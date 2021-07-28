Valens : Enters Agreement with Harvest One to Manufacture and Distribute Leading Cannabis-Infused Topical Brand LivRelief™

Valens signs number one cannabis-infused topical brand in Canada with over 20% market share[1]

LivRelief cannabis-infused topical creams are currently available in three formats: CBD, 1:1 THC:CBD, and the newly launched extra strength CBD

Kelowna, B.C., July 28 , 2021 -The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the 'Company,' 'The Valens Company' or 'Valens'), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, announced today that it has signed a two-year agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ('Harvest One') to become the white label manufacturer and provincial sales partner of cannabis-infused topicals for their leading brand LivRelief™. Harvest One, a global cannabis infusions CPG leader that distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products, successfully launched their cannabis-infused portfolio of LivRelief products in 2020. Since then, it has grown the product line to become the number one selling cannabis-infused topical brand in Ontario - Canada's largest market[2].

LivRelief is a growing line of cannabis-infused topical creams created using natural ingredients which utilize a proprietary transdermal delivery system, allowing cannabinoids to reach targeted areas and designed for deep penetration. The cannabis-infused topical creams are now available in three formats, including the CBD-only formulation containing 250mg of CBD, 1:1 formulation with 125mg of THC and 125 mg of CBD, and the newly launched extra strength CBD formulation containing 750mg of CBD, all of which will be manufactured and distributed across Canada by Valens. Currently, the LivRelief line of cannabis-infused topical creams is available nationally through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ marketplace, and in various provincial and private retailers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. Together, Harvest One and The Valens Company will seek to expand distribution and increase consumer awareness and brand loyalty across Canada. First shipments of products out of the Valens facilities are forecasted at the beginning of fiscal Q4 2021.

'The LivRelief cannabis-infused topical brand has established itself as a premium and reliable provider of cannabis-infused topicals with a leading-edge proprietary transdermal delivery system that took years of research, innovation, and dedication to develop,' said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company. 'We are proud to manufacture these top-selling creams in partnership with Harvest One and provide both new and experienced consumers the comfort to engage with cannabis-infused topicals naturally. Valens already manufactures the number one selling bath product in Ontario[3] and now adds the number one selling cannabis-infused topical brand to its portfolio making it a clear leader in both the topicals and health and wellness verticals in Canada.'

'We are very pleased to partner with The Valens Company after a rigorous and strategic selection process of possible manufacturers and distributors in Canada,' said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. 'Our partnership with The Valens Company will accelerate national and global growth opportunities. Our innovative infused topical with its effective and differentiated delivery system has resonated very well with consumers and established itself as a leader in the Infused Topicals category. We are looking forward to partnering with The Valens Company, a leading expert in the cannabis space with a superior customer service approach, to advance the manufacturing of this product and its future extensions. We will utilize our experience in marketing and distribution to assist in the promotion of the brand and to increase the awareness of cannabis infused topicals across Canada.'

[1] Year-to-date sales in Alberta, British, Columbia, Ontario based on Hifyre data for June 2021

[2] Year-to-date sales in Ontario based on Hifyre data for January to June 2021

[3] June 2021 sales for nūance Soothing Eucalyptus CBD Bath Bomb in Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) according to OCS sales data