Sadiq
Mr. Raja Naeem Tariq
Member
Mr. Amir Hameed
Member
Mr. Tayyab Bashir
Member
Mr. Abrar Ahmed Khan
Secretary
Minhas
KEY MANAGEMENT
PERSONNEL
CONVENTIONAL BUSINESS
HEAD OF CONVENTIONAL BUSINESS
Tajammal Iqbal
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER/ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Amir Hameed
SR. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR UNDERWRITING
S.M. Qaiser Imam
SR. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/ GROUP COUNTRY MANAGER
Dr. Murtaza Mughal
JOINT DIRECTOR OPERATIONS
- UNDERWRITING Tayyab Bashir
SR. GENERAL MANAGER RE-INSURANCE
Abrar Ahmed Khan Minhas
GENERAL MANAGER HR & R
Wakeel Ahmed Mirza
GENERAL MANAGER HEALTH /TRAVEL
Kashif Shafique
CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Ali Hassan Bhatti
CHIEF INFORMATION
SECURITY OFFICER
Munir Ahmad
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER
- CLAIMS Kamran Zaman
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER- UNDERWRITING (CO-INSURANCE)
Manzoor Hussain Mirza
A.G.M REINSURANCE
Naeem Ahmed Babar
CHIEF MANAGER (WEB)
Mohammed Arshad
HEAD OF AGRICULTURE
Zulfiqar Ahmed
SR. MANAGER COORDINATION
Tahira Ashar
WINDOW TAKAFUL
OPERATIONS
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - FINANCE/HEAD OF TAKAFUL OPERATIONS
Raja Naeem Tariq
HEAD OF TAKAFUL BUSINESS/ DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR
Shakeel Ahmed
SHARIAH ADVISOR
Mufti Farhan Farooq
SHARIAH COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Saad Munir Malik
DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR
Shehryar Akbar Raja
SR. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS- MARKETING
Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam
Feroze
Ghulam Murtaza
Muhammad Farooq Qasim
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS (MARKETING)
Mian Muhammad Anwar Zahid
Tanveer Ahmad Bhatti
Kashif Rasheed
Khawaja Adnan Hassan
Zarar Ahmad Butt
Hassan Bin Daud
Shafqat Ali Goraya
Nouman-Ul-Haq
Khurram Mansoor Rizwan-ul-Haq Muhammad Mazhar Shah Shams-Ul-Haq Ghulam Murtaza Junaid Memon
Syed Muhammad Asad Abbas Shabbir Hussain Parvi Zeeshan Ansari
Akbar Ali Shigri Omer ul Islam
Syed Hassan Nadeem
JOINT DIRECTORS (MARKETING)
Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khokhar
Junaid Akhtar Samoo
Malik Meharban Khan
Malik Azhar Ahmad
Muhammad Iqbal Tahir
Raheel Zia
Muhammad Aslam Rajpoot
Muhammad Rafi
Jamshed Mir
Mir Muhammad Jalal-ud-Din
Rana Muhammad Ashraf
Muhammad Ashraf Kharal
Zafar Mehmood
Mumtaz Ahmad Kahlon
Faisal Javaid
Ali Pervaiz
Shahid Hussain Chishti
Tahir Hussain Qureshi
Athar Zaman
Muhammad Saifuddin Sheikh
Azhar Hussain
Muhammad Faisal Sheikh
Mazhar Zubair Abbasi
Mian Muhammad Asif
Nadeem Suhail Qureshi
Faisal Rashid
Muhammad Usman Khalid
Amer Majeed Khan
Faisal Afzal Siddiqui
Arsalan Pasha
Muhammad Usman Arif
Syed Hamad Haider
BANKS &
LEASING COMPANIES
BANKS
State Bank of Pakistan
National Bank of Pakistan
Bank Al-Habib Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
The Bank of Khyber
Bank Makramah Limited
Silk Bank Limited
Samba Bank Limited
Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited
Sindh Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
First Women Bank Limited
The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Karakuram Cooperative Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan Limited
Citi Bank N.A
Deutsche Bank AG
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
Bank of China Limited
LEASING COMPANIES
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited
Primus Leasing Limited
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited
Security Leasing Corporation Limited
SME Leasing Limited
Grays Leasing Limited
MICRO FINANCE BANKS
APNA Microfinance Bank Limited
Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited
Pak-Oman Microfinance Bank Limited
The First Microfinance Bank Limited
U Microfinance Bank Limited
NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited
Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited
Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited
HBL Microfinance Bank Limited
Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Ltd
Sindh Microfinance Bank Limited
FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited
Kashaf Foundation
DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company Limited
Pak Oman Investment Company Limited
Pak-Brunei Investment Company Limited
Pak Libya Holding Company Limited
Saudi Pak Industrial & Agricultural Investment
Company Ltd.
