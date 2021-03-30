Walt Disney : 2021 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars Program Announced

Today, The Walt Disney Company and the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced the 2021 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars Program, supported by a new $1 million commitment from Disney over three years to aid 50 scholars. The new commitment expands on the $1.5 million scholarship program that Disney announced in 2019.

Scholars will be awarded a $5,000 annual scholarship and a paid summer internship at The Walt Disney Company. Internships that require students to work on site at a Disney location will also be supported by housing and relocation assistance. The students will also receive, in conjunction with UNCF, mentorship opportunities and assistance securing a possible full-time role with Disney upon graduation.

The scholarship recipients are juniors and seniors majoring in finance, human resources, legal, production/media and technology. They are enrolled at four-year institutions, including many Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Last summer, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced plans to deepen the Company's existing engagement with HBCUs. The goal is to build a robust, long-term pipeline of Black talent through the development of student internships, mentorship opportunities, internal HBCU cultural series, virtual career showcases for students and more.

'We are excited to expand The Walt Disney Company UNCF Corporate Scholars Program to assist students in a more meaningful way, and prepare them for rewarding career opportunities,' said Latondra Newton, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Added Paul Richardson, Senior Vice President, ESPN Human Resources: 'With the addition of a summer internship program and access to Disney leaders as mentors, the students will get an in-depth overview and greater exposure to the various diverse roles and experiences at Disney.'

'UNCF is excited to grow our partnership with The Walt Disney Company, expanding what we started in 2015 to this new level,' said Taliah Givens, Senior Director, UNCF Student Professional Development Programs. 'Having 80% HBCU students selected in this 2021 program exemplifies Disney's continued commitment to building diversity and support of HBCUs. UNCF thanks The Walt Disney Company for their renewed partnership and investment in our students' futures. Together, we have taken a big leap in building intentional and meaningful career-connections and experiences for talented, diverse students across the broad entertainment industry.'

Students interested in future scholarship opportunities can find additional information at www.uncf.org/disneyscholars.