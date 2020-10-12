Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Walt Disney Company    DIS

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Shares Moving Higher Following Reorganization News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Walt Disney Co. are trading higher after hours Monday, following news the company will reorganize its media and entertainment businesses.

At 5:14 p.m. EDT, the company's shares were trading 5.62% higher at $131.99. Volume at the time topped 1.5 million shares.

The company's stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 0.01% loss, closing at $124.97 a share.

Year to date, Walt Disney shares are down more than 13%.

The company said its decision was made "in light of the tremendous success achieved to date in the company's direct-to-consumer business and to further accelerate its DTC strategy."

The company's "creative engines will focus on developing and producing original content for the company's streaming services, as well as for legacy platforms, while distribution and commercialization activities will be centralized into a single, global Media and Entertainment Distribution organization," Walt Disney Co. said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1740ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
05:41pWALT DISNEY : Shares Moving Higher Following Reorganization News
DJ
05:23pDisney Elevates Streaming Business in Major Reorganization -- Update
DJ
05:02pWalt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
RE
04:38pDisney Moves to Reorganize Entertainment Operations
DJ
04:16pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Strategic Reorganization of Its Media and En..
BU
03:02aWALT DISNEY : Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcem..
BU
10/09Why Disney World Is Open but Disneyland Is Closed
DJ
10/08WALT DISNEY : Pixar's 'Soul' bypasses theaters, will stream on Christmas
AQ
10/08WALT DISNEY : Disney Sends Pixar Movie 'Soul' to Disney+ For Christmas Day Debut
DJ
10/08WarnerMedia Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Restructuring -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 717 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 610 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -59,4x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 226 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Walt Disney Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 137,26 $
Last Close Price 124,98 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-13.59%225 847
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.27%204 879
VIACOMCBS INC.-31.11%17 915
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.00%12 134
FORMULA ONE GROUP-19.13%8 532
RTL GROUP S.A.-21.33%6 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group