House Building Finance Company Limited
PAIR Investment Company Limited
Pak China Joint Investment Company Ltd
Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited
NBFI & MODARABA
Crescent Standard Modaraba
Escorts Investment Bank Limited
First Equity Modaraba
First Habib Modaraba
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba
First National Bank Modaraba
First Paramount Modaraba
Habib Metro Modaraba
KASB Modaraba
ORIX Modaraba
Sindh Modaraba
Trust Modaraba
DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS
Dear Fellow Members!
The directors of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited are pleased to announce the interim financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2024, along with the figures for the same period ended March 31, 2023.
Performance Overview Conventional - (Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024)
The Company's written gross premium and net premium income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 stands at Rs.1,619.549 million and Rs.1,096.254 million, respectively, whereas during the comparative period of three months ended March 31, 2023, the written gross premium was Rs.1,607.460 million and net premium income was Rs.1,058.227million. These figures reflect the commitment of our team members in a worsening economic environment in the country. The business of our Company is sound and stable due to our concerted efforts and by the grace of God.
Underwriting results for the three months ended March 31,2024 are being reported as Rs.445.535 million, whereas for the same period in the previous period of 2023 it was reported as Rs.383.790 million. This is the commendable achievement of our staff and the field force due to which the underwriting results improved further.
The Company's profit before tax has increased during the three months of 2024 at 7.7% from Rs.465.035million in 2023 to Rs.500.851 million in 2024. Similarly, profit after tax being reported to Rs.379.388 million in the three months period ended March 31, 2024. Whereas profit after tax for the same period in 2023 was Rs.344.781million.
The earnings per share (EPS) of the company, which includes both basic and diluted stands at Rs. 1.09/- per share for three months period ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 0.99/- per share in 2023.
Investment income stands at Rs.36.493 million for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs.38.412 million during the three months period ended March 31, 2023.
Management expenses for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 are Rs.281.038 million as compared to Rs.351.947 million for the same period in 2023.
Performance Overview Window Takaful Operations - (Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024)
The following financial data reflects the performance of Window Takaful Operations during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The written gross contribution for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 increased to Rs.493.305 million as compared to Rs.362.205 million in 2023.
Investments income of the Participants Takaful fund is increased to Rs.5.370 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024 from Rs.3.132 of the previous period.
Investments income of the Operator's fund stands ate Rs.8.207 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs.6.161 million on March 31, 2023.
General, administrative, and management expenses of the operator increased from Rs.117.525 million for the three months period ended in 2023 to Rs.147.126 million in 2024.
State of Company's Business affairs
Directors of the Company:
Following are the names of persons who are Directors at any time during the financial period being reported:
- Jamil Ahmed Khan
- Muhammad Akram Shahid
- Khawas Khan Niazi
- Muhammad Rahat Sadiq
- Huma Waheed
- Agha Ali Imam
- Syed Rahat Ali Shah
Future Outlook
Climate change and sustainability are at the heart of the insurance sector, impacting both the asset and liability side of the balance sheet, and as such, these will be key themes to watch in 2024. Also in focus: the re-risking of portfolios with alternative asset classes and post-Covid-19 shocks in the non-life segment.
The insurance industry must seek to lead with purpose and live up to its highest aspirations, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurers had to be there for customers and undertook large-scale change quickly to make sure they could serve people in need - and they must continue to do so, particularly if they are to help the world prepare for increasing climate risk.
The insurance market is becoming more competitive, Company has to enhance its efforts to maintain its profitability and to adopt modern strategies and tools of insurance and smart underwriting criteria to take more market share and react wisely by adopting the policies, to prevent its shares. Improve cyber security systems and customize its services. To strengthen its potential to meet the challenges like inflation, climate change diversity and rapidly changing technologies.
Acknowledgement
Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from the SECP, Bankers, Government authorities, and Business associates at all levels. We also thank our shareholders for posing their trust and confidence in the Company. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the Company's executives, staff, and workers.
Muhammed Akram Shahid
Jamil Ahmed Khan
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
Date: April 29, 2024
