The Walt Disney Company    DIS

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney

02/26/2021 | 04:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Co's channels ESPN and ABC.

The Sports Business Journal reported that ESPN will renew 'Monday Night Football' and ABC will return to the Super Bowl rotation. (https://bit.ly/3pYxSNF)

Disney is expected to pay an increase of up to 30% from its existing deal, which would equate to around $2.6 billion, the report said, citing sources.

"The report is incorrect and as we don't negotiate through the media, there will be no further comment," an NFL spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 889 M - -
Net income 2021 2 005 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 191x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 347 B 347 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 175 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY5.41%346 679
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.31%239 293
VIACOMCBS INC.67.74%38 560
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.96%15 252
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.29%10 067
RTL GROUP S.A.18.87%8 865
