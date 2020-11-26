Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday
it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme
parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as
the company struggles with limited customers due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, the company
said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A spokesman for Disney confirmed that the latest figures
include the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier.
Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing
additional workers from its theme park in Southern California
due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to
reopen.
Disney's theme parks in Florida and those outside the United
States reopened earlier this year without seeing new major
coronavirus outbreaks but with strict social distancing, testing
and mask use.
Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month
when France imposed a new lockdown to fight a second wave of the
coronavirus cases.
The company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo
remain open.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)