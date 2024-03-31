DIRECTORS' REVIEW REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS

Dear Fellow Members!

The directors of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited are pleased to announce the interim financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2024, along with the figures for the same period ended March 31, 2023.

Performance Overview Conventional - (Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024)

The Company's written gross premium and net premium income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 stands at Rs.1,619.549 million and Rs.1,096.254 million, respectively, whereas during the comparative period of three months ended March 31, 2023, the written gross premium was Rs.1,607.460 million and net premium income was Rs.1,058.227million. These figures reflect the commitment of our team members in a worsening economic environment in the country. The business of our Company is sound and stable due to our concerted efforts and by the grace of God.

Underwriting results for the three months ended March 31,2024 are being reported as Rs.445.535 million, whereas for the same period in the previous period of 2023 it was reported as Rs.383.790 million. This is the commendable achievement of our staff and the field force due to which the underwriting results improved further.

The Company's profit before tax has increased during the three months of 2024 at 7.7% from Rs.465.035million in 2023 to Rs.500.851 million in 2024. Similarly, profit after tax being reported to Rs.379.388 million in the three months period ended March 31, 2024. Whereas profit after tax for the same period in 2023 was Rs.344.781million.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company, which includes both basic and diluted stands at Rs. 1.09/- per share for three months period ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 0.99/- per share in 2023.

Investment income stands at Rs.36.493 million for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs.38.412 million during the three months period ended March 31, 2023.

Management expenses for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 are Rs.281.038 million as compared to Rs.351.947 million for the same period in 2023.

Performance Overview Window Takaful Operations - (Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2024)

The following financial data reflects the performance of Window Takaful Operations during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The written gross contribution for the three months period ended March 31, 2024 increased to Rs.493.305 million as compared to Rs.362.205 million in 2023.

Investments income of the Participants Takaful fund is increased to Rs.5.370 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024 from Rs.3.132 of the previous period.

Investments income of the Operator's fund stands ate Rs.8.207 million during the three months ending March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs.6.161 million on March 31, 2023.

General, administrative, and management expenses of the operator increased from Rs.117.525 million for the three months period ended in 2023 to Rs.147.126 million in 2024.

State of Company's Business affairs

Directors of the Company:

Following are the names of persons who are Directors at any time during the financial period being reported: