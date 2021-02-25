Log in
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Walt Disney : New Trailer Debuts for Disney and Pixar's ‘Luca'

02/25/2021
Today, The Walt Disney Studios unveiled a trailer for Disney and Pixar's Luca. The original feature film is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), Luca features a remarkable voice cast:

Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity-especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, Shazam) voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live, Big Mouth) voices Daniela, Luca's mother.

Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia's father.

Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist, Troop Zero) voices Lorenzo, Luca's father.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 17:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
