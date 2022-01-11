Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Walt Disney Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

01/11/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Oscar statue is shown in a shopping mall next to the arrivals area as preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards continues in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.

While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney Co's ABC said plans remain in place to hold the Oscars, the highest film honors, on March 27 in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will have a host, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich said at a Television Critics Association event. He provided no details. "It might be me," he joked.

The Oscars were handed out by celebrity presenters but had no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years, dropping to a record low of 10.4 million people in the United States in 2021. Viewership of other awards shows also has declined.

Fans of British actor Tom Holland have suggested he should host this year's Oscars after the smash success of his movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home," possibly with his co-star Zendaya.

Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he would "love" to host the awards. "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun," he said.

Previous hosts have included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and comedians Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres.

ABC said in a statement that the 2022 Oscars will take place again at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Last year, the awards moved to the historic Union Station train station in downtown Los Angeles with a small crowd of nominees and guests to protect against COVID.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
12:08pWALT DISNEY : 20th Century Studio Debuts Trailer and Poster for ‘The Bob's Burger M&..
PU
11:38aWALT DISNEY : Celebrates Black Culture, Voices and Experiences …
PU
10:53aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $205 From $209, Maintains Buy..
MT
07:50aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 11, 2022
01/10'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony
RE
01/09BOX OFFICE : 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules Again, 'The 355' Misfires
RE
01/07WALT DISNEY : Disney and Pixar's ‘Turning Red' to Premiere Exclusively on Disney+&he..
PU
01/07Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
RE
01/07Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
RE
01/06The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Resul..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 426 M - -
Net income 2022 6 133 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,9x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 285 B 285 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Walt Disney Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 156,60 $
Average target price 195,13 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY1.90%284 645
COMCAST CORPORATION0.38%230 822
VIACOMCBS INC.15.67%22 761
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.21%16 180
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.87%14 352
ITV PLC4.79%6 292