The Walt Disney Company

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
News 


Walt Disney : Shares Move Higher as Co. Increases Focus on Streaming

10/13/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Walt Disney Co. are trading higher in Tuesday's market, a day after the company said it would increase focus on its streaming services amid a wider reorganization.

At 12:06 p.m. EDT, the company's shares were trading 4.24% higher at $130.27. Volume at the time topped 13.7 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 10 million shares.

The company said its decision was made "in light of the tremendous success achieved to date in the company's direct-to-consumer business and to further accelerate its DTC strategy."

The company's "creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the company's streaming services, as well as for legacy platforms, while distribution and commercialization activities will be centralized into a single, global Media and Entertainment Distribution organization," Walt Disney Co. said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1228ET


