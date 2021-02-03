Log in
The Walt Disney Company

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Congratulations to Disney's Golden Globe Nominees for 2021

02/03/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Films and television series from across The Walt Disney Company combined to earn a total of 25 Golden Globe® nominations for 2021, with Hulu Originals leading the charge with 10 nods, as well as the first nominations for Disney+ since the launch of the streaming service in 2019. The list was revealed this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Nomadland, from Searchlight Pictures, is Disney's most-nominated title with nods in four categories, including Best Motion Picture-Drama. The film's star, Frances McDormand, is recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama category and Chloé Zhao received two nominations for Best Director-Motion Picture and Best Screenplay-Motion Picture.

Disney+ is home to a variety of nominated content including season two of fan favorite Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian which received a nomination for Best Television Series-Drama. Walt Disney Pictures' Broadway favorite Hamilton, also on Disney+, is nominated for Best Picture-Musical or Comedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. Disney and Pixar's Onward and Soul are both nominated for Best Motion Picture-Animated, and Soul received an additional nod for its original score.

The 10 nominations for Hulu Originals content-a record for the streamer-include three for The Great, which includes a nod for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, as well as two each for Palm Springs and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (premiering on February 26). FX's Mrs. America, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Cate Blanchett), streamed exclusively on FX on Hulu. The streamer will also be home to Searchlight's Nomadland, debuting on February 19.

Here is the complete list of nominations for 2021 from across The Walt Disney Company:

The Great (Hulu)-three nominations

Best Television Series-Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Elle Fanning

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Nicholas Hoult

Hamilton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)-two nominations

Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Mandalorian (Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd.)-one nomination

Best Television Series-Drama

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu / FXP)-one nomination

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Cate Blanchett

Nomadland (Searchlight)-four nominations

Best Picture-Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama: Frances McDormand

Best Director-Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao

Best Screenplay-Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao

Normal People (Hulu)-two nominations

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Onward (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)-one nomination

Best Picture-Animated

Palm Springs (Hulu)-two nominations

Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Andy Samberg

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight)-one nomination

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Dev Patel

Ramy (Hulu)-one nomination

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Ramy Youssef

Ratched (20th Television)-three nominations

Best Television Series-Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama: Sarah Paulson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Cynthia Nixon

Soul (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+/Disney Music Group)-two nominations

Best Picture-Animated

Best Score Motion Picture: Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)-two nominations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Andra Day

Best Original Song-Motion Picture: 'Tigress & Tweed'; Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

In addition, visionary television pioneer, political activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, who recently produced ABC's two Emmy® Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, will become the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award and will accept the honor at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28, 2021. To view the complete list of this year's nominees, visit GoldenGlobes.com.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
