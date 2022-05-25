Log in
The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/24VITA COCO : Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit
PU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum, May-17-2022 11:00 AM
CI
The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference: Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will present in-person in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference: Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The webcast for these events will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY
The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

CONTACTS
Investor:
John Mills
Managing Partner
646-277-1254
investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:
Tim Biba
203-428-3222
tbiba@soleburytrout.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 450 M - -
Net income 2022 20,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 45,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 72,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin F. Roper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keviin Benmoussa Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kirban Executive Chairman
Jonathan Burth Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Sadowsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.-1.16%614
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY8.12%277 529
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.26%50 061
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED20.91%12 284
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.21%11 304
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED1.92%8 092