Valens : Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders and Change to Board of Directors

Kelowna, B.C., May 26, 2021 - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the 'Company,' 'The Valens Company' or 'Valens'), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, today announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting'), held by way of live audio webcast on May 25, 2021, in addition to a change to its Board of Directors ('Board').

The total number of common shares of the Company ('Common Shares') represented by shareholders present during the live audio webcast and by proxy at the Meeting was 44,391,588 Common Shares, representing 27.85% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in Valens' notice of meeting and management information circular, dated April 19, 2021, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Deepak Anand 44,304,305 99.80 87,283 0.20 Guy Beaudin 44,308,657 99.81 82,931 0.19 Andrew Cockwell 44,282,359 99.75 109,229 0.25 Karin A. McCaskill 43,410,318 97.79 981,270 2.21 Ashley McGrath 37,745,711 85.03 6,645,877 14.97 Tyler Robson 44,313,140 99.82 78,448 0.18 Drew Wolff 44,315,107 99.83 76,481 0.17

Full details of the foregoing and results of the Meeting are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which is filed under Valens' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announced that following his re-election, Independent Director Deepak Anand advised Valens that he had to step down from the Board for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company, said: 'Since joining Valens' Board, Deepak has been instrumental to the growth and success of our business in Canada and globally with his strong industry knowledge and belief in our corporate vision. On behalf of Valens' Management team and Board, I would like to sincerely thank Deepak for his impactful contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.'

Robson continued: 'I would also like to formally welcome Guy Beaudin and Drew Wolff to Valens' Board, whose combined expertise and guidance will undoubtedly strengthen our corporate governance and further our ability to continue to execute on our aggressive growth plans.'

The Board Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will continue to consider new independent Board nominations as candidates are presented.