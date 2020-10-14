The Very Good Food Company Announces Upgrade to Trade on the OTCQB Market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VGFC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "VRYYF" effective at the open of trading today, October 14, 2020. The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

CEO Mitchell Scott stated: "We have seen increased trading volume among US investors as our brand has become more internationally recognized. With an upgrade to the OTCQB, we expect our shares to become more widely accessible to a range of American investors, and we hope to continue building momentum and increasing our shareholder base internationally."

There will be no interruption or change of trading under the Canadian or German stock symbols "VERY" and "0SI" respectively.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. Our mission is to employ plant-based food technology to create products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

For further information, please contact:

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com

Phone: +1 855-472-9841

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes, but may not be limited to the anticipated commencement of trading on the OTCQB Market and the benefits the Company expects to derive therefrom including its shares becoming more widely accessible to a range of American investors and an increase in its shareholder base internationally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company's expansion plans, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65883