Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Vita Coco Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COCO   US92846Q1076

THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.

(COCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
26.06 USD   +0.35%
05/26Vita Coco : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Vita Coco is Shaking Up The Hamptons This Summer
GL
05/24Vita Coco Prices Secondary Offering of 5 Million Shares at $23/Share
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita Coco : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 23, 2023

The Vita Coco Company, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40950 11-3713156

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

250 Park Avenue South
Seventh Floor
New York, New York10003
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code)

(212)206-0763

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbols

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share COCO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

On May 23, 2023, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as the representatives of the underwriters named in Schedule I thereto (the "Underwriters"), and a stockholder of the Company, Verlinvest Beverages SA (the "Selling Stockholder"), relating to an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, all 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock are to be sold by the Selling Stockholder. Under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Selling Stockholder granted the Underwriters an option exercisable for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholder at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, which option was exercised in full prior to the closing of the Offering. The closing of the Offering occurred on May 26, 2023.

The offering of the Shares by the Selling Stockholder is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-271583)(the "Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2023, a prospectus included in the Registration Statement, and a preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, filed with the SEC on May 22, 2023 and May 25, 2023, respectively.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company, the Representatives, the Selling Stockholder and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other obligations of the parties. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties. The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No.

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated May 23, 2023, by and among The Vita Coco Company, Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Verlinvest Beverages SA.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (Embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
Date: May 26, 2023 By:

/s/ Corey Baker

Name: Corey Baker
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Vita Coco Company Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
05/26Vita Coco : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/25Vita Coco is Shaking Up The Hamptons This Summer
GL
05/24Vita Coco Prices Secondary Offering of 5 Million Shares at $23/Share
MT
05/24The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Com..
GL
05/22Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Declining Late Monday
MT
05/22Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Declining in Monday Afternoon Trading
MT
05/22Sector Update: Consumer
MT
05/22The Vita Coco Co. Discloses Secondary Stock Offering by Selling Shareholder; Shares Dro..
MT
05/22The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Sto..
GL
05/22The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Sto..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 478 M - -
Net income 2023 39,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 45,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,06 $
Average target price 26,33 $
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin F. Roper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Corey Baker CFO & Executive Vice President-Finance
Michael Kirban Executive Chairman
Jonathan Burth Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Sadowsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.87.92%1 462
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.29%261 248
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-10.49%44 289
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.58%16 901
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED22.31%12 698
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED17.56%11 688
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer