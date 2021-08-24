Carefully crafted Butcher's Select range packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple ingredients

The Very Good Butchers, the brand of The Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced the launch of its Butcher’s Select sausages, meatballs and burgers. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, this premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple, plant-based and wholesome ingredients. Made with real, minimally processed ingredients, including pea protein, navy beans, chickpeas, garlic, onion, hemp seeds and organic peppers, the new collection offers more than just taste. The Bratwurst Sausages and Breakfast Sausages are now available for purchase through a limited release on https://us.verygoodbutchers.com/, with a full product line launch this fall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005320/en/

The Very Good Butchers Unveils New Butcher’s Select Line of Gluten and Soy-Free Plant-Based Meats (Photo: Business Wire)

According to SPINS data released by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) in April, plant-based food retail sales grew 27% to $7 billion in 2020 with the refrigerated plant-based meat category alone reaching $592 million. With more consumers interested in these products due to a focus on healthy eating – and how what they eat impacts the environment – more than half of U.S. households are now purchasing plant-based foods. The Butcher's Select line will not only appeal to households interested in a more plant-based diet but also extends the company's consumer base to the estimated 30% of Americans who avoid gluten.

“We created The Very Good Butchers brand to prove to consumers that making very good food choices doesn’t mean sacrificing taste or quality,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “We strive to make nutritious and delicious products that make plant-based eating easy and approachable. Tired of the overly processed meat alternatives available, we’re raising the plant-based bar by using only simple ingredients that make you feel good. Our goal is to get millions of people to rethink their foods choices, while helping them make an impact on the world.”

The new Butcher’s Select line includes:

Flippin’ Good Burger : Gluten-free and taste-heavy, these thyme-infused burgers contain 19g of protein. BBQ or pan fry as you would a “normal” burger, even though these beauties are anything but.

: Gluten-free and taste-heavy, these thyme-infused burgers contain 19g of protein. BBQ or pan fry as you would a “normal” burger, even though these beauties are anything but. Cajun Sausage : Jalapenos, green bell peppers, organic veggies and 14g of protein combine for a rustic Cajun sausage that puts you right in the heart of ‘ole Louisiana.

: Jalapenos, green bell peppers, organic veggies and 14g of protein combine for a rustic Cajun sausage that puts you right in the heart of ‘ole Louisiana. Bratwurst Sausage : Boasting 15g of protein, these German-inspired links are a distinctly European blend of veggies, fava beans, and paprika that will be an instant favorite.

: Boasting 15g of protein, these German-inspired links are a distinctly European blend of veggies, fava beans, and paprika that will be an instant favorite. MMM...Meatballs : Finally, an Italian plant-based meatball that’s bellissimo, tasty and with perfect bite and texture. With 17g of protein per serving, these spheres of delight can be easily cooked up with your favorite sauce for a truly authentic classic.

: Finally, an Italian plant-based meatball that’s bellissimo, tasty and with perfect bite and texture. With 17g of protein per serving, these spheres of delight can be easily cooked up with your favorite sauce for a truly authentic classic. Breakfast Sausage: Get your day off to a very good start with these breakfast sausages made with the ideal combo of herbs and veggies – and 13g of protein per serving. Grill or pan-fry and watch as the yummy aroma draws the whole block out of bed.

The Very Good Butchers brand was co-founded by trained chefs dedicated to making the most delicious and nutritious plant-based meats available. The brand offers a variety of options, including steak, ribs, pepperoni, burgers, taco meat, sausages and hot dogs. Additionally, as a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, The Very Good Butchers uses 90% renewable packaging for its new Butcher’s Select line.

Select products of The Very Good Butchers Butcher’s Select line are available to purchase online at https://us.verygoodbutchers.com/collections/butchers-select, with a full product line launch in the fall. To learn more about The Very Good Butchers, visit www.us.verygoodbutchers.com, or follow them on Instagram (@theverygoodbutchers), Facebook (@theverygoodbutchers), and Twitter (@VeryGoodButcher).

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. The Company is publicly traded in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol VERY and in the United States on the OTCQB Market under the symbol VRYYF.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005320/en/