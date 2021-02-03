Walt Disney : Congratulations to Disney's Golden Globe Nominees for 2021

Films and television series from across The Walt Disney Company combined to earn a total of 25 Golden Globe® nominations for 2021, with Hulu Originals leading the charge with 10 nods, as well as the first nominations for Disney+ since the launch of the streaming service in 2019. The list was revealed this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Nomadland, from Searchlight Pictures, is Disney's most-nominated title with nods in four categories, including Best Motion Picture-Drama. The film's star, Frances McDormand, is recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama category and Chloé Zhao received two nominations for Best Director-Motion Picture and Best Screenplay-Motion Picture.
Disney+ is home to a variety of nominated content including season two of fan favorite Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian which received a nomination for Best Television Series-Drama. Walt Disney Pictures' Broadway favorite Hamilton, also on Disney+, is nominated for Best Picture-Musical or Comedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. Disney and Pixar's Onward and Soul are both nominated for Best Motion Picture-Animated, and Soul received an additional nod for its original score.
The 10 nominations for Hulu Originals content-a record for the streamer-include three for The Great, which includes a nod for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, as well as two each for Palm Springs and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (premiering on February 26). FX's Mrs. America, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Cate Blanchett), streamed exclusively on FX on Hulu. The streamer will also be home to Searchlight's Nomadland, debuting on February 19.
Here is the complete list of nominations for 2021 from across The Walt Disney Company:
The Great (Hulu)-three nominations
Best Television Series-Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Elle Fanning
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Nicholas Hoult
Hamilton (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)-two nominations
Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Mandalorian (Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd.)-one nomination
Best Television Series-Drama
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu / FXP)-one nomination
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Cate Blanchett
Nomadland (Searchlight)-four nominations
Best Picture-Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama: Frances McDormand
Best Director-Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao
Best Screenplay-Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao
Normal People (Hulu)-two nominations
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television: Daisy Edgar-Jones
Onward (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)-one nomination
Best Picture-Animated
Palm Springs (Hulu)-two nominations
Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Andy Samberg
The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight)-one nomination
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy: Dev Patel
Ramy (Hulu)-one nomination
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical Or Comedy: Ramy Youssef
Ratched (20th Television)-three nominations
Best Television Series-Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama: Sarah Paulson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Cynthia Nixon
Soul (Pixar Animation Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+/Disney Music Group)-two nominations
Best Picture-Animated
Best Score Motion Picture: Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)-two nominations
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Andra Day
Best Original Song-Motion Picture: 'Tigress & Tweed'; Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
In addition, visionary television pioneer, political activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, who recently produced ABC's two Emmy® Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials, will become the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award and will accept the honor at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28, 2021. To view the complete list of this year's nominees, visit GoldenGlobes.com.
