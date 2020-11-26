Log in
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021

11/26/2020 | 01:22am EST
A general view of the entrance of Disneyland theme park in Anaheim

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to reopen.

Disney's theme parks in Florida and those outside the United States reopened earlier this year without seeing new major coronavirus outbreaks but with strict social distancing, testing and mask use.

Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown to fight a second wave of the coronavirus cases.

The company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

Disney did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier were included in the latest figure, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to Variety that the figure includes the previously announced number.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64 891 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 912 M - -
Net Debt 2020 42 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -69,2x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 269 B 269 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY3.08%269 415
COMCAST CORPORATION15.19%239 472
VIACOMCBS INC.-17.04%21 362
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.52%14 441
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.78%9 687
RTL GROUP S.A.-11.32%7 095
