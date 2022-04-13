Valens : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021 EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF CANADIAN DOLLARS THE VALENS COMPANY INC. TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5-28 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at February 28, 2022 and November 30, 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 Notes $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 17,367 16,053 Marketable securities and derivatives 4 2,841 3,072 Trade and other receivables 5 35,688 28,698 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,039 16,261 Income tax receivable 19 4,430 4,430 Indemnity assets 17 11,368 11,368 Inventory 6 43,543 42,039 Assets held for sale 10 6,607 - Biological assets 7 214 227 135,097 122,148 Non-Current Property, plant and equipment 8 72,844 77,411 Intangible assets 9,17 89,079 91,903 Goodwill 9,17 53,029 53,222 TOTAL ASSETS 350,049 344,684 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,897 36,926 Term loan and other debt - current 11 11 9,723 Contractual obligation - current 12 2,411 1,817 Lease liabilities - current 13 1,406 1,406 Contingent consideration - current 17 1,944 761 Other liability 17 11,368 11,368 60,037 62,001 Non-Current Term loan and other debt 11 37,864 16 Contractual obligation 12 4,599 7,062 Lease liabilities 13 3,882 4,238 Contingent consideration 17 - 1,857 Deferred tax liability 17,19 8,379 10,072 114,761 85,246 Shareholders' equity Share capital 16 336,321 336,097 Reserves 16 26,620 25,122 Obligation to issue shares 16 1,305 1,463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,607 2,573 Deficit (131,565 ) (105,817 ) 235,288 259,438 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 350,049 344,684 Commitments and contingencies (Note 23) Subsequent events (Note 25) Approved on behalf of the Board on April 13, 2022: Signed Signed "Tyler Robson" "Drew Wolff" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 1 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months Ended February 28 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 2022 2021 Notes $ $ Revenue 29,867 21,774 Excise taxes (6,687 ) (1,760 ) Net revenue 14 23,180 20,014 Cost of sales 6,8,18 19,805 14,894 Inventory valuation allowance 6 1,340 352 Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,035 4,768 Fair value changes on growth of biological assets 7 (116 ) - Realized fair value changes on inventory sold or impaired 7 190 - Gross profit 1,961 4,768 Operating expenses General and administrative 15,801 6,584 Selling and marketing 6,495 1,093 Depreciation and amortization 8,9 3,186 2,508 Share-based payments 15,16 1,753 1,730 Restructuring charges 782 - 28,017 11,915 Loss from operations (26,056 ) (7,147 ) Other income (expense) Financing costs, net 11,12,13 (1,352 ) (615 ) Remeasurement of contingent consideration 17 673 - Foreign exchange gain 13 210 Gain on disposal of capital assets - 34 Gain (loss) on marketable securities and derivatives (730 ) 395 Other income 4 - (1,392 ) 24 Loss before income taxes (27,448 ) (7,123 ) Recovery of income taxes 19 Current - (885 ) Deferred (1,700 ) (85 ) (1,700 ) (970 ) Loss for the period (25,748 ) (6,153 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.38 ) (0.14 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation income, net of tax 34 - Comprehensive loss for the period (25,714 ) (6,153 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 67,834,878 45,224,098 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 2 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) Share Capital Amount Reserves Obligation to

issue shares Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total Number $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, November 30, 2020 43,057,728 162,585 19,651 1,933 - (56,783 ) 127,386 Release of RSUs (Note 16(b)) 14,182 68 (146 ) - - - (78 ) Units issued through bought deal financing (Note 16(c)) 6,454,666 35,630 4,066 - - - 39,696 Share issuance costs (Note 16(c)) - (2,929 ) - - - - (2,929 ) Share-based payments (Note 16(d)) 66,667 338 1,527 (135 ) - - 1,730 Loss for the period - - - - - (6,153 ) (6,153 ) Balance, February 28, 2021 49,593,243 195,692 25,098 1,798 - (62,936 ) 159,652 Balance, November 30, 2021 67,832,544 336,097 25,122 1,463 2,573 (105,817 ) 259,438 Share-based payments (Note 16(a)) 35,000 224 1,498 (158 ) - - 1,564 Foreign currency translation income - - - - 34 - 34 Loss for the period - - - - - (25,748 ) (25,748 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 67,867,544 336,321 26,620 1,305 2,607 (131,565 ) 235,288 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 3 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) 2022 2021 Notes $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period (25,748 ) (6,153 ) Adjustment for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 3,882 2,824 Share-based payments 1,753 1,730 Inventory valuation allowance 1,340 352 Fair value changes on growth of biological assets and inventory sold 7 74 - Impairment loss on trade receivables 575 62 Provision (recovery) for income taxes (1,700 ) (970 ) Interest expense on lease liability 43 54 Accretion 351 704 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (13 ) (210 ) Interest income on promissory note receivable - (217 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of capital assets - (34 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities and derivatives 730 (395 ) Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration (673 ) - Working capital adjustments: Trade and other receivables (7,571 ) (1,993 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,264 2,223 Inventory and biological assets (2,533 ) (1,266 ) Contractual obligation (1,936 ) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,127 3,385 (23,035 ) 96 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,462 ) (8,740 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (93 ) (117 ) Purchase of marketable securities and derivatives (500 ) - Repayment of promissory note receivable 7 1,614 Proceeds from sale of capital assets - 59 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and derivatives - 794 Issuance of promissory note receivable - (750 ) (3,048 ) (7,140 ) FINANCING ACTIVITES Proceeds from term loan 40,000 - Proceeds from bought deal, net of share issue costs 16 - 36,767 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - Payment on exercise of RSUs - (78 ) Payment to settle obligation to issue shares (39 ) - Repayments of term loan (9,715 ) (500 ) Financing fees paid (2,400 ) - Purchase of shares under normal course issuer bid - - Payments on lease liability (403 ) (189 ) 27,443 36,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (46 ) - CHANGE IN CASH 1,314 28,956 Cash, beginning of period 16,053 20,344 Cash, end of period 17,367 49,300 Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 22) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 4 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 1. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS The Valens Company Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia on January 14, 1981. On June 18, 2020, the Company completed a continuance under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"), making the Company a federal corporation governed by the CBCA. At the same time, the Company changed its name from Valens GroWorks Corp. to The Valens Company Inc. The Company operates in the cannabis industry and is focused on delivering a diverse suite of extraction methodologies, end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative cannabinoid-based products and analytical testing. The Company's common shares trade under the trading symbol "VLNS" on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Nasdaq and under the trading symbol "VLNS". On November 16, 2021, the Company effected a three for one consolidation of its common shares in order to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. Comparative period common share and share-based instrument balances have been updated to reflect the share consolidation. The address of the Company's registered office is Suite 400, 96 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5V 2J6. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of compliance These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, using the same accounting policies as detailed in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2021. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2022. Basis of measurement These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information, and on a historical cost basis except for certain financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value or fair value less costs to sell. The financial statements are presented in thousands of Canadian Dollars, which is also the Company's functional currency with exception to Green Roads, which has a functional currency of the U.S. Dollar. Basis of consolidation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Control exists when the Company has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are included in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, included in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are as follows: 5 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION - continued Subsidiary Geographical

Region Functional

Currency Date of

Consolidation Valens Agritech Ltd. ("VAL") Canada CAD April 14, 2014 Valens Farms Ltd. ("Farms") Canada CAD July 19, 2018 Valens Labs Ltd. ("Labs") Canada CAD October 18, 2018 Southern Cliff Brands Inc. ("Pommies") Canada CAD November 8, 2019 Valens Australia Pty Ltd. ("VAPL") Australia CAD June 26, 2020 LYF Food Technologies Inc. ("LYF") Canada CAD March 5, 2021 Green Roads, Inc. ("Green Roads" or "GR") United States USD June 17, 2021 Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash" or "CS") Canada CAD November 8, 2021 All intra-company transactions, balances, income, and expenses were eliminated in full on consolidation. Comparative figures Certain immaterial comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation. Critical accounting estimates and judgments IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Aside from those included within their respective notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, there have been no material revisions or changes to the nature and amount of estimates and judgments from the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2021. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual outcomes can differ from these estimates. Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimation uncertainty that management has made at the end of the reporting period, that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the event that actual results differ from assumptions made, are disclosed throughout the notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3. APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS A. New IFRS Standards in issue but not yet effective (i) Amendments to IAS 37: Onerous Contracts and the Cost of Fulfilling a Contract The amendment specifies that 'cost of fulfilling' a contract comprises the 'costs that relate directly to the contract'. Costs that relate directly to a contract can either be incremental costs of fulfilling that contract or an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling contracts. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022 with early application permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. (ii) Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current The amendment clarifies the requirements relating to determining if a liability should be presented as current or non-current in the statement of financial position. Under the new requirement, the assessment of whether a liability is presented as current or non-current is based on the contractual arrangements in place as at the reporting date and does not impact the amount or timing of recognition. The amendment applies retrospectively for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 6 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 3. APPLICATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS - continued (iii) Amendments to IAS 12: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction The amendment narrowed the scope of certain recognition exemptions so that it no longer applies to transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. An entity applies the amendments to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. It also, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented, recognizes deferred tax for all temporary differences related to leases and decommissioning obligations and recognizes the cumulative effect of initially applying the amendments as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings (or other component of equity, as appropriate) at that date. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023 with early application permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements (iv) Amendments to IAS 41: Agriculture As part of its 2018-2020 annual improvements to IFRS standards process, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 41. The amendment removes the requirement in paragraph 22 of IAS 41 for entities to exclude taxation cash flow when measuring the fair value of a biological asset using a present value technique. This will ensure consistency with the requirements in IFRS 13. The amendment is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2022. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's consolidated financial statements. (v) Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8) On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued Definition of Accounting Estimates (Amendments to IAS 8). The amendments introduce a new definition for accounting estimates, clarifying that they are monetary amounts in the financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty. The amendments also clarify the relationship between accounting policies and accounting estimates by specifying that a company develops an accounting estimate to achieve the objective set out by an accounting policy. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. (vi) Disclosure initiative - Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2) On February 12, 2021, the IASB issued Disclosure Initiative - Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements). The amendments help companies provide useful accounting policy disclosures. The key amendments include: · requiring companies to disclose their material accounting policies rather than their significant accounting policies; · clarifying that accounting policies related to immaterial transactions, other events or conditions are themselves immaterial and as such need not be disclosed; and, · clarifying that not all accounting policies that relate to material transactions, other events or conditions are themselves material to a company's financial statements. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of these amendments on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 7 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 4. MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES February 28, 2022

$ November 30, 2021

$ Common shares of Canadian licensed producer 2,165 3,000 Purchase warrants of Canadian licensed producer 676 72 2,841 3,072

On September 26, 2021, the Company subscribed for $3,000 of units in a Canadian licensed producer's private placement. The Company received 375,000 common shares and 375,000 warrants with an exercise price of $9.20 for a term of two years. During the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Canadian licensed producer completed a qualifying transaction. As part of the listing agreement, the Company's initial investment was revised to include receipt of 473,598 common shares and 473,598 warrants with a revised exercise price of $7.28 for a term of two years. On December 23, 2021, the Company subscribed for $500 of units in a Canadian licensed producer. The Company received 10,000,000 common shares and 10,000,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.02 for a term of two years. For the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company recognized an unrealized loss on the common shares of $1,335 and an unrealized gain on the purchase warrants of $604. 5. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES February 28, 2022

$ November 30, 2021

$ Trade accounts receivable 35,608 28,741 Less: trade receivables valuation allowance (2,571 ) (1,679 ) Net trade accounts receivable 33,037 27,062 Unbilled revenue on products/services transferred over time 535 387 GST recoverable 493 140 Government assistance receivable (Note 18) 114 114 Other receivables 1,509 995 35,688 28,698

6. INVENTORY February 28,

2022

$ November 30, 2021

$ Dried cannabis and hemp biomass 10,150 7,799 Extracted cannabis and hemp oils 25,191 26,533 Finished goods 4,620 5,073 Packaging and supplies 9,725 7,437 49,686 46,842 Less: inventory valuation allowance (6,143 ) (4,803 ) 43,543 42,039

Inventory expensed to cost of sales for the three months ended February 28, 2022 was $17,734 (February 28, 2021 - $12,196). During the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company recorded an inventory valuation allowance of $1,340 (February 28, 2021 - $352) recognized on purchased and processed cannabis and packaging supplies, in which the cost exceeds its net realizable value. 8 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 7. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS The significant estimates and inputs used to assess the fair value of biological assets include the following assumptions as at February 28, 2022. Note that per unit amounts below are expressed in Canadian Dollars: (i) Selling prices - selling prices are based on the range of actual sales prices per gram for the period. Selling prices range between $3.43 and $11.72 at an average of $7.28 per gram (November 30, 2021 - between $4.56 and $11.72 at an average of $7.89 per gram) for cannabis flower and $nil per gram (November 30, 2021 - $nil per gram) for cannabis trim. The Company has not recognized fair value of biological assets related to cannabis trim grown to reflect the current market conditions. (ii) Post-harvest costs to complete and sell - the costs are based on actual processing costs incurred by drying, trimming, testing, packaging, manufacturing, and selling activities incurred in the period, including overhead allocations for these activities. Post-harvest costs to complete and sell average $3.18 per gram (November 30, 2021 - $4.19 per gram). The Company did not allocate any post-harvest costs to cannabis trim to reflect the current market conditions. (iii) The stage of plant growth - the stage of plant growth is estimated by the number of days into the growing stage as compared to the estimated growing time for a full harvest. The estimated stage of growth of the cannabis plants completion range between 5% and 84% at an average of 42% complete (November 30, 2021 - between 18% and 94% at an average of 51% complete). (iv) Expected yield - the expected yield per plant is based on the Company's historical adjusted average yield per plant. Expected total yield per plant ranges from 89 to 98 grams of cannabis flower at an average of 92 grams (November 30, 2021 - from 83 to 107 grams at an average of 92 grams). As at February 28, 2022, the Company's biological assets consist solely of 1,382 cannabis plants (November 30, 2021 - 1,928 cannabis plants). The changes in the fair value of biological assets are as follows: $ Balance, November 30, 2021 227 Changes in fair value due to biological transformation (74 ) Capitalized costs incurred during the biological transformation process 320 Transferred to inventory upon harvest (259 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 214

The Company expects that a $1 increase or decrease in the selling price per gram of cannabis flower would increase or decrease the fair value of biological assets by $26 (November 30, 2021 - $61). An increase or decrease in the expected yield per cannabis plant of 5 grams would result in an increase or decrease in the fair value of biological assets by $10 (November 30, 2021 - $12). Additionally, an increase or decrease of 10% in the post-harvest costs to complete and sell would increase or decrease the fair value of biological assets by $248 (November 30, 2021 - $61). Net effect of changes in fair value of biological assets include: $ Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets 116 Realized fair value increments on inventory sold or impaired (190 )

Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets is the net amount of the changes in fair value due to biological transformation changes that have been added to biological assets during the period ended February 28, 2022. As at February 28, 2022, biological assets and inventory include a total of $116 (November 30, 2021 - $121) of unrealized fair value of biological assets charges which are yet to be expensed, as the related biological assets and cannabis inventory is not yet sold. 9 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 8. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Land Buildings Leaseholds Computer

equipment and

software Office furniture

and equipment Lab and

production

equipment Right-of-use

asset Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance, November 30, 2021 6,336 46,801 2,086 1,300 1,889 25,130 6,675 90,217 Additions - 258 11 53 65 2,678 - 3,065 Amendments to CS acquisition (Note 17) - (108 ) - - - - - (108 ) Foreign exchange adjustments - - - - 1 2 3 6 Disposals - - - (2 ) - - - (2 ) Transfers to assets held for sale (Note 10) (1,477 ) (4,018 ) - (129 ) (8 ) (339 ) - (5,971 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 4,859 42,933 2,097 1,222 1,947 27,471 6,678 87,207 Accumulated depreciation Balance, November 30, 2021 - 2,438 51 752 906 7,307 1,352 12,806 Depreciation - 390 41 92 87 724 367 1,701 Foreign exchange adjustments - - - - - - 1 1 Disposals - - - - - - - - Transfers to assets held for sale (Note 10) - (73 ) - (37 ) (2 ) (33 ) - (145 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 - 2,755 92 807 991 7,998 1,720 14,363 Carrying value November 30, 2021 6,336 44,363 2,035 548 983 17,823 5,323 77,411 February 28, 2022 4,859 40,178 2,005 415 956 19,473 4,958 72,844

During the period ended February 28, 2022, the Company recognized $1,701 of depreciation (February 28, 2021 - $988). Of this amount, $695 was allocated to cost of sales during the period ended February 28, 2022 (February 28, 2021 - $316). 10 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL SoRSE Manufacturing

and Sales License

$ Health Canada

Licenses

$ Customer

Relationships

$ Brand

$ Software

$ Goodwill

$ Total

$ Cost Balance, November 30, 2021 38,449 13,093 2,602 55,058 1,109 53,222 163,533 Additions - - - - 91 - 91 Amendments to CS acquisition (Note 17) - - - - - (231 ) (231 ) Foreign exchange adjustments - - 2 43 1 38 84 Transfers to assets held for sale (Note 10) - (793 ) - - - - (793 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 38,449 12,300 2,604 55,101 1,201 53,029 162,684 Accumulated amortization Balance, November 30, 2021 17,091 141 436 715 25 - 18,408 Amortization 1,780 119 2 275 4 - 2,180 Transfers to assets held for sale (Note 10) - (12 ) - - - - (12 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 18,871 248 438 990 29 - 20,576 Carrying value November 30, 2021 21,358 12,952 2,166 54,343 1,084 53,222 145,125 February 28, 2022 19,578 12,052 2,166 54,111 1,172 53,029 142,108

11 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 10. ASSETS HELD FOR SALE Accounting Policy The Company accounts for its assets held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. The Company designates its assets and disposal groups as being held for sale if their carrying amounts will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through their continued use. For assets and disposal groups to be classified as being held for sale, their ultimate sale must be highly probable within one year, they must be available for immediate sale in their current condition, and they must be actively marketed by management. Assets held for sale are carried at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell and are presented separately in the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position. Accounting Estimates and Judgments Judgment is required in determining whether an asset or group of assets meets the criteria for being classified as "assets held for sale" in the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position. The criteria that must be considered by management includes the existence of an active plan to dispose of the assets or disposal group, the expected selling price of the assets or disposal group, the expected timing of the completion of the sale, and the period of time for which the assets or disposal group have been classified as being held for sale. The Company will review the criteria for assets held for sale each reporting period and will reclassify assets to or from this category, as appropriate. In addition, there is a requirement to evaluate and record assets held for sale at the lower of their carrying value and fair value less costs to sell. During the period ended February 28, 2022, the Company designated its production facility and Health Canada license in Mission, British Columbia as being held for sale (the "Disposal Group"). The Disposal Group includes all property, plant and equipment associated with the facility (Note 8), as well as the facility's associated production license (Note 9). The Disposal Group is ready for sale in its current condition as at February 28, 2022. In accordance with IFRS 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the Disposal Group has been presented separately on the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position. All assets within the disposal group are within the Canada operating segment. As at February 28, 2022, activities within the normal course of business remained operational, and therefore, were not considered to be discontinued operations. A net balance of property, plant and equipment of $5,826 and intangible assets of $781 have been designated as assets held for sale. 11. TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT Term Loan $ Balance, November 30, 2021 9,750 Additions 40,000 Repayment (9,750 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 40,000 Deferred financing costs Balance, November 30, 2021 38 Accelerated accretion on repayment (38 ) Additions 2,400 Accretion (250 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 2,150 Total term loan, net of deferred financing costs 37,850 Current portion - Non-current portion 37,850 12 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 11. TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT - continued On December 16, 2021, the Company entered into a secured non-revolving term loan with a private institutional lender for an aggregate principal amount of $40 million. The loan accrues interest at a rate of 10% per annum, which is payable quarterly, and matures on December 15, 2023, at which point the full outstanding principal amount becomes payable. The loan carries a minimum liquidity requirement, whereby the Company must maintain a minimum unrestricted cash balance of $3,000. As at February 28, 2022, the Company is in compliance with all covenant requirements. A portion of the proceeds were used to repay the existing term loans and mortgage assumed in the acquisition of Citizen Stash, in full on December 20, 2021. The Company incurred and deferred $2,400 of costs to secure the loan. The term loan is recorded at amortized cost, with the deferred financing costs included in the carrying value of the term loan and amortized using the effective interest rate method. The Company's required repayments on the term loan due in each of the next reporting years are as follows: 2022 $ - 2023 - 2024 40,000 40,000 In addition to the credit facility discussed above, there is also debt held in relation to a vehicle used at Green Roads. The vehicle debt contributes $11 and $14 to the term loan current and non-current balances, respectively. 12. CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION The following is a continuity schedule of the contractual obligation related to the SoRSE manufacturing and sales license agreement for the three months ended February 28, 2022: Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 8,879 Accretion 102 Payment (1,936 ) Foreign exchange gain (35 ) Balance, February 28, 2022 7,010 Current portion (2,411 ) Non-current portion 4,599 13.LEASE LIABILITIES The following is a continuity schedule of lease liabilities for the three months ended February 28, 2022: Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 5,644 Lease payments (403 ) Foreign exchange adjustments 4 Interest expense on lease liabilities 43 Balance, February 28, 2022 5,288 Current portion (1,406 ) Non-current portion 3,882 When measuring lease liabilities, the Company discounts lease payments using its incremental borrowing rate. For leases recognized in the three months ended February 28, 2022, the weighted average rate applied is 4.78% (February 28, 2021 - 5.43%). During the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company recorded rent expense of $291 (February 28, 2021 - $164) related to short-term and low value agreements. 13 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 14. NET REVENUE Net revenue is disaggregated by revenue stream and timing of revenue recognition. February 28, 2022

$ February 28, 2021

$ Toll processing and co-packing 917 1,745 Product sales 21,508 17,853 Analytical testing 377 416 Other revenue 378 - 23,180 20,014 Products transferred at a point in time 22,263 18,269 Products/services transferred over time 917 1,745 23,180 20,014

15.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Key management personnel are those persons having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly. The Company has defined key management personnel to include the CEO, CFO, COO, CCO, President, Executive Vice Presidents, and directors of the Company. The remuneration and other payments to the Company's directors and other key management personnel are as follows: February 28, 2022

$ February 28, 2021

$ Wages and salaries 616 528 Share-based payments 1,272 1,225 1,888 1,753

16. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES Authorizedshare capital The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common and preferred shares with no par value. Issued shares Three months ended February 28, 2022: (a) The Company issued 35,000 common shares in connection with employment compensation agreements, resulting in a decrease in the obligation to issue shares of $158 and increase in share capital of $224. 14 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 16. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES - continued Three months ended February 28, 2021: (b) The Company issued 14,182 common shares in connection with the vesting and release of 28,362 RSUs resulting in an increase to share capital of $68 and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $78 in relation to withholding taxes paid. (c) On January 29, 2021, the Company closed a bought deal financing pursuant to which the Company issued 6,454,666 units valued at $39,696 which were comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant. The total consideration of the units issued was allocated $32,701 to common shares and $4,066 to share purchase warrants. Each full share purchase warrant is exercisable at a price of $7.65 per share for a period of thirty-six from the date of closing. In connection with the financing, the Company incurred share issuance costs of $2,929 that were recorded to equity. (d) The Company issued 66,667 common shares in connection with employment compensation agreements resulting in a decrease in the obligation to issue shares of $135 and increase in share capital of $338. Warrants The following table summarizes warrant activity during the three months ended February 28, 2022 and the year ended November 30, 2021: Number of

Warrants Weighted Average

Exercise Price

$ Balance, outstanding November 30, 2020 8,901,098 11.79 Issued 16,652,150 9.66 Exercised (6,000 ) 9.65 Expired (7,901,098 ) 11.88 Balance, outstanding November 30, 2021 17,646,150 9.75 Balance, outstanding February 28, 2022 17,646,150 9.75

The following table summarizes the warrants outstanding as at February 28, 2022: Warrants

Outstanding Warrants

Exercisable Exercise price

$ Expiry date 400,000 400,000 10.50 October 26, 2023 300,000 300,000 11.25 October 26, 2023 300,000 300,000 12.00 October 26, 2023 9,678,500 9,678,500 7.65 January 29, 2024 6,967,650 6,967,650 12.45 June 4, 2024 17,646,150 17,646,150

Obligation to issue shares The Company has entered into agreements with officers, to issue the following shares: Number of shares to be issued 2022 2023 Total Officers 150,000 150,000 300,000

