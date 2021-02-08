Log in
The Walt Disney Company    DIS

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Animation Debuts a Special Look at 'Raya and the Last Drag…

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Yesterday, during the Big Game, viewers got a thrilling, special look at Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic fantasy-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon. The all-new film releases simultaneously in select theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld. The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

Advance theater tickets and Premier Access on Disney+ pre-orders are on sale now. Learn more at Disney.com/Raya.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 647 M - -
Net income 2021 1 749 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 163x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 329 B 329 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 203 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Walt Disney Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 184,87 $
Last Close Price 181,16 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-0.01%328 672
COMCAST CORPORATION-2.46%234 117
VIACOMCBS INC.45.03%33 357
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.70%14 633
FORMULA ONE GROUP4.06%10 157
RTL GROUP S.A.19.38%8 760
