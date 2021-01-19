Log in
The Walt Disney Company    DIS

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
Disney cuts bonuses for top executives in pandemic fallout

01/19/2021 | 11:09pm EST
A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had eliminated performance-based bonuses last year for top executives, including Executive Chairman Bob Iger, as the media company looks to soften the impact of the COVID-19 fallout.

The pandemic dealt a major blow to the company's theme parks and movie studio business, while people sheltered at home during the lockdown pumped up sign-ups on its Disney+ streaming service.

Iger received a total compensation of $21 million for fiscal year 2020, significantly lower than the $47.5 million he had received in the prior year, Disney disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The compensation package of Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, who took on the role last February, totaled to $14.2 million.

Last year, Disney said Iger would forgo his salary while Chapek took a 50% pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