15 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 16. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES - continued Of the amount recognized for the obligation to issue shares, $105 was recorded as share-based payments expense related to the issue of 35,000 shares for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (February 28, 2021 - $203 related to the issue of 66,667 shares). Escrow shares In connection with the acquisition of Pommies, 201,351 common shares were placed in escrow, which included 86,293 indemnity shares and 115,057 milestone shares. These shares' release was subject to certain indemnity provisions and the achievement of specific milestones and provisions outlined in the share purchase agreement. As of February 28, 2022, all indemnity shares had been released from escrow, while 28,764 of the milestone shares had been released from escrow, with a total of 86,293 milestone shares remaining in escrow. In connection with the acquisition of LYF (Note 17), 755,555 common shares were placed in escrow subject to indemnity provisions and the achievement of specific milestones outlined in the share purchase agreement. As of February 28, 2022, these shares remain in escrow as the milestones have not yet been achieved. In connection with the acquisition of GR (Note 17), there were 1,434,767 common shares placed in escrow subject to the resolution and settlement of certain tax matters, in which the sellers are required to indemnify the Company. As of February 28, 2022, these shares remain in escrow as the resolution and settlement has not yet occurred. Omnibus long-term incentive plan The Company has in place an omnibus LTIP, which allows for a variety of equity-based awards that provide different types of incentives to be granted to certain officers, employees, and consultants (in the case of options ("Options"), performance share units ("PSU") and restricted share units ("RSU")) and directors (in the case of deferred share units ("DSU")). Any existing options that were granted prior to the effective date of the LTIP pursuant to the Company's existing stock option plan ("Legacy Option Plan"). LTIP option plan The following table summarizes LTIP stock option activity during the three months ended February 28, 2022: Number of Options Weighted Average Exercise Price $ Balance outstanding, November 30, 2021 499,244 5.71 Issued 2,568,462 3.93 Cancelled and forfeited (15,081 ) 5.19 Balance outstanding, February 28, 2022 3,052,625 4.22 Options exercisable, February 28, 2022 554,483 4.82

The following table summarizes the LTIP stock options outstanding and exercisable as at February 28, 2022: Options outstanding Options exercisable Exercise price $ Expiry date 434,163 327,935 5.19 October 18, 2025 50,000 12,504 10.41 May 16, 2026 2,568,462 214,044 3.93 January 17, 2026 3,052,625 554,483

16 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 16. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES - continued The Company used the Black-Scholes option pricing model to establish the fair value of LTIP options granted by applying the following weighted average assumptions at issuance: 2022 2021 Average dividend per share - - Average forecasted volatility 90 % 97 % Average risk-free interest rate 1.68 % 0.95 % Average expected life 5 years 5 years Forfeiture rate 8.57 % 4.68 % Fair value - weighted average of options issued $ 2.75 $ 2.52

LTIP RSU's and DSU's The omnibus LTIP plan permits the Board of Directors of the Company to grant RSU's to certain officers, employees, and consultants and DSU's to non-management directors. The RSU's vest quarterly over a period of three years from grant date. The following table summarizes LTIP RSU and DSU activity during the three months ended February 28, 2022: Number of

RSUs and

DSUs Weighted Average Issue Price of RSUs/DSUs Balance outstanding, November 30, 2021 199,771 $ 5.63 Granted 777,514 $ 3.00 Balance outstanding, February 28, 2022 977,285 $ 3.54

The following table summarizes the LTIP RSUs and DSUs outstanding as at February 28, 2022: RSUs and DSUs outstanding Grant date 124,385 October 19, 2020 16,851 February 26, 2021 9,375 May 27, 2021 16,125 August 27, 2021 33,035 November 26, 2021 777,514 January 18, 2022 977,285

Legacy option plan The following table summarizes legacy stock option activity during the three months ended February 28, 2022: Number of Options Weighted Average Exercise Price $ Balance outstanding, November 30, 2021 1,538,020 9.56 Cancelled and forfeited (26,106 ) 12.08 Balance outstanding, February 28, 2022 1,511,914 9.52 Options exercisable, February 28, 2022 1,395,309 9.26

17 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 16. SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES - continued The following table summarizes the legacy stock options outstanding and exercisable as at February 28, 2022: Options outstanding Options exercisable Exercise price $ Expiry date 100,000 100,000 3.21 July 9, 2023 561,384 561,384 5.85 October 13, 2023 250,000 229,167 12.63 May 26, 2024 567,197 477,258 12.96 July 14, 2024 33,333 27,500 8.37 October 14, 2024 1,511,914 1,395,309

Share-based payments For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded the following share-based payments: 2022 2021 Legacy stock options 118 674 LTIP stock options 1,005 386 LTIP RSUs and DSUs 525 467 Obligation to issue shares 105 203 1,753 1,730

17. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS Acquisition of LYF On March 5, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of LYF ("LYF Agreement"). LYF is a edibles manufacturer based in Kelowna, BC with expertise in product creation, white label manufacturing and infusion technologies. The transaction constituted a business combination under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. The consideration paid at closing was $18,410, which is comprised of $3,909 cash and 2,777,827 common shares valued at $14,501. In addition, there were 328,205 common shares, valued at $1,713 placed in escrow subject to release based on the indemnity provisions of the LYF Agreement. Further, there was a $750 promissory note funded from the Company to LYF pre-acquisition, which gained $12 of accrued interest and was assumed at $762. In addition to the promissory note, there was also $310 of deferred revenue and $1,100 of accounts payable that was settled as a pre-existing relationship on acquisition. The contingent consideration of $2,198 represents four earn-out EBITDA milestone payments of which two milestones ended February 28, 2022 (with a total potential payout of $7,500 and currently valued at $595) and two milestones end February 28, 2023 (with a potential payout of $10,000 and currently valued at $745). The contingent consideration can be settled using cash or common shares at the Company's discretion. 427,350 of the Company's shares were placed into escrow subject to release upon the achievement of the first earn-out EBITDA milestone ending February 28, 2022. As of February 28, 2022, these shares were still held in escrow, as milestone requirements were not yet met. Initial valuation of the contingent consideration was calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation and is subsequently reviewed and remeasured on a quarterly basis (Note 21). During the three months ended February 28, 2022, remeasurement of the contingent consideration under the Monte Carlo simulation resulted in a liability of $1,940 (November 30, 2021 - $2,250) with a gain on remeasurement of $310. 18 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 17. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS - continued Consideration Number of Shares Amount

