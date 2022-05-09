Log in
    COCO   US92846Q1076

THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.

(COCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.84 USD   +3.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/09/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum: Mike Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit: Mike Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, will participate in the “Building a Lifestyle Beverage Brand” panel discussion on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY
The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

CONTACTS
Investor:
John Mills
Managing Partner
646-277-1254
investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:
Tim Biba
203-428-3222
tbiba@soleburytrout.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 448 M - -
Net income 2022 17,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 51,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 602 M 602 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 72,9%
Managers and Directors
Martin F. Roper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keviin Benmoussa Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kirban Executive Chairman
Jonathan Burth Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Sadowsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.-2.95%582
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY9.34%279 653
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.27%52 571
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED24.28%12 265
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.26%11 362
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED0.90%8 002