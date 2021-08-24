Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Valens Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLNS   CA91914P1080

THE VALENS COMPANY INC.

(VLNS)
Laura Fuentes, Co-Founder of The Valens Company Subsidiary Green Roads, Recognized as Member of Forbes' Inaugural 50 Over 50: Vision List

08/24/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Fuentes included among list of female visionaries who are shaping the future of science, technology and art

Kelowna, B.C., August 24, 2021 - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the 'Company,' 'TheValensCompany' or 'Valens'), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, announced today that Laura Fuentes, Co-Founder of its US-based subsidiary Green Roads, has been recognized as a member of Forbes' inaugural 50 over 50: Vision List.

Forbes '50 Over 50' platform recognizes women who are shaping the future of science, technology and art, and is dedicated to highlighting women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often overcoming formidable odds or barriers.

Tyler Robson, CEO, Chair and Co-Founder of The Valens Company, said, 'On behalf of the Valens team, we congratulate Laura on this recognition of her achievements in the field of cannabis. There are so few female leaders in the cannabis industry, which makes Laura's contributions to breaking gender norms and shaping the future of our industry even more meaningful. We are proud of Laura and strongly believe she will continue to break barriers in our industry for years to come.'

Before co-founding Green Roads, Fuentes spent 25 years as a licensed compound pharmacist. Her personal and professional commitment to helping people improve their health through safe, natural remedies has driven Green Roads to lead the industry in product quality and consumer transparency. Under her leadership, the company was one of the first to require independent lab testing on every product batch and one of the first to make every lab report readily available to consumers.

In June 2021, The Valens Company acquired Green Roads, at the time the largest privately-owned CBD company in the United States. Based in South Florida, the company produces an award-winning lineup of health and wellness products using hemp-derived CBD across a variety of consumer categories such as gummies, oils, topicals, capsules and other products in more than 10,000 stores.

At Valens, it's personal.

Disclaimer

Valens Company Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