$ Cash paid on closing 3,909 Shares issued on closing 2,777,827 14,501 Contingent consideration Note (i) 2,198 Indemnity shares 328,205 1,713 Working capital adjustment 1,110 Settlement of pre-existing relationships 2,172 Total fair value of consideration 25,603 Net assets acquired Current assets Cash 196 Accounts receivable 150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 243 Inventory 1,612 Non-current assets Prepaid deposits 82 Intangible assets 12,982 Property, plant and equipment 7,070 Total assets 22,335 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,215 Canadian Emergency Business Account ("CEBA") Loan 40 Non-current liabilities Deferred taxes 2,090 Total liabilities 3,345 Total net assets acquired 18,990 Purchase price allocation Net identifiable assets acquired 18,990 Goodwill 6,613 25,603 Net cash outflows Cash consideration paid (3,909 ) Cash acquired 196 (3,713 )

(i) Milestone consideration can be settled using cash or common shares at the Company's discretion. 427,350 shares are currently held in escrow related to the first milestone. Goodwill arising from the business combination represents expected synergies, future income and growth that are not separately recognized. Goodwill arising on this acquisition is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. During the period ended February 28, 2022, the Company finalized the determination of the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed related to the acquisition of LYF. There were no changes as compared to the preliminary values reported as at November 30, 2021. Acquisition of Green Roads On June 17, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Green Roads ("GR Agreement"). Green Roads was the largest privately-owned CBD company in the United States. Based in South Florida, the company produces health and wellness products using hemp-derived CBD across a variety of consumer categories such as oils, topicals, ingestibles, personal care and pet products. The transaction constituted a business combination under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. 19 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 17. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS - continued The consideration paid at closing was $40,815, which is comprised of $14,400 cash and 2,659,959 common shares valued at $26,415. In addition, there were 1,434,767 common shares, valued at $14,248 placed in escrow subject to the resolution and settlement of certain tax matters, in which the sellers are required to indemnify the Company (indemnity asset and other liability of $10,957 was recognized in the purchase price allocation on the acquisition date). Furthermore, there was $1,902 in cash that was placed in escrow subject to adjustments related to net working capital. The contingent consideration of $940 represents an earn-out EBITDA milestone payment in which the milestone ends November 30, 2022 (with a total potential payout of $24,556 and valued at $940 on acquisition date). The contingent consideration can be settled using cash or common shares at the Company's discretion. Preliminary valuation of the contingent consideration was calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation and is subsequently reviewed and remeasured on a quarterly basis. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of property, plant and equipment, indemnity assets, other liability, lease liabilities, inventory, certain current and non-current liabilities, intangibles, and goodwill. In addition, changes in deferred taxes may also arise as fair value adjustments are finalized. During the three months ended February 28, 2022, remeasurement of the contingent consideration under the Monte Carlo simulation resulted in a liability of $4 (November 30, 2021 - $367) with a gain on remeasurement of $363. Consideration Number of Shares Amount

$ Cash paid on closing 14,400 Cash held in escrow 1,902 Shares issued on closing 2,659,959 26,415 Tax escrow shares 1,434,767 14,248 Contingent consideration 940 Working capital adjustment (1,462 ) Total fair value of consideration 56,443 Net assets acquired Current assets Cash 669 Accounts receivable 508 Promissory note receivable 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 385 Indemnity assets (provisional) 10,957 Inventory (provisional) 2,908 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (provisional) 3,083 Intangible assets (provisional) 33,145 Other assets 293 Total assets 52,048

20 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 17. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS - continued Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,380 Lease liability - current (provisional) 682 Deferred revenue 875 Other liability (provisional) 10,957 Non-current liabilities Lease liability - non-current (provisional) 1,234 Deferred taxes (provisional) 6,543 Miscellaneous liabilities 33 Total liabilities 22,704 Total net assets acquired 29,344 Purchase price allocation Net identifiable assets acquired 29,344 Goodwill (provisional) 27,099 56,443 Net cash outflows Cash consideration paid (16,420 ) Cash acquired 669 (15,751 ) Goodwill arising from the business combination represents expected synergies, future income and growth that are not separately recognized. Goodwill arising on this acquisition is expected to be partially deductible for tax purposes. As of February 28, 2022, Goodwill related to Green Roads was $27,924 following adjustments related to foreign exchange. Acquisition of Citizen Stash On November 8, 2021, the Company finalized the plan of arrangement ("CS Arrangement") to acquire all of the shares of Citizen Stash. Based in Mission British Columbia, Citizen Stash is a licensed cultivator and processor of premium craft cannabis products, operating a platform comprised of a network of craft contract growing partners from which it selectively sources premium bulk flower grown from Citizen Stash's industry leading proprietary genetics. Citizen Stash manufactures and packages flower and pre-roll products primarily through manual processes. The transaction constituted a business combination under IFRS 3, Business Combinations. The consideration paid at closing was $35,760, which is comprised of 5,786,360 common shares. Management is in the process of gathering the relevant information that existed at the acquisition date to determine the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. As such, the initial purchase price was provisionally allocated based on the Company's estimated fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed on the acquisition date. The values assigned are, therefore, preliminary, and subject to change. Management continues to refine and finalize its purchase price allocation for the fair value of property, plant and equipment, lease liabilities, inventory, certain current and non-current liabilities, intangible assets, and goodwill. During the three months ended February 28, 2022, amendments were made to the provisional fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The result was a decrease in property, plant and equipment of $108, a decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $339, and a corresponding decrease in goodwill of $231. 21 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 17. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS - continued Consideration Number of

Shares Amount

$ Shares issued on closing 5,786,360 35,760 Settlement of pre-existing relationships 1,052 Total fair value of consideration 36,812 Net assets acquired Current assets Cash 1,417 Marketable securities and derivatives 72 Accounts receivable 1,282 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 449 Inventory and biological assets (provisional) 2,110 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (provisional) 5,970 Intangible assets (provisional) 20,717 Other assets 53 Total assets 32,070 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,045 Term loan - non-current 2,500 Non-current liabilities Deferred taxes 3,028 Lease liability - non-current (provisional) 53 Total liabilities 9,626 Total net assets acquired 22,444 Purchase price allocation Net identifiable assets acquired 22,444 Goodwill (provisional) 14,368 36,812 Net cash inflows Cash consideration paid - Transaction costs paid (62 ) Cash acquired 1,417 1,355 Goodwill arising from the business combination represents expected synergies, future income and growth that are not separately recognized. Goodwill arising on this acquisition is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. 22 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 18. GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE The Company applied for COVID-19 financial relief in Canada under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program. The CEWS program is a wage subsidy program launched by the Canadian federal government to qualifying employers to subsidize payroll costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The qualified subsidy amounts received under the CEWS program are non-repayable. The CEWS program had ended prior to November 30, 2021; as such, the Company did not apply for any amounts in the three months ended February 28, 2022 (February 28, 2021 - $1,867), with $114 (February 28, 2021 - $1,520) accrued for under trade and other receivables (Note 5). For the amounts applied for in the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company has applied the CEWS as a reduction against the following: February 28,

