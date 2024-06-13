Vita Coco : 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference
June 12, 2024 at 08:45 pm EDT
Share
06/12/2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Click here for webcast
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
The Vita Coco Company Inc. published this content on
12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 00:44:06 UTC.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. offers a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Companyâs brands include the coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. Its branded portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and also includes coconut oil, juice, and milk offerings. It supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Additionally, the Company is also engaged in bulk product sales to beverage and food companies. Its Americas segment comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada and the International segment comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Companyâs products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.