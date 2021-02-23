Log in
Walt Disney : Disney+ Launches Star in Select Overseas Markets

02/23/2021 | 03:33pm EST
Disney+, the exclusive streaming home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, adds even more content with the addition of the Star brand, which launched today in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Western Europe. In Singapore, Disney+ with Star launched today, becoming the first market to launch with the new general entertainment brand. Fully integrated into Disney+ in these markets, Star has its own dedicated brand tile featuring a robust collection of general entertainment movies, television, documentaries and more, along with Star-branded exclusive originals and local productions being created for the service.

'Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and today's launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service,' said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company. 'With the addition of Star, we're building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.'

Entertainment Destination for All Audiences

The Star brand serves as home to thousands of hours of movies and shows from Disney General Entertainment Content, including Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more. From comedies to dramas and thrillers, Star offers a range of titles for everyone and every mood, including fan-favorite TV series like Grey's Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost and Family Guy, as well as FX's innovative comedy and Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award winner Atlanta by Donald Glover; ABC's Emmy® Award- and Golden Globe®-nominated comedy series black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi; Shonda Rhimes' critically-acclaimed legal drama Scandal; and the feminist comedy Dollface, created by Jordan Weiss. Plus, award-winning movies like The Favourite and The Grand Budapest Hotel, along with classics such as Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada and Moulin Rouge are now streaming from Star on Disney+.

Exclusive Star Originals

Star also delivers brand-new originals from Disney Television Studios in International markets, with over 35 first-run series set to premiere by the end of the first year. Titles now streaming in select markets include crime thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, written by the film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (both of This Is Us); and the adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. The drama series Helstrom, executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb, will also be available at launch. Title accessibility will vary by region.

Additionally, as part of the company's commitment to source, develop and produce regional productions, Star will bring an array of locally produced Originals in regions where available, with an ambitious slate already announced in Europe.

Robust Parental Controls

As part of today's launch, Disney+ has added a new set of robust parental controls, including the ability to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content ratings and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.

Disney+ with Star will continue its global rollout in new markets later this year with Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. And in Latin America, the general entertainment offering will launch as a separate streaming service, Star+.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 20:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