2022

$

February 28,

2021

$ Inventory - 147 Cost of sales - 188 Wages and salaries - 1,532 - 1,867 19. INCOME TAXES A reconciliation of income taxes at statutory rates with the reported taxes for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 is as follows: February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 $ $ Loss before income taxes (27,448 ) (7,123 ) Statutory rate 27 % 27 % Expected income tax (recovery) at statutory rates (7,411 ) (1,923 ) Change in statutory rates and other 77 1 Permanent differences 228 472 Share issue costs - (791 ) Change in unrecognized deductible temporary differences 5,406 1,271 Income taxes (1,700 ) (970 ) 20. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, based on the funds available to the Company, in order to maintain operations. The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management, but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business. The Company defines capital that it manages as shareholders equity and debt. The Company has historically relied on the equity markets and debt markets to fund its activities. Management reviews its capital management approach on an on-going basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable to ensure optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. The Company currently is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements. 23 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT The carrying values of the financial instruments as at February 28, 2022 are summarized in the following table: Amortized

cost

$ Financial assets

and liabilities

designated as

FVTPL

$ Total

$ Assets Cash 17,367 - 17,367 Restricted short-term investments - 401 401 Marketable securities and derivatives - 2,841 2,841 Receivables (excluding unbilled revenue) 35,073 - 35,073 Indemnity asset 11,368 - 11,368 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,897 - 42,897 Contingent consideration - 1,944 1,944 Other liability 11,368 - 11,368 Contractual obligation 7,010 - 7,010 Lease liabilities 5,288 - 5,288 Term loan and other debt 37,875 - 37,875 Fair value of financial instruments is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly fashion between market participants. The Company records certain financial instruments at fair value. Fair value measurements are categorized into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows: a) Level 1 inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date; b) Level 2 inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and, c) Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. The carrying amounts of cash, receivables and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair values due to their short-term nature. The carrying value of the term loan approximates its fair value due to the floating interest rate. Unbilled revenue on products/services transferred over time is not a financial instrument and is excluded from the table above. The fair values of restricted short-term investments and marketable securities were measured based on Level 1 inputs for publicly traded companies and at Level 3 for private companies. The fair values of derivatives were measured based on Level 2 inputs. The fair value of LYF contingent consideration payable was measured at fair value based on unobservable inputs and is considered a level 3 financial instrument. A Monte Carlo simulation was run to determine the fair value of contingent consideration based on the level 3 inputs. The primary inputs that drove the simulation were the forecast EBITDA, discount rate, and volatility. As at February 28, 2022, the discount rate used was 30% and the volatility used was 59%. If the forecast EBITDA increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $305. If the discount rate increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $190. If the implied volatility increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $180. 24 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT - continued The fair value of GR contingent consideration payable was measured at fair value based on unobservable inputs and is considered a level 3 financial instrument. A Monte Carlo simulation was run to determine the fair value of contingent consideration based on the level 3 inputs. The primary inputs that drove the simulation were the forecast EBITDA, discount rate, and volatility. As at February 28, 2022, the discount rate used was 19% and the volatility used was 71%. If the forecast EBITDA increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $2. If the discount rate increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $1. If the implied volatility increased or decreased by 5%, the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration would increase or decrease by approximately $3. The Company is exposed to varying degrees to a variety of financial instrument related risks. The Board approves and monitors the risk management processes, inclusive of counterparty limits, controlling and reporting structures. The type of risk exposure and the way in which such exposure is managed is provided as follows: Interest risk The Company's exposure to interest risk relates to its investment of surplus cash, and restricted short-term investments. The Company may invest surplus cash in highly liquid investments with short terms to maturity and would accumulate interest at prevailing rates for such investments. At February 28, 2022, the Company had cash and restricted short-term investments of $17,768 and a balance of $nil on term loans and other debt subject to fluctuations in interest rates (November 30, 2021 - $16,354 and $9,739). At February 28, 2022, a 1% decrease in interest rates would result in a reduction in interest income by $178 (November 30, 2021 - $164) and a reduction of interest expense of $nil (November 30, 2021 - $97), compared to a 1% increase in interest rates which would have an equal and opposite effect. Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of an unexpected loss if a customer or third party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to significant concentrations of credit risk consist primarily of cash, marketable securities and derivatives, restricted short-term investments, and receivables. The Company's cash, and restricted short-term investments are held through large Canadian financial institutions and no losses have been incurred in relation to these items. The Company's receivables are comprised of trade accounts receivable, GST input tax credits, unbilled revenues, and government assistance receivable. In addition, the Company has $13,809 in trade accounts receivable outstanding over 60 days at February 28, 2022 (November 30, 2021 - $6,820). The expected credit loss for overdue balances is estimated to be $2,571 (November 30, 2021 - $821) based on historical collection experience, discussions with associated customers and analysis of the credit worthiness of the customer. Of the total invoiced trade receivables at February 28, 2022, the Company has subsequently collected, has trade payables outstanding with the same customers, or has recorded a trade receivables valuation allowance loss provision representing 60% of the total balance. Of the Company's trade receivables outstanding at February 28, 2022, 43% are held with four Health Canada licensed customers of the Company and 26% are held with two provincial boards (November 30, 2021 - 43% held with four Health Canada licensed customers and 24% held with three provincial boards). The carrying amount of cash, marketable securities and derivatives, restricted short-term investments, and trade and other receivables represent the maximum exposure to credit risk, and as at February 28, 2022, this amounted to $56,217 (November 30, 2021 - $48,124). 25 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT - continued Economic dependence risk Economic dependence risk is the risk of reliance upon a select number of customers which significantly impact the financial performance of the Company. The Company recorded sales from one Health Canada licensed customer of the Company representing 18% of total revenue in the three months ended February 28, 2022 (2021 - four Health Canada licensed customers representing 48% of total revenue). The Company recorded sales from three provincial boards representing 60% of total revenue in the three months ended February 28, 2022 (2021 - three provincial boards representing 39% of total revenue). Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to pay financial liabilities as they come due. The Company manages its liquidity risk by reviewing on an ongoing basis its capital requirements. As at February 28, 2022, the Company has $17,768 of cash, and restricted short-term investments (November 30, 2021 - $16,354). The Company is obligated to pay accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portions of the lease liability, contractual obligation, contingent consideration, and term loan and other debt with a carrying amount of $48,669 (November 30, 2021 - $50,633). Foreign currency risk The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk on fluctuations related to cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, other liability, and contractual obligations (including contingent consideration) that are denominated in US dollars and Australian dollars. As at February 28, 2022, a 10% appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar would have decreased loss for the period by approximately $1,078 (November 30, 2021 - $1,048). A 10% depreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar would have had the equal but opposite effect. A 10% appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the Australian dollar would have decreased loss for the period by approximately $72 (November 30, 2021 - $15). A 10% depreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the Australian dollar would have had the equal but opposite effect. In addition, the Company is exposed to foreign currency risk on fluctuations related to a commitment that is denominated in Australian dollars. As at February 28, 2022, a 10% appreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the Australian dollar would have decreased the commitment by approximately $590 (November 30, 2021 - $631). A 10% depreciation of the Canadian dollar relative to the Australian dollar would have had the equal but opposite effect. 22. SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO CASH FLOWS Non-cash transactions relate to the following: February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 $ $ Equipment accrued through accounts payable 809 498 Share units released - non-cash portion - 146 Settlement of obligation to issue shares 263 338 Reclassification of capital assets to assets held for sale 6,607 - Warrants issued pursuant to bought deal financing - 4,066 26 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 23. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Effective May 14, 2020, the Company entered into a five-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cannvalate Pty Ltd. ("Cannvalate"). The agreement is based on a pay for performance model, providing Cannvalate achieves milestones based on certain financial targets and facility construction and licensing timelines outlined in the agreement. The Company will pay $9,247 in consulting fees over the term of the agreement, subject to Cannvalate meeting the milestones as defined in the agreement. As at February 28, 2022, there remains $5,898 (November 30, 2021 - $6,312) payable under the terms of this agreement. Based on the above, the future commitments, which include other purchase commitments due in each of the next five reporting years are as follows: $ 2022 2,061 2023 1,815 2024 1,815 2025 907 Thereafter - 6,598 24. SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Company has two reportable segments: Canada and United States and International, which is the way the Company reports information to its chief decision makers and Board of Directors. The Canada operating segment includes all business-to-business and business-to-consumer activity within Canada. This includes toll processing and co-packing, product sales, and analytical testing. Segment assets include those arising from the Company's main operations in Kelowna, BC, the Pommies beverage facility in Bolton, Ontario, the LYF manufacturing facility in Kelowna, BC, and the Citizen Stash cultivation facility in Mission, BC. The United States and International operating segment includes all activity related to the Green Roads CBD health and wellness manufacturing facility in Florida, United States. Segment assets include those arising from Green Roads' operations. Also included are operations in Australia related to the distribution agreement with Cannvalate (Note 23). The operating segments for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021: February 28, 2022 Canada United States and

International Total $ $ $ Net revenue 17,749 5,431 23,180 Cost of sales, inventory allowance, and fair value changes 18,545 2,674 21,219 (796 ) 2,757 1,961 Operating expenses 20,784 7,233 28,017 (21,580 ) (4,476 ) (26,056 ) Non-operating (income) expense (325 ) 17 (308 ) Net loss (21,255 ) (4,493 ) (25,748 ) Total assets 278,471 71,578 350,049 Total liabilities 102,516 12,245 114,761 27 THE VALENS COMPANY INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars Except Share Amounts) 24. SEGMENTED INFORMATION - continued February 28, 2021 Canada United States and

International Total $ $ $ Net revenue 19,957 57 20,014 Cost of sales, inventory allowance, and fair value changes 15,246 - 15,246 4,711 57 4,768 Operating expenses 11,915 - 11,915 (7,204 ) 57 (7,147 ) Non-operating income (994 ) - (994 ) Net income (loss) (6,210 ) 57 (6,153 ) Total assets 199,395 - 199,395 Total liabilities 39,743 - 39,743 The geographical breakdown for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021: February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Domestic Foreign Total Domestic Foreign Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Net revenue 17,749 5,431 23,180 19,957 57 20,014 Included in net revenue arising from the Canada operating segment is $7,604 from Customer A, $4,549 from Customer B, and $4,471 from Customer C. Customers A through C each contributed 10 per cent or more to the Company's net revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (2021 - Customer A $2,129, Customer B $3,439, Customer D $3,676, Customer E $2,291, and Customer F $2,276). 25. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to February 28, 2022 on April 5, 2022, the Company closed a bought deal financing, pursuant to which the Company issued 12,205,186 units at a price of $2.65 per unit, valued at $32,344, which were comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full share purchase warrant is exercisable at a price of $3.20 per share for a period of forty-eight months from the date of closing. In connection with the financing, the Company incurred share issuance costs of $2,159. 28 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Valens Company Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:36 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about THE VALENS COMPANY INC. 05:18p The Valens Company Up 9% After Hours as Its Fiscal First Quarter Loss Rises as Sales Cl.. MT 05:15p VALENS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K PU 05:15p VALENS : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 05:09p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Reiterates Its Objective of Achieving Positive Adjusted EBITDA .. MT 05:08p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Notes B2C Revenue Lines of Provincial Sales and Green Roads Acc.. MT 05:08p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Adds Became a top 10 licensed producer in Canada, with a 3.1% m.. MT 05:07p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Says Q1 2022 "Demonstrates Valens' Underlying Business Has Pass.. MT 05:06p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Adds Net revenue was primarily driven by provincial sales which.. MT 05:05p THE VALENS COMPANY BRIEF : Says Q1 Net revenue grew 26.1% quarter over quarter to $23.2 mi.. MT 04/08 VALENS : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K PU Analyst Recommendations on THE VALENS COMPANY INC. 2021 VALENS : Shares Decline More than 4%, Desjardins Says EBITDA Positive Timeline Now Q2 Fisc.. MT