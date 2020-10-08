Walt Disney : Disney Sends Pixar Movie 'Soul' to Disney+ For Christmas Day Debut

By R.T. Watson



Walt Disney Co. will ship Pixar movie "Soul" to its streaming service Disney+ as it forgoes a theatrical release in the U.S. amid widespread theater closures.

"Soul" will premiere on the service on Christmas Day. It had been slated for theatrical release on Nov. 20.

The move follows the company's decision in August to skip domestic theaters with the release of "Mulan" after the costly live action remake had its theatrical debut delayed due to the pandemic.

While "Mulan" screened in some foreign theaters, in the U.S., the film has been available on Disney+ for about $30.

Disney has not provided data on how well "Mulan" has performed on its platform.

"Soul" will be shown in select foreign theaters where Disney+ is not currently or soon to be available.

