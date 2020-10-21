shopDisney.com|Disney Store : Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season

From castles to carriages to cars, shopDisney.com and Disney store is the one-stop holiday shop for Disney fans and gifting this Holiday season

Today, shopDisney.com|Disney store revealed its 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toys list. This marks the third year the retailer is sharing a list of holiday must-haves for Disney fans, families and gift-givers alike. As families spend more time at home and parents need to get creative, toys play a more important role than ever. This year’s top 15 items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. Sought after items include Star Wars: The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure, Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Play Set and the Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set. Two items on the list are so hot they won’t be revealed until October 26 – shopDisney.com will have all the info.

shopDisney.com|Disney store Top 15 Toys (Photo: Business Wire)

Top 15 shopDisney.com|Disney store Holiday Toys:

Arendelle Castle Play Set - Frozen 2 ($139.95)

An iridescent sparkle covers the outside of Arendelle's regal residence. Little fans will love recreating their favorite Frozen 2 scenes with this Arendelle Castle Play Set that comes with a cast of characters and opens up to reveal an array of rooms. Press the top window to activate music and lights!

Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Toy Story Alien Interactive Talking Action Figures ($32.95 each)

Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Toy Story Alien are never at a loss for words and have plenty to say as an interactive talking action figure. Each feature more than 10 phrases and starts speaking when another character from the set is nearby.

Mickey Mouse House Play Set ($69.99)

Hot dog! Mickey's playhouse is filled with hours of fun. It showcases three levels of action-packed features, lights and sounds, a car, and furniture for the Mickey and Pluto figurines to enjoy (...kids will too!).

Disney Animators' 5" Doll Set ($99.99)

Your little ones will love bringing their favorite Disney fairytales to life with this spectacular gift set featuring 5'' mini dolls from the Disney Animators' Collection. Snow White, Tiana, Moana and Mulan are among the 14 dolls featured as youngsters, all presented in a decorative carry case for on-the-go adventures.

Mack Friction Motor Hauler and Six Die Cast Cars Set ($79.99)

Load them up and haul them out! Mack has a lot to say for himself as he transports Lightning McQueen and five of his friends from Disney and Pixar's Cars films. Mack features character phrases and light-up headlights, plus space for additional vehicles.

Disney Princess Cinderella Carriage *Includes 11" Cinderella doll ($79.99)

Kids will play happily ever after as they bring Disney's fairytale to life with this Cinderella Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set. Wearing her sparkling ball gown, Cinderella travels in style aboard her light-up pumpkin carriage pulled by a white horse that actually walks.

Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection Gift Set – 11'' ($129.99)

Imagine 11 classic Disney Princesses together in one beautifully gift-boxed doll collection! A wish is granted with this dazzling set of fairytale heroines, each costumed in royal splendor.

Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set ($49.95)

Join an enchanted tea party with this delightful Beauty and the Beast Singing Tea Cart. Lumiere sings “Be Our Guest” while Mrs. Potts and Chip set the scene for tea time, all the time!

Disney Frozen and Disney Frozen 2 Mega Figurine Set ($49.99)

All your favorite characters from the original blockbuster Disney Frozen and its sequel, Disney Frozen 2, are included in this mega figure set. Arendelle's royal sisters Anna and Elsa are featured in their different costumes, and even as little girls, in this set that includes 20 detailed figurines.

Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set ($79.99)

Business is going to be brisk when your young chef has their own bake sale with the help of Minnie Mouse and her Sweet Treats Stand. The play set features a double-sided stand that's over 3-ft. tall and includes an open/close sign, cash register with sound effects, and lots of play cakes so they'll enjoy hours and hours of delicious fun.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure ($32.99)

Bring the drama and excitement of The Mandalorian to life with this talking action figure of the notorious bounty hunter. Highly detailed, with multiple points of articulation, it features character phrases from the Disney+ series and includes a light-up flamethrower and sound effects.

Vanellope with ''Comfy Princesses'' Dolls Gift Set – Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet ($119.99)

Vanellope is hanging out with her new BFFs, the comfy royals from Ralph Breaks the Internet, in this 15-piece doll set. This fun set shows the characters in their casual clothes just like in the movie!

Disney Animators' Collection Littles Advent Calendar ($44.99)

They'll be tree-mendously excited to count down to the big day with this Disney Animators' Collection Littles Advent Calendar. The holiday tree design has 24 doors and behind each one they'll find either one of their favorite Disney characters, an accessory, or a festive item.

Star Wars Exclusive Item – INFO TOP SECRET until October 26.



Exclusive Item Marvel Item – INFO TOP SECRET until October 26.

shopDisney.com|Disney store has a wide selection of toys, collectibles and uniquely designed gifts across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic for fans of all ages across fashion, accessories, toys, tech, home and more.

