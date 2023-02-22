Advanced search
04:06pThe Vita Coco Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023
GL
02/09Vita Coco Delivers Free Hangover Recovery the Monday After the Big Game through The Hangover Shop™ on DoorDash
GL
02/06Philippines' Metro Pacific signs $97 mln investment deal for coconut firm
RE
The Vita Coco Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa79870562b5d477d9bec9713d5ee646c and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The Company is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation™.

CONTACTS
Investor:
ICR, Inc.
investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:
Tim Biba
203-428-3222
tbiba@soleburytrout.com